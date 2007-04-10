Velocity4x

Account: 9010767 Name: acman Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21067332007.04.10 06:19balanceDeposit50 000.00
21079892007.04.10 08:15sell0.50eurusd1.34081.35881.33732007.04.10 19:001.34270.000.000.00-95.00
21080982007.04.10 08:30sell0.50eurusd1.34061.35861.33712007.04.10 18:561.34260.000.000.00-100.00
21103272007.04.10 11:55sell1.00eurusd1.34241.35861.33892007.04.10 18:561.34270.000.000.00-30.00
21104092007.04.10 12:01sell1.00eurusd1.34261.35881.33912007.04.10 18:561.34260.000.000.000.00
21114952007.04.10 13:01buy0.50eurusd1.34351.32551.34702007.04.10 18:551.34230.000.000.00-60.00
21129022007.04.10 14:37sell2.00eurusd1.34431.35871.34082007.04.10 18:551.34260.000.000.00340.00
21159112007.04.10 21:10buy0.50eurusd1.34391.32591.34742007.04.11 16:081.34330.000.000.00-30.00
21163052007.04.10 23:00sell0.50eurusd1.34291.36091.33942007.04.11 16:081.34340.000.000.00-25.00
21167932007.04.11 00:29buy1.00eurusd1.34211.32591.34562007.04.11 16:081.34310.000.000.00100.00
21179472007.04.11 02:00sell0.50eurusd1.34221.36021.33872007.04.11 16:081.34340.000.000.00-60.00
21254782007.04.11 14:57sell1.00eurusd1.34401.35501.34052007.04.11 16:071.34330.000.000.0070.00
21289402007.04.11 22:45buy0.50eurusd1.34401.34661.35212007.04.12 07:421.34660.000.000.00130.00
21294052007.04.12 00:00buy0.50eurusd1.34391.34661.35212007.04.12 07:421.34660.000.000.00135.00
21341782007.04.12 07:00buy0.50eurusd1.34691.33411.35042007.04.12 07:421.34660.000.000.00-15.00
21348682007.04.12 07:42buy0.50eurusd1.34691.33411.35042007.04.12 11:131.34590.000.000.00-50.00
21349232007.04.12 07:43buy0.50eurusd1.34701.33421.35052007.04.12 11:131.34600.000.000.00-50.00
21362052007.04.12 08:49buy1.00eurusd1.34521.33421.34872007.04.12 11:121.34590.000.000.0070.00
21362692007.04.12 08:49buy1.00eurusd1.34511.33411.34862007.04.12 11:121.34600.000.000.0090.00
21379322007.04.12 11:45buy0.50eurusd1.34701.33421.35052007.04.12 13:021.34610.000.000.00-45.00
21387462007.04.12 12:52buy1.00eurusd1.34521.33421.34872007.04.12 13:021.34620.000.000.00100.00
21390732007.04.12 13:03sell0.50eurusd1.34621.35901.34272007.04.12 14:481.34870.000.000.00-125.00
21399202007.04.12 13:46sell1.00eurusd1.34801.35901.34452007.04.12 14:481.34880.000.000.00-80.00
21412422007.04.12 14:30buy0.50eurusd1.34861.33581.35212007.04.12 14:471.34850.000.000.00-5.00
21414622007.04.12 14:39sell2.00eurusd1.34991.35911.34642007.04.12 14:471.34860.000.000.00260.00
21418952007.04.12 14:48buy0.51eurusd1.34881.35121.35672007.04.13 01:431.35130.000.00-3.67127.50
21418992007.04.12 14:48buy0.51eurusd1.34891.35131.35682007.04.13 01:431.35130.000.00-3.67122.40
21479492007.04.13 01:45buy0.51eurusd1.35111.35371.35922007.04.13 11:541.35370.000.000.00132.60
21484912007.04.13 03:00buy0.51eurusd1.35191.33911.35542007.04.13 11:541.35380.000.000.0096.90
21511142007.04.13 08:00buy0.51eurusd1.35231.33951.35582007.04.13 11:541.35370.000.000.0071.40
21535302007.04.13 11:55buy0.51eurusd1.35411.34131.35762007.04.13 15:221.35050.000.000.00-183.60
21552012007.04.13 14:00buy0.51eurusd1.35491.34211.35842007.04.13 15:221.35060.000.000.00-219.30
21560712007.04.13 14:38buy1.02eurusd1.35311.34211.35662007.04.13 15:211.35070.000.000.00-244.80
21563222007.04.13 14:40buy1.02eurusd1.35231.34131.35582007.04.13 15:211.35060.000.000.00-173.40
21572142007.04.13 14:57buy2.04eurusd1.35131.34211.35482007.04.13 15:211.35080.000.000.00-102.00
21577722007.04.13 15:13buy2.04eurusd1.35051.34131.35402007.04.13 15:211.35070.000.000.0040.80
21581272007.04.13 15:18buy4.08eurusd1.34941.34201.35292007.04.13 15:211.35060.000.000.00489.60
21583672007.04.13 15:18buy4.08eurusd1.34871.34131.35222007.04.13 15:211.35050.000.000.00734.40
21587482007.04.13 15:22sell0.51eurusd1.35061.36341.34712007.04.16 19:231.35430.000.002.71-188.70
21592202007.04.13 15:30sell0.51eurusd1.35031.36311.34682007.04.16 19:231.35420.000.002.71-198.90
21597472007.04.13 16:00sell0.51eurusd1.35161.36441.34812007.04.16 19:231.35430.000.002.71-137.70
21598072007.04.13 16:10sell1.02eurusd1.35211.36311.34862007.04.16 19:231.35420.000.005.42-214.20
21605112007.04.13 17:40sell1.02eurusd1.35241.36341.34892007.04.16 19:231.35430.000.005.42-193.80
21607172007.04.13 17:49sell1.02eurusd1.35341.36441.34992007.04.16 19:221.35420.000.005.42-81.60
21608592007.04.13 17:49sell2.04eurusd1.35391.36311.35042007.04.16 19:221.35410.000.0010.83-40.80
21620572007.04.15 22:00sell4.08eurusd1.35651.36391.35302007.04.16 19:221.35400.000.000.001 020.00
21732772007.04.16 19:30sell0.51eurusd1.35431.36711.35082007.04.17 06:051.35390.000.002.7120.40
21740582007.04.16 22:00sell0.51eurusd1.35291.36571.34942007.04.17 06:051.35380.000.000.00-45.90
21741952007.04.16 23:00sell0.51eurusd1.35281.36561.34932007.04.17 06:051.35390.000.000.00-56.10
21761362007.04.17 05:35sell1.02eurusd1.35461.36561.35112007.04.17 06:051.35380.000.000.0081.60
21761942007.04.17 05:40sell1.02eurusd1.35471.36571.35122007.04.17 06:051.35390.000.000.0081.60
21773782007.04.17 07:45sell0.51eurusd1.35361.36641.35012007.04.17 14:201.35770.000.000.00-209.10
21793452007.04.17 10:00sell0.51eurusd1.35331.36611.34982007.04.17 14:191.35770.000.000.00-224.40
21808592007.04.17 11:56sell1.02eurusd1.35511.36611.35162007.04.17 14:191.35760.000.000.00-255.00
21813622007.04.17 12:30sell1.02eurusd1.35551.36651.35202007.04.17 14:191.35770.000.000.00-224.40
21820772007.04.17 12:43sell2.04eurusd1.35701.36621.35352007.04.17 14:191.35760.000.000.00-122.40
21821382007.04.17 12:44sell2.04eurusd1.35731.36651.35382007.04.17 14:191.35770.000.000.00-81.60
21825562007.04.17 12:47sell4.08eurusd1.35881.36621.35532007.04.17 14:181.35760.000.000.00489.60
21825942007.04.17 12:48sell4.08eurusd1.35911.36651.35562007.04.17 14:181.35750.000.000.00652.80
21846852007.04.17 15:30sell0.52eurusd1.35701.36981.35352007.04.18 11:241.35950.000.002.76-130.00
21895882007.04.18 01:14sell1.04eurusd1.35881.36981.35532007.04.18 11:231.35940.000.000.00-62.40
21898092007.04.18 01:30buy0.52eurusd1.35901.34621.36252007.04.18 11:221.35930.000.000.0015.60
21899412007.04.18 02:01buy0.52eurusd1.35871.34591.36222007.04.18 07:131.35970.000.000.0052.00
21936172007.04.18 08:57sell2.08eurusd1.36061.36981.35712007.04.18 11:221.35940.000.000.00249.60
21972772007.04.18 12:30sell0.52eurusd1.35711.36991.35362007.04.18 15:061.35790.000.000.00-41.60
21982352007.04.18 13:00sell0.52eurusd1.35771.37051.35422007.04.18 15:051.35800.000.000.00-15.60
21986822007.04.18 13:25sell1.04eurusd1.35891.36991.35542007.04.18 15:051.35790.000.000.00104.00
22023272007.04.18 19:46buy0.52eurusd1.35901.34621.36252007.04.19 03:421.36020.000.00-11.2462.40
22031222007.04.18 21:00buy0.52eurusd1.36101.34821.36452007.04.19 03:421.36010.000.000.00-46.80
22060822007.04.19 01:46buy1.04eurusd1.35921.34821.36272007.04.19 03:421.36000.000.000.0083.20
22083832007.04.19 05:30sell0.52eurusd1.35891.37171.35542007.04.19 08:101.35790.000.000.0052.00
22098462007.04.19 07:00sell0.52eurusd1.35671.36951.35322007.04.19 08:091.35780.000.000.00-57.20
22109092007.04.19 07:43sell1.04eurusd1.35851.36951.35502007.04.19 08:091.35790.000.000.0062.40
22119912007.04.19 09:30buy0.52eurusd1.35951.36171.36722007.04.20 00:581.36170.000.00-3.75114.40
22169962007.04.19 15:30buy0.52eurusd1.36081.34801.36432007.04.20 00:581.36170.000.00-3.7546.80
22210262007.04.20 01:31sell0.52eurusd1.36161.37441.35812007.04.20 07:101.36230.000.000.00-36.40
22228582007.04.20 06:14sell1.04eurusd1.36341.37441.35992007.04.20 07:101.36240.000.000.00104.00
  0.00 0.00 14.61 2 045.30
Closed P/L: 2 059.91
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22253322007.04.20 09:00sell0.52eurusd1.36021.37301.3567 1.35990.000.002.7615.60
22261992007.04.20 10:30sell0.52eurusd1.36061.37341.3571 1.35990.000.002.7636.40
  0.00 0.00 5.52 52.00
 Floating P/L: 57.52
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 059.91 Floating P/L: 57.52 Margin: 1 414.82
Balance: 52 059.91 Equity: 52 117.43 Free Margin: 50 702.61
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 379.63 Gross Loss: 4 319.72 Total Net Profit: 2 059.91
Profit Factor: 1.48 Expected Payoff: 27.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 116.90 (2.12%) Relative Drawdown: 2.12% (1 116.90)
 
Total Trades: 76 Short Positions (won %): 43 (34.88%) Long Positions (won %): 33 (60.61%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (46.05%) Loss trades (% of total): 41 (53.95%)
Largest profit trade: 1 020.00 loss trade: -255.00
Average profit trade: 182.28 loss trade: -105.36
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (1 808.26) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-1 020.48)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 808.26 (8) consecutive loss (count): -1 116.90 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2