|Account: xxxxx
|Name: David Stanley
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 22:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2062485158
|2007.04.11 23:41
|balance
|PayPal Dep 4/11 - AL
|1 300.00
|2062485159
|2007.04.11 23:42
|balance
|Spring Bonus - AL
|32.50
|2062488565
|2007.04.12 11:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2187
|0.0000
|1.2157
|2007.04.12 16:34
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.96
|2062489520
|2007.04.12 14:20
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3460
|0.0000
|1.3483
|2007.04.12 17:17
|1.3483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.90
|2062495396
|2007.04.13 06:01
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3518
|0.0000
|1.3541
|2007.04.13 10:18
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|2062495399
|2007.04.13 06:01
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2145
|0.0000
|1.2122
|2007.04.13 09:33
|1.2132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|2062497078
|2007.04.13 11:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3526
|0.0000
|1.3549
|2007.04.13 13:00
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|2062497819
|2007.04.13 13:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3537
|0.0000
|1.3560
|2007.04.13 14:43
|1.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|2062499021
|2007.04.13 15:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3538
|0.0000
|1.3561
|2007.04.13 17:00
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|2062499552
|2007.04.13 15:30
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2093
|0.0000
|1.2070
|2007.04.13 15:32
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.23
|2062499876
|2007.04.13 15:40
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2095
|0.0000
|1.2072
|2007.04.13 16:45
|1.2082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.23
|2062500690
|2007.04.13 17:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2082
|0.0000
|1.2059
|2007.04.13 20:41
|1.2150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.79
|2062500702
|2007.04.13 17:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3557
|0.0000
|1.3580
|2007.04.13 18:53
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|2062501493
|2007.04.13 17:36
|sell
|0.07
|usdchf
|1.2112
|0.0000
|1.2089
|2007.04.13 20:41
|1.2151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.47
|2062501606
|2007.04.13 17:39
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3526
|0.0000
|1.3549
|2007.04.13 18:53
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|2062502172
|2007.04.13 17:53
|sell
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2143
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2007.04.13 20:41
|1.2150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.22
|2062502652
|2007.04.13 18:14
|sell
|0.25
|usdchf
|1.2173
|0.0000
|1.2150
|2007.04.13 20:41
|1.2150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.33
|2062502785
|2007.04.13 18:18
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3496
|0.0000
|1.3519
|2007.04.13 18:53
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.10
|2062511157
|2007.04.16 20:00
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2136
|0.0000
|1.2166
|2007.04.16 23:23
|1.2142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|2062511533
|2007.04.16 23:24
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2145
|0.0000
|1.2175
|2007.04.17 17:59
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-11.90
|2062515320
|2007.04.17 13:00
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1326
|0.0000
|1.1356
|2007.04.17 21:18
|1.1305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.57
|2062515322
|2007.04.17 13:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3534
|0.0000
|1.3504
|2007.04.18 15:05
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-13.50
|2062515581
|2007.04.17 13:28
|buy
|0.07
|usdchf
|1.2111
|0.0000
|1.2141
|2007.04.17 17:59
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.10
|2062516081
|2007.04.17 15:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3551
|0.0000
|1.3581
|2007.04.17 15:30
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|2062516340
|2007.04.17 15:30
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3569
|0.0000
|1.3599
|2007.04.17 15:45
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|2062516768
|2007.04.17 15:42
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3567
|0.0000
|1.3537
|2007.04.18 15:05
|1.3581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-9.80
|2062516939
|2007.04.17 15:45
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3584
|0.0000
|1.3614
|2007.04.17 15:48
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|2062517234
|2007.04.17 15:47
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2078
|0.0000
|1.2108
|2007.04.17 17:59
|1.2095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.49
|2062517267
|2007.04.17 15:48
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3594
|0.0000
|1.3624
|2007.04.17 22:24
|1.3571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|2062518448
|2007.04.17 17:13
|buy
|0.07
|usdcad
|1.1293
|0.0000
|1.1323
|2007.04.17 21:18
|1.1305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.43
|2062519377
|2007.04.17 19:22
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3560
|0.0000
|1.3590
|2007.04.17 22:24
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|2062522313
|2007.04.18 10:10
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3600
|0.0000
|1.3570
|2007.04.18 15:05
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.60
|2062522340
|2007.04.18 10:10
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3601
|0.0000
|1.3631
|2007.04.18 11:57
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|2062523374
|2007.04.18 11:57
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3611
|0.0000
|1.3641
|2007.04.18 16:37
|1.3591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|2062524029
|2007.04.18 14:04
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1311
|0.0000
|1.1341
|2007.04.18 14:59
|1.1318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.86
|2062524903
|2007.04.18 15:05
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3577
|0.0000
|1.3607
|2007.04.18 16:37
|1.3589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|2062527533
|2007.04.18 19:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3573
|0.0000
|1.3543
|2007.04.19 04:45
|1.3593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|-6.00
|2062528428
|2007.04.18 23:29
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3607
|0.0000
|1.3577
|2007.04.19 04:44
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|8.40
|2062533424
|2007.04.19 11:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3584
|0.0000
|1.3554
|2007.04.19 11:10
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|2062533542
|2007.04.19 11:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3577
|0.0000
|1.3547
|2007.04.19 15:50
|1.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.80
|2062535161
|2007.04.19 15:37
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3610
|0.0000
|1.3580
|2007.04.19 15:50
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|2062537622
|2007.04.19 19:00
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2048
|0.0000
|1.2078
|2007.04.19 19:09
|1.2054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.49
|2062537732
|2007.04.19 19:09
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2058
|0.0000
|1.2088
|2007.04.20 10:42
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|1.49
|2062538438
|2007.04.20 00:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1298
|0.0000
|1.1328
|2007.04.20 22:11
|1.1218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.53
|2062544043
|2007.04.20 14:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3605
|0.0000
|1.3575
|2007.04.20 15:56
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2062544709
|2007.04.20 15:30
|buy
|0.06
|usdcad
|1.1262
|0.0000
|1.1292
|2007.04.20 22:11
|1.1218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.53
|2062546381
|2007.04.20 17:17
|buy
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1229
|0.0000
|1.1259
|2007.04.20 22:11
|1.1218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.77
|2062546383
|2007.04.20 17:17
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.1223
|0.0000
|1.1193
|2007.04.20 22:11
|1.1223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2062546836
|2007.04.20 18:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3592
|0.0000
|1.3562
|2007.04.23 06:51
|1.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|1.80
|2062548035
|2007.04.20 22:21
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3650
|1.3515
|2007.04.23 08:54
|1.3582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|9.50
|2062548039
|2007.04.20 22:22
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3650
|1.3525
|2007.04.23 08:54
|1.3582
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|68.00
|2062549911
|2007.04.23 08:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3594
|0.0000
|1.3571
|2007.04.23 08:54
|1.3583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|2062550283
|2007.04.23 08:54
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3581
|0.0000
|1.3558
|2007.04.23 11:14
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|2062551157
|2007.04.23 11:14
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3568
|0.0000
|1.3545
|2007.04.23 12:06
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|2062551815
|2007.04.23 13:09
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3568
|0.0000
|1.3545
|2007.04.23 13:57
|1.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|2062552756
|2007.04.23 16:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3560
|0.0000
|1.3537
|2007.04.23 16:31
|1.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|2062553729
|2007.04.23 18:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3566
|0.0000
|1.3543
|2007.04.24 05:13
|1.3554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|3.60
|2062557784
|2007.04.24 11:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2081
|0.0000
|1.2051
|2007.04.24 11:51
|1.2075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.49
|2062557955
|2007.04.24 11:51
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2072
|0.0000
|1.2042
|2007.04.24 13:31
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.49
|2062558471
|2007.04.24 13:32
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2063
|0.0000
|1.2033
|2007.04.24 16:52
|1.2057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.49
|2062559011
|2007.04.24 15:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3583
|0.0000
|1.3613
|2007.04.24 16:52
|1.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2062559584
|2007.04.24 16:52
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3592
|0.0000
|1.3622
|2007.04.24 17:00
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2062561314
|2007.04.24 19:01
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3623
|0.0000
|1.3646
|2007.04.24 23:00
|1.3635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|2062563352
|2007.04.25 08:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.41
|118.39
|117.81
|2007.04.25 09:17
|118.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|2062564477
|2007.04.25 11:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0040
|1.9590
|2.0100
|2007.04.25 11:19
|2.0048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|2062564633
|2007.04.25 11:19
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0052
|1.9602
|2.0112
|2007.04.27 11:00
|1.9903
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-29.80
|2062564902
|2007.04.25 12:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.54
|118.56
|119.14
|2007.04.25 12:50
|118.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|2062565146
|2007.04.25 12:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.67
|114.17
|119.27
|2007.04.25 15:40
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|2062566316
|2007.04.25 15:40
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.81
|118.83
|119.41
|2007.04.26 09:39
|118.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|1.68
|2062566368
|2007.04.25 15:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0012
|2.0465
|1.9955
|2007.04.26 12:32
|2.0004
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|1.60
|2062567290
|2007.04.25 17:09
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.47
|122.97
|117.87
|2007.04.27 14:27
|119.30
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-13.91
|2062570585
|2007.04.26 09:39
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.93
|118.94
|119.53
|2007.04.26 10:47
|119.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.85
|2062571093
|2007.04.26 10:47
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|119.03
|125.73
|118.43
|2007.04.27 14:27
|119.30
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-11.32
|2062571975
|2007.04.26 12:32
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9997
|1.9997
|1.9937
|2007.04.26 12:34
|1.9988
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|2062572015
|2007.04.26 12:33
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9996
|1.9326
|2.0056
|2007.04.27 11:00
|1.9903
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-46.50
|2062572129
|2007.04.26 12:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9986
|2.0436
|1.9926
|2007.04.26 12:59
|1.9978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|2062572558
|2007.04.26 12:59
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9969
|2.0419
|1.9909
|2007.04.26 14:29
|1.9961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|2062573114
|2007.04.26 14:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3613
|0.0000
|1.3583
|2007.04.26 14:32
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2062573298
|2007.04.26 14:29
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9953
|1.9953
|1.9893
|2007.04.26 14:31
|1.9945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|2062573343
|2007.04.26 14:30
|buy
|0.11
|gbpusd
|1.9948
|1.9354
|2.0008
|2007.04.27 10:59
|1.9902
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-50.60
|2062573371
|2007.04.26 14:31
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9938
|2.0388
|1.9878
|2007.04.26 14:34
|1.9931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2062573394
|2007.04.26 14:32
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3606
|0.0000
|1.3576
|2007.04.26 14:35
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|2062573520
|2007.04.26 14:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9926
|1.9913
|1.9866
|2007.04.26 16:20
|1.9913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|2062573635
|2007.04.26 14:36
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3595
|0.0000
|1.3565
|2007.04.26 18:58
|1.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|2062574908
|2007.04.26 16:16
|buy
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.9908
|1.9378
|1.9968
|2007.04.27 10:59
|1.9901
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-17.50
|2062576172
|2007.04.26 18:36
|sell
|0.11
|usdjpy
|119.51
|125.45
|118.91
|2007.04.27 14:27
|119.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.53
|20.29
|2062577794
|2007.04.27 04:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.72
|115.22
|120.32
|2007.04.27 14:27
|119.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.55
|2062578737
|2007.04.27 09:13
|buy
|0.56
|gbpusd
|1.9874
|1.9391
|1.9934
|2007.04.27 10:59
|1.9903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|162.40
|2062580088
|2007.04.27 13:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9946
|1.9946
|2.0006
|2007.04.27 13:07
|1.9956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2062580177
|2007.04.27 13:07
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9959
|1.9960
|2.0019
|2007.04.27 13:39
|1.9970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|2062580350
|2007.04.27 13:39
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9973
|1.9974
|2.0033
|2007.04.27 13:46
|1.9974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|2062580426
|2007.04.27 13:46
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9978
|1.9979
|2.0038
|2007.04.27 14:10
|1.9988
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|157.59
|Closed P/L:
|158.98
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 332.50
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|158.98
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 495.52
|Equity:
|1 495.52
|Free Margin:
|1 495.52
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|542.73
|Gross Loss:
|383.75
|Total Net Profit:
|158.98
|Profit Factor:
|1.41
|Expected Payoff:
|1.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|154.56 (9.37%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|9.37% (154.56)
|Total Trades:
|90
|Short Positions (won %):
|44 (79.55%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|46 (67.39%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|66 (73.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|24 (26.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|162.40
|loss trade:
|-50.76
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.22
|loss trade:
|-15.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|33 (306.07)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-145.12)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|306.07 (33)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-145.12 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2