North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363455 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 April 27, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88308262007.04.05 16:45sell44.80eurusd1.34381.35291.34102007.04.06 08:111.34190.000.0067.208 512.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
88282492007.04.05 16:10sell11.20eurusd1.33961.35231.33682007.04.06 08:111.34190.000.0016.80-2 576.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
88293222007.04.05 16:22sell22.40eurusd1.34191.35281.33912007.04.06 08:111.34190.000.0033.600.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
88092182007.04.04 17:37sell5.60eurusd1.33761.35211.33482007.04.06 08:111.34190.000.0033.60-2 408.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
87980782007.04.04 10:37sell2.80eurusd1.33571.35201.33292007.04.06 08:111.34190.000.0016.80-1 736.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
87859452007.04.03 20:48sell1.40eurusd1.33391.35201.33112007.04.06 08:111.34190.000.0010.50-1 120.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
88464822007.04.06 15:31sell89.60eurchf1.63351.64081.63072007.04.09 19:301.63880.000.00-615.66-38 711.99
 43420so: 4.5%/3321.3/74273.0
88528592007.04.06 21:35sell100.00eurchf1.63531.64081.63252007.04.09 19:301.63890.000.00-687.12-29 347.03
 43420so: 3.6%/1788.0/50294.2
88121132007.04.04 19:24sell44.80eurchf1.63171.64081.62892007.04.09 19:301.63890.000.00-1 543.29-26 290.65
 4342010.3DS sell order
88032612007.04.04 14:32sell22.40eurchf1.62981.64071.62702007.04.09 19:301.63920.000.00-771.64-17 154.96
 4342010.3DS sell order
87737892007.04.03 12:10sell11.20eurchf1.62801.64071.62522007.04.09 19:311.63900.000.00-462.79-10 036.66
 4342010.3DS sell order
87715062007.04.03 10:44sell5.60eurchf1.62611.64061.62332007.04.09 19:311.63910.000.00-231.39-5 932.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
87629202007.04.02 22:44sell2.80eurchf1.62421.64051.62142007.04.09 19:331.63920.000.00-135.06-3 422.43
 4342010.3DS sell order
87403862007.04.02 03:18sell1.30eurchf1.62241.64051.61962007.04.09 19:331.63920.000.00-62.70-1 779.37
 4342010.3DS sell order
88720602007.04.09 19:33sell0.10eurchf1.63871.65681.63592007.04.09 23:571.63850.000.000.001.63
 4342010.3DS sell order
  0.00 0.00 -4 331.15 -132 001.66
Closed P/L: -136 332.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -136 332.81 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 131.96 Equity: 131.96 Free Margin: 131.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8 614.43 Gross Loss: 144 947.24 Total Net Profit: -136 332.81
Profit Factor: 0.06 Expected Payoff: -9088.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 136 334.44 Maximal Drawdown: 144 913.64 (99.91%) Relative Drawdown: 99.91% (144 913.64)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 15 (20.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (20.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (80.00%)
Largest profit trade: 8 579.20 loss trade: -39 327.65
Average profit trade: 2 871.48 loss trade: -12 078.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (8 579.20) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-142 388.04)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 8 579.20 (1) consecutive loss (count): -142 388.04 (11)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 6