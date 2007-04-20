|Account: 460651
|Name: terminator1234
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 18:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9165114
|2007.04.20 16:18
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|9165240
|2007.04.20 16:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|161.60
|0.00
|161.98
|2007.04.20 16:34
|161.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.89
|9165265
|2007.04.20 16:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|161.57
|0.00
|161.95
|2007.04.20 16:34
|161.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.50
|9165388
|2007.04.20 16:24
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|161.54
|0.00
|161.92
|2007.04.20 16:26
|161.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.05
|Closed P/L:
|42.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9165144
|2007.04.20 16:19
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8357
|0.0000
|0.8395
|0.8357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9167776
|2007.04.20 17:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6431
|0.0000
|1.6469
|1.6432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|9165851
|2007.04.20 16:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|161.70
|0.00
|162.08
|161.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.21
|9165929
|2007.04.20 16:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|161.67
|0.00
|162.05
|161.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.37
|9166140
|2007.04.20 16:39
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|161.64
|0.00
|162.02
|161.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.52
|9166509
|2007.04.20 16:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.88
|0.00
|119.26
|118.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.89
|9167623
|2007.04.20 17:28
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.85
|0.00
|119.23
|118.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.73
|9168372
|2007.04.20 17:58
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.82
|0.00
|119.20
|118.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.38
|Floating P/L:
|-19.38
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|42.05
|Floating P/L:
|-19.38
|Margin:
|327.00
|Balance:
|50 042.05
|Equity:
|50 022.67
|Free Margin:
|49 695.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|42.05
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|42.05
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|14.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|18.50
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.02
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (42.05)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|42.05 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0