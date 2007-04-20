North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 460651 Name: terminator1234 Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 18:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
91651142007.04.20 16:18balanceDeposit50 000.00
91652402007.04.20 16:21buy0.10eurjpy161.600.00161.982007.04.20 16:34161.670.000.000.005.89
91652652007.04.20 16:21buy0.20eurjpy161.570.00161.952007.04.20 16:34161.680.000.000.0018.50
91653882007.04.20 16:24buy0.30eurjpy161.540.00161.922007.04.20 16:26161.610.000.000.0017.66
  0.00 0.00 0.00 42.05
Closed P/L: 42.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
91651442007.04.20 16:19buy0.10audusd0.83570.00000.8395 0.83570.000.000.000.00
91677762007.04.20 17:32buy0.10eurchf1.64310.00001.6469 1.64320.000.000.000.83
91658512007.04.20 16:34buy0.10eurjpy161.700.00162.08 161.650.000.000.00-4.21
91659292007.04.20 16:35buy0.20eurjpy161.670.00162.05 161.650.000.000.00-3.37
91661402007.04.20 16:39buy0.30eurjpy161.640.00162.02 161.650.000.000.002.52
91665092007.04.20 16:53buy0.10usdjpy118.880.00119.26 118.810.000.000.00-5.89
91676232007.04.20 17:28buy0.20usdjpy118.850.00119.23 118.810.000.000.00-6.73
91683722007.04.20 17:58buy0.30usdjpy118.820.00119.20 118.810.000.000.00-2.53
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -19.38
 Floating P/L: -19.38
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 42.05 Floating P/L: -19.38 Margin: 327.00
Balance: 50 042.05 Equity: 50 022.67 Free Margin: 49 695.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 42.05 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 42.05
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 14.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 18.50 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 14.02 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (42.05) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 42.05 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0