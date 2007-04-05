|Account: 363455
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8830826
|2007.04.05 16:45
|sell
|44.80
|eurusd
|1.3438
|1.3529
|1.3410
|2007.04.06 08:11
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|67.20
|8 512.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8828249
|2007.04.05 16:10
|sell
|11.20
|eurusd
|1.3396
|1.3523
|1.3368
|2007.04.06 08:11
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|-2 576.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8829322
|2007.04.05 16:22
|sell
|22.40
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3528
|1.3391
|2007.04.06 08:11
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|0.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8809218
|2007.04.04 17:37
|sell
|5.60
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3521
|1.3348
|2007.04.06 08:11
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|-2 408.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8798078
|2007.04.04 10:37
|sell
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3520
|1.3329
|2007.04.06 08:11
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|-1 736.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8785945
|2007.04.03 20:48
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3520
|1.3311
|2007.04.06 08:11
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|-1 120.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8846482
|2007.04.06 15:31
|sell
|89.60
|eurchf
|1.6335
|1.6408
|1.6307
|2007.04.09 19:30
|1.6388
|0.00
|0.00
|-615.66
|-38 711.99
|43420
|so: 4.5%/3321.3/74273.0
|8852859
|2007.04.06 21:35
|sell
|100.00
|eurchf
|1.6353
|1.6408
|1.6325
|2007.04.09 19:30
|1.6389
|0.00
|0.00
|-687.12
|-29 347.03
|43420
|so: 3.6%/1788.0/50294.2
|8812113
|2007.04.04 19:24
|sell
|44.80
|eurchf
|1.6317
|1.6408
|1.6289
|2007.04.09 19:30
|1.6389
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 543.29
|-26 290.65
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8803261
|2007.04.04 14:32
|sell
|22.40
|eurchf
|1.6298
|1.6407
|1.6270
|2007.04.09 19:30
|1.6392
|0.00
|0.00
|-771.64
|-17 154.96
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8773789
|2007.04.03 12:10
|sell
|11.20
|eurchf
|1.6280
|1.6407
|1.6252
|2007.04.09 19:31
|1.6390
|0.00
|0.00
|-462.79
|-10 036.66
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8771506
|2007.04.03 10:44
|sell
|5.60
|eurchf
|1.6261
|1.6406
|1.6233
|2007.04.09 19:31
|1.6391
|0.00
|0.00
|-231.39
|-5 932.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8762920
|2007.04.02 22:44
|sell
|2.80
|eurchf
|1.6242
|1.6405
|1.6214
|2007.04.09 19:33
|1.6392
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.06
|-3 422.43
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8740386
|2007.04.02 03:18
|sell
|1.30
|eurchf
|1.6224
|1.6405
|1.6196
|2007.04.09 19:33
|1.6392
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.70
|-1 779.37
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8872060
|2007.04.09 19:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6387
|1.6568
|1.6359
|2007.04.09 23:57
|1.6385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 331.15
|-132 001.66
|Closed P/L:
|-136 332.81
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-136 332.81
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|131.96
|Equity:
|131.96
|Free Margin:
|131.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8 614.43
|Gross Loss:
|144 947.24
|Total Net Profit:
|-136 332.81
|Profit Factor:
|0.06
|Expected Payoff:
|-9088.85
|Absolute Drawdown:
|136 334.44
|Maximal Drawdown:
|144 913.64 (99.91%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|99.91% (144 913.64)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (20.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (20.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (80.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|8 579.20
|loss trade:
|-39 327.65
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 871.48
|loss trade:
|-12 078.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (8 579.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|11 (-142 388.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|8 579.20 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-142 388.04 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|6