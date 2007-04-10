|Account: 9010767
|Name: acman
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2106733
|2007.04.10 06:19
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|2107989
|2007.04.10 08:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3408
|1.3588
|1.3373
|2007.04.10 19:00
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.00
|2108098
|2007.04.10 08:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3406
|1.3586
|1.3371
|2007.04.10 18:56
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|2110327
|2007.04.10 11:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3586
|1.3389
|2007.04.10 18:56
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|2110409
|2007.04.10 12:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3588
|1.3391
|2007.04.10 18:56
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2111495
|2007.04.10 13:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3435
|1.3255
|1.3470
|2007.04.10 18:55
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|2112902
|2007.04.10 14:37
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3587
|1.3408
|2007.04.10 18:55
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|340.00
|2115911
|2007.04.10 21:10
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.3259
|1.3474
|2007.04.11 16:08
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|2116305
|2007.04.10 23:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3609
|1.3394
|2007.04.11 16:08
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|2116793
|2007.04.11 00:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3259
|1.3456
|2007.04.11 16:08
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2117947
|2007.04.11 02:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3602
|1.3387
|2007.04.11 16:08
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|2125478
|2007.04.11 14:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3550
|1.3405
|2007.04.11 16:07
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|2128940
|2007.04.11 22:45
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3466
|1.3521
|2007.04.12 07:42
|1.3466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|2129405
|2007.04.12 00:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.3466
|1.3521
|2007.04.12 07:42
|1.3466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.00
|2134178
|2007.04.12 07:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3341
|1.3504
|2007.04.12 07:42
|1.3466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|2134868
|2007.04.12 07:42
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3341
|1.3504
|2007.04.12 11:13
|1.3459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|2134923
|2007.04.12 07:43
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.3342
|1.3505
|2007.04.12 11:13
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|2136205
|2007.04.12 08:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3342
|1.3487
|2007.04.12 11:12
|1.3459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|2136269
|2007.04.12 08:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3451
|1.3341
|1.3486
|2007.04.12 11:12
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|2137932
|2007.04.12 11:45
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.3342
|1.3505
|2007.04.12 13:02
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|2138746
|2007.04.12 12:52
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3342
|1.3487
|2007.04.12 13:02
|1.3462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2139073
|2007.04.12 13:03
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3590
|1.3427
|2007.04.12 14:48
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-125.00
|2139920
|2007.04.12 13:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3480
|1.3590
|1.3445
|2007.04.12 14:48
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2141242
|2007.04.12 14:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3486
|1.3358
|1.3521
|2007.04.12 14:47
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|2141462
|2007.04.12 14:39
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3499
|1.3591
|1.3464
|2007.04.12 14:47
|1.3486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|2141895
|2007.04.12 14:48
|buy
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3488
|1.3512
|1.3567
|2007.04.13 01:43
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.67
|127.50
|2141899
|2007.04.12 14:48
|buy
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3489
|1.3513
|1.3568
|2007.04.13 01:43
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.67
|122.40
|2147949
|2007.04.13 01:45
|buy
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3537
|1.3592
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.60
|2148491
|2007.04.13 03:00
|buy
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3391
|1.3554
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.90
|2151114
|2007.04.13 08:00
|buy
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3523
|1.3395
|1.3558
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.40
|2153530
|2007.04.13 11:55
|buy
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3413
|1.3576
|2007.04.13 15:22
|1.3505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-183.60
|2155201
|2007.04.13 14:00
|buy
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3421
|1.3584
|2007.04.13 15:22
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.30
|2156071
|2007.04.13 14:38
|buy
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3421
|1.3566
|2007.04.13 15:21
|1.3507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-244.80
|2156322
|2007.04.13 14:40
|buy
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3523
|1.3413
|1.3558
|2007.04.13 15:21
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-173.40
|2157214
|2007.04.13 14:57
|buy
|2.04
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3421
|1.3548
|2007.04.13 15:21
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|2157772
|2007.04.13 15:13
|buy
|2.04
|eurusd
|1.3505
|1.3413
|1.3540
|2007.04.13 15:21
|1.3507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.80
|2158127
|2007.04.13 15:18
|buy
|4.08
|eurusd
|1.3494
|1.3420
|1.3529
|2007.04.13 15:21
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|489.60
|2158367
|2007.04.13 15:18
|buy
|4.08
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.3413
|1.3522
|2007.04.13 15:21
|1.3505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|734.40
|2158748
|2007.04.13 15:22
|sell
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3506
|1.3634
|1.3471
|2007.04.16 19:23
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|-188.70
|2159220
|2007.04.13 15:30
|sell
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3503
|1.3631
|1.3468
|2007.04.16 19:23
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|-198.90
|2159747
|2007.04.13 16:00
|sell
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3516
|1.3644
|1.3481
|2007.04.16 19:23
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|-137.70
|2159807
|2007.04.13 16:10
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3521
|1.3631
|1.3486
|2007.04.16 19:23
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|5.42
|-214.20
|2160511
|2007.04.13 17:40
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3634
|1.3489
|2007.04.16 19:23
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|5.42
|-193.80
|2160717
|2007.04.13 17:49
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3644
|1.3499
|2007.04.16 19:22
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|5.42
|-81.60
|2160859
|2007.04.13 17:49
|sell
|2.04
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3631
|1.3504
|2007.04.16 19:22
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|10.83
|-40.80
|2162057
|2007.04.15 22:00
|sell
|4.08
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3639
|1.3530
|2007.04.16 19:22
|1.3540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 020.00
|2173277
|2007.04.16 19:30
|sell
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3543
|1.3671
|1.3508
|2007.04.17 06:05
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|20.40
|2174058
|2007.04.16 22:00
|sell
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3657
|1.3494
|2007.04.17 06:05
|1.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.90
|2174195
|2007.04.16 23:00
|sell
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3656
|1.3493
|2007.04.17 06:05
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.10
|2176136
|2007.04.17 05:35
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3656
|1.3511
|2007.04.17 06:05
|1.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.60
|2176194
|2007.04.17 05:40
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3657
|1.3512
|2007.04.17 06:05
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.60
|2177378
|2007.04.17 07:45
|sell
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.3664
|1.3501
|2007.04.17 14:20
|1.3577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-209.10
|2179345
|2007.04.17 10:00
|sell
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3661
|1.3498
|2007.04.17 14:19
|1.3577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.40
|2180859
|2007.04.17 11:56
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3661
|1.3516
|2007.04.17 14:19
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-255.00
|2181362
|2007.04.17 12:30
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3665
|1.3520
|2007.04.17 14:19
|1.3577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.40
|2182077
|2007.04.17 12:43
|sell
|2.04
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.3662
|1.3535
|2007.04.17 14:19
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-122.40
|2182138
|2007.04.17 12:44
|sell
|2.04
|eurusd
|1.3573
|1.3665
|1.3538
|2007.04.17 14:19
|1.3577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.60
|2182556
|2007.04.17 12:47
|sell
|4.08
|eurusd
|1.3588
|1.3662
|1.3553
|2007.04.17 14:18
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|489.60
|2182594
|2007.04.17 12:48
|sell
|4.08
|eurusd
|1.3591
|1.3665
|1.3556
|2007.04.17 14:18
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|652.80
|2184685
|2007.04.17 15:30
|sell
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.3698
|1.3535
|2007.04.18 11:24
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|2.76
|-130.00
|2189588
|2007.04.18 01:14
|sell
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.3588
|1.3698
|1.3553
|2007.04.18 11:23
|1.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.40
|2189809
|2007.04.18 01:30
|buy
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3462
|1.3625
|2007.04.18 11:22
|1.3593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|2189941
|2007.04.18 02:01
|buy
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3587
|1.3459
|1.3622
|2007.04.18 07:13
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|2193617
|2007.04.18 08:57
|sell
|2.08
|eurusd
|1.3606
|1.3698
|1.3571
|2007.04.18 11:22
|1.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|249.60
|2197277
|2007.04.18 12:30
|sell
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3571
|1.3699
|1.3536
|2007.04.18 15:06
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.60
|2198235
|2007.04.18 13:00
|sell
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3577
|1.3705
|1.3542
|2007.04.18 15:05
|1.3580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.60
|2198682
|2007.04.18 13:25
|sell
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.3589
|1.3699
|1.3554
|2007.04.18 15:05
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|2202327
|2007.04.18 19:46
|buy
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3462
|1.3625
|2007.04.19 03:42
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.24
|62.40
|2203122
|2007.04.18 21:00
|buy
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3610
|1.3482
|1.3645
|2007.04.19 03:42
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.80
|2206082
|2007.04.19 01:46
|buy
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3482
|1.3627
|2007.04.19 03:42
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.20
|2208383
|2007.04.19 05:30
|sell
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3589
|1.3717
|1.3554
|2007.04.19 08:10
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|2209846
|2007.04.19 07:00
|sell
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.3695
|1.3532
|2007.04.19 08:09
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.20
|2210909
|2007.04.19 07:43
|sell
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.3695
|1.3550
|2007.04.19 08:09
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.40
|2211991
|2007.04.19 09:30
|buy
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3617
|1.3672
|2007.04.20 00:58
|1.3617
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|114.40
|2216996
|2007.04.19 15:30
|buy
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3480
|1.3643
|2007.04.20 00:58
|1.3617
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|46.80
|2221026
|2007.04.20 01:31
|sell
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3616
|1.3744
|1.3581
|2007.04.20 07:10
|1.3623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.40
|2222858
|2007.04.20 06:14
|sell
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.3634
|1.3744
|1.3599
|2007.04.20 07:10
|1.3624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.61
|2 045.30
|Closed P/L:
|2 059.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2225332
|2007.04.20 09:00
|sell
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3602
|1.3730
|1.3567
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|2.76
|15.60
|2226199
|2007.04.20 10:30
|sell
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3606
|1.3734
|1.3571
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|2.76
|36.40
|0.00
|0.00
|5.52
|52.00
|Floating P/L:
|57.52
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 059.91
|Floating P/L:
|57.52
|Margin:
|1 414.82
|Balance:
|52 059.91
|Equity:
|52 117.43
|Free Margin:
|50 702.61
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 379.63
|Gross Loss:
|4 319.72
|Total Net Profit:
|2 059.91
|Profit Factor:
|1.48
|Expected Payoff:
|27.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 116.90 (2.12%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.12% (1 116.90)
|Total Trades:
|76
|Short Positions (won %):
|43 (34.88%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|33 (60.61%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (46.05%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|41 (53.95%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 020.00
|loss trade:
|-255.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|182.28
|loss trade:
|-105.36
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (1 808.26)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-1 020.48)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 808.26 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 116.90 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2