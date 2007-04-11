FXDD

Account: xxxxx Name: David Stanley Currency: USD 2007 April 27, 22:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20624851582007.04.11 23:41balancePayPal Dep 4/11 - AL1 300.00
20624851592007.04.11 23:42balanceSpring Bonus - AL32.50
20624885652007.04.12 11:00sell0.03usdchf1.21870.00001.21572007.04.12 16:341.21750.000.000.002.96
20624895202007.04.12 14:20buy0.03eurusd1.34600.00001.34832007.04.12 17:171.34830.000.000.006.90
20624953962007.04.13 06:01buy0.03eurusd1.35180.00001.35412007.04.13 10:181.35290.000.000.003.30
20624953992007.04.13 06:01sell0.03usdchf1.21450.00001.21222007.04.13 09:331.21320.000.000.003.21
20624970782007.04.13 11:00buy0.03eurusd1.35260.00001.35492007.04.13 13:001.35370.000.000.003.30
20624978192007.04.13 13:00buy0.03eurusd1.35370.00001.35602007.04.13 14:431.35480.000.000.003.30
20624990212007.04.13 15:00buy0.03eurusd1.35380.00001.35612007.04.13 17:001.35490.000.000.003.30
20624995522007.04.13 15:30sell0.03usdchf1.20930.00001.20702007.04.13 15:321.20800.000.000.003.23
20624998762007.04.13 15:40sell0.03usdchf1.20950.00001.20722007.04.13 16:451.20820.000.000.003.23
20625006902007.04.13 17:00sell0.03usdchf1.20820.00001.20592007.04.13 20:411.21500.000.000.00-16.79
20625007022007.04.13 17:00buy0.03eurusd1.35570.00001.35802007.04.13 18:531.35170.000.000.00-12.00
20625014932007.04.13 17:36sell0.07usdchf1.21120.00001.20892007.04.13 20:411.21510.000.000.00-22.47
20625016062007.04.13 17:39buy0.07eurusd1.35260.00001.35492007.04.13 18:531.35170.000.000.00-6.30
20625021722007.04.13 17:53sell0.16usdchf1.21430.00001.21202007.04.13 20:411.21500.000.000.00-9.22
20625026522007.04.13 18:14sell0.25usdchf1.21730.00001.21502007.04.13 20:411.21500.000.000.0047.33
20625027852007.04.13 18:18buy0.11eurusd1.34960.00001.35192007.04.13 18:531.35170.000.000.0023.10
20625111572007.04.16 20:00buy0.03usdchf1.21360.00001.21662007.04.16 23:231.21420.000.000.001.48
20625115332007.04.16 23:24buy0.03usdchf1.21450.00001.21752007.04.17 17:591.20970.000.000.23-11.90
20625153202007.04.17 13:00buy0.03usdcad1.13260.00001.13562007.04.17 21:181.13050.000.000.00-5.57
20625153222007.04.17 13:00sell0.03eurusd1.35340.00001.35042007.04.18 15:051.35790.000.000.14-13.50
20625155812007.04.17 13:28buy0.07usdchf1.21110.00001.21412007.04.17 17:591.20970.000.000.00-8.10
20625160812007.04.17 15:00buy0.03eurusd1.35510.00001.35812007.04.17 15:301.35570.000.000.001.80
20625163402007.04.17 15:30buy0.03eurusd1.35690.00001.35992007.04.17 15:451.35750.000.000.001.80
20625167682007.04.17 15:42sell0.07eurusd1.35670.00001.35372007.04.18 15:051.35810.000.000.32-9.80
20625169392007.04.17 15:45buy0.03eurusd1.35840.00001.36142007.04.17 15:481.35900.000.000.001.80
20625172342007.04.17 15:47buy0.16usdchf1.20780.00001.21082007.04.17 17:591.20950.000.000.0022.49
20625172672007.04.17 15:48buy0.03eurusd1.35940.00001.36242007.04.17 22:241.35710.000.000.00-6.90
20625184482007.04.17 17:13buy0.07usdcad1.12930.00001.13232007.04.17 21:181.13050.000.000.007.43
20625193772007.04.17 19:22buy0.07eurusd1.35600.00001.35902007.04.17 22:241.35720.000.000.008.40
20625223132007.04.18 10:10sell0.16eurusd1.36000.00001.35702007.04.18 15:051.35840.000.000.0025.60
20625223402007.04.18 10:10buy0.03eurusd1.36010.00001.36312007.04.18 11:571.36070.000.000.001.80
20625233742007.04.18 11:57buy0.03eurusd1.36110.00001.36412007.04.18 16:371.35910.000.000.00-6.00
20625240292007.04.18 14:04buy0.03usdcad1.13110.00001.13412007.04.18 14:591.13180.000.000.001.86
20625249032007.04.18 15:05buy0.07eurusd1.35770.00001.36072007.04.18 16:371.35890.000.000.008.40
20625275332007.04.18 19:00sell0.03eurusd1.35730.00001.35432007.04.19 04:451.35930.000.000.46-6.00
20625284282007.04.18 23:29sell0.07eurusd1.36070.00001.35772007.04.19 04:441.35950.000.001.078.40
20625334242007.04.19 11:00sell0.03eurusd1.35840.00001.35542007.04.19 11:101.35780.000.000.001.80
20625335422007.04.19 11:10sell0.04eurusd1.35770.00001.35472007.04.19 15:501.35940.000.000.00-6.80
20625351612007.04.19 15:37sell0.06eurusd1.36100.00001.35802007.04.19 15:501.35950.000.000.009.00
20625376222007.04.19 19:00buy0.03usdchf1.20480.00001.20782007.04.19 19:091.20540.000.000.001.49
20625377322007.04.19 19:09buy0.03usdchf1.20580.00001.20882007.04.20 10:421.20640.000.000.231.49
20625384382007.04.20 00:00buy0.04usdcad1.12980.00001.13282007.04.20 22:111.12180.000.000.00-28.53
20625440432007.04.20 14:00sell0.04eurusd1.36050.00001.35752007.04.20 15:561.36000.000.000.002.00
20625447092007.04.20 15:30buy0.06usdcad1.12620.00001.12922007.04.20 22:111.12180.000.000.00-23.53
20625463812007.04.20 17:17buy0.12usdcad1.12290.00001.12592007.04.20 22:111.12180.000.000.00-11.77
20625463832007.04.20 17:17sell0.03usdcad1.12230.00001.11932007.04.20 22:111.12230.000.000.000.00
20625468362007.04.20 18:00sell0.03eurusd1.35920.00001.35622007.04.23 06:511.35860.000.000.141.80
20625480352007.04.20 22:21sell0.05eurusd1.36011.36501.35152007.04.23 08:541.35820.000.000.239.50
20625480392007.04.20 22:22sell0.40eurusd1.35991.36501.35252007.04.23 08:541.35820.000.001.8368.00
20625499112007.04.23 08:00sell0.03eurusd1.35940.00001.35712007.04.23 08:541.35830.000.000.003.30
20625502832007.04.23 08:54sell0.03eurusd1.35810.00001.35582007.04.23 11:141.35700.000.000.003.30
20625511572007.04.23 11:14sell0.03eurusd1.35680.00001.35452007.04.23 12:061.35570.000.000.003.30
20625518152007.04.23 13:09sell0.03eurusd1.35680.00001.35452007.04.23 13:571.35560.000.000.003.60
20625527562007.04.23 16:00sell0.03eurusd1.35600.00001.35372007.04.23 16:311.35480.000.000.003.60
20625537292007.04.23 18:00sell0.03eurusd1.35660.00001.35432007.04.24 05:131.35540.000.000.133.60
20625577842007.04.24 11:00sell0.03usdchf1.20810.00001.20512007.04.24 11:511.20750.000.000.001.49
20625579552007.04.24 11:51sell0.03usdchf1.20720.00001.20422007.04.24 13:311.20660.000.000.001.49
20625584712007.04.24 13:32sell0.03usdchf1.20630.00001.20332007.04.24 16:521.20570.000.000.001.49
20625590112007.04.24 15:00buy0.04eurusd1.35830.00001.36132007.04.24 16:521.35880.000.000.002.00
20625595842007.04.24 16:52buy0.04eurusd1.35920.00001.36222007.04.24 17:001.35970.000.000.002.00
20625613142007.04.24 19:01buy0.03eurusd1.36230.00001.36462007.04.24 23:001.36350.000.000.003.60
20625633522007.04.25 08:01sell0.02usdjpy118.41118.39117.812007.04.25 09:17118.310.000.000.001.69
20625644772007.04.25 11:00buy0.02gbpusd2.00401.95902.01002007.04.25 11:192.00480.000.000.001.60
20625646332007.04.25 11:19buy0.02gbpusd2.00521.96022.01122007.04.27 11:001.99030.000.00-0.12-29.80
20625649022007.04.25 12:00buy0.02usdjpy118.54118.56119.142007.04.25 12:50118.640.000.000.001.69
20625651462007.04.25 12:50buy0.02usdjpy118.67114.17119.272007.04.25 15:40118.770.000.000.001.68
20625663162007.04.25 15:40buy0.02usdjpy118.81118.83119.412007.04.26 09:39118.910.000.000.731.68
20625663682007.04.25 15:40sell0.02gbpusd2.00122.04651.99552007.04.26 12:322.00040.000.00-0.051.60
20625672902007.04.25 17:09sell0.02usdjpy118.47122.97117.872007.04.27 14:27119.300.000.00-1.12-13.91
20625705852007.04.26 09:39buy0.02usdjpy118.93118.94119.532007.04.26 10:47119.040.000.000.001.85
20625710932007.04.26 10:47sell0.05usdjpy119.03125.73118.432007.04.27 14:27119.300.000.00-0.70-11.32
20625719752007.04.26 12:32sell0.02gbpusd1.99971.99971.99372007.04.26 12:341.99880.000.000.001.80
20625720152007.04.26 12:33buy0.05gbpusd1.99961.93262.00562007.04.27 11:001.99030.000.00-0.07-46.50
20625721292007.04.26 12:34sell0.02gbpusd1.99862.04361.99262007.04.26 12:591.99780.000.000.001.60
20625725582007.04.26 12:59sell0.02gbpusd1.99692.04191.99092007.04.26 14:291.99610.000.000.001.60
20625731142007.04.26 14:00sell0.04eurusd1.36130.00001.35832007.04.26 14:321.36080.000.000.002.00
20625732982007.04.26 14:29sell0.02gbpusd1.99531.99531.98932007.04.26 14:311.99450.000.000.001.60
20625733432007.04.26 14:30buy0.11gbpusd1.99481.93542.00082007.04.27 10:591.99020.000.00-0.16-50.60
20625733712007.04.26 14:31sell0.02gbpusd1.99382.03881.98782007.04.26 14:341.99310.000.000.001.40
20625733942007.04.26 14:32sell0.03eurusd1.36060.00001.35762007.04.26 14:351.35990.000.000.002.10
20625735202007.04.26 14:34sell0.02gbpusd1.99261.99131.98662007.04.26 16:201.99130.000.000.002.60
20625736352007.04.26 14:36sell0.03eurusd1.35950.00001.35652007.04.26 18:581.35880.000.000.002.10
20625749082007.04.26 16:16buy0.25gbpusd1.99081.93781.99682007.04.27 10:591.99010.000.00-0.37-17.50
20625761722007.04.26 18:36sell0.11usdjpy119.51125.45118.912007.04.27 14:27119.290.000.00-1.5320.29
20625777942007.04.27 04:00buy0.02usdjpy119.72115.22120.322007.04.27 14:27119.270.000.000.00-7.55
20625787372007.04.27 09:13buy0.56gbpusd1.98741.93911.99342007.04.27 10:591.99030.000.000.00162.40
20625800882007.04.27 13:00buy0.02gbpusd1.99461.99462.00062007.04.27 13:071.99560.000.000.002.00
20625801772007.04.27 13:07buy0.02gbpusd1.99591.99602.00192007.04.27 13:391.99700.000.000.002.20
20625803502007.04.27 13:39buy0.02gbpusd1.99731.99742.00332007.04.27 13:461.99740.000.000.000.20
20625804262007.04.27 13:46buy0.02gbpusd1.99781.99792.00382007.04.27 14:101.99880.000.000.002.00
  0.00 0.00 1.39 157.59
Closed P/L: 158.98
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 332.50 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 158.98 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 495.52 Equity: 1 495.52 Free Margin: 1 495.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 542.73 Gross Loss: 383.75 Total Net Profit: 158.98
Profit Factor: 1.41 Expected Payoff: 1.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 154.56 (9.37%) Relative Drawdown ($): 9.37% (154.56)
 
Total Trades: 90 Short Positions (won %): 44 (79.55%) Long Positions (won %): 46 (67.39%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 66 (73.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 24 (26.67%)
Largest profit trade: 162.40 loss trade: -50.76
Average profit trade: 8.22 loss trade: -15.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 33 (306.07) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-145.12)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 306.07 (33) consecutive loss (count): -145.12 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2