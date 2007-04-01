Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421413 Name: Guernica Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298501312007.04.01 20:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
307188602007.04.06 18:58buy1.00eurusdm1.33791.31991.34142007.04.09 22:151.33540.000.00-1.21-25.00
307189482007.04.06 18:58sell1.00eurusdm1.33761.35561.33412007.04.09 22:231.33570.000.001.0819.00
308155602007.04.09 22:35sell1.00eurusdm1.33531.35331.33182007.04.10 07:491.34120.000.000.00-59.00
308295242007.04.10 00:57sell2.00eurusdm1.33711.35331.33362007.04.10 07:481.34110.000.000.00-80.00
308427412007.04.10 01:52sell4.00eurusdm1.33891.35331.33542007.04.10 07:471.34100.000.000.00-84.00
308504122007.04.10 02:25sell8.00eurusdm1.34081.35341.33732007.04.10 07:471.34110.000.000.00-24.00
308556202007.04.10 02:40sell16.00eurusdm1.34261.35341.33912007.04.10 07:471.34100.000.000.00256.00
309003752007.04.10 08:01sell1.00eurusdm1.34061.35861.33712007.04.10 17:201.34310.000.000.00-25.00
309314062007.04.10 11:55sell2.00eurusdm1.34241.35861.33892007.04.10 17:201.34320.000.000.00-16.00
309595452007.04.10 14:39sell4.00eurusdm1.34451.35891.34102007.04.10 17:201.34310.000.000.0056.00
309824652007.04.10 17:30sell1.00eurusdm1.34271.36071.33922007.04.12 02:111.34530.000.002.16-26.00
312136782007.04.12 01:36sell4.00eurusdm1.34451.35551.34102007.04.12 02:111.34520.000.000.00-28.00
312188112007.04.12 01:47sell8.00eurusdm1.34631.35551.34282007.04.12 02:111.34530.000.000.0080.00
312263102007.04.12 02:35buy2.01eurusdm1.34631.34871.35422007.04.12 14:451.34880.000.000.0050.25
312825982007.04.12 09:43buy4.02eurusdm1.34451.34881.35432007.04.12 14:451.34880.000.000.00172.86
313393992007.04.12 14:45buy2.05eurusdm1.34901.35231.35782007.04.13 07:461.35230.000.00-1.2467.65
315124822007.04.13 10:09buy2.07eurusdm1.35341.34061.35692007.04.13 15:391.35100.000.000.00-49.68
315699342007.04.13 14:41buy4.14eurusdm1.35161.34061.35512007.04.13 15:391.35090.000.000.00-28.98
315867942007.04.13 15:18buy8.28eurusdm1.34971.34051.35322007.04.13 15:391.35100.000.000.00107.64
316082982007.04.13 17:21sell2.07eurusdm1.35161.36441.34812007.04.16 05:451.35450.000.001.12-60.03
316120712007.04.13 17:48sell4.14eurusdm1.35341.36441.34992007.04.16 05:451.35450.000.002.24-45.54
316399722007.04.15 22:45sell4.16eurusdm1.35731.36651.35382007.04.16 05:451.35450.000.000.00116.48
316841672007.04.16 05:45sell1.04eurusdm1.35441.36721.35092007.04.17 00:181.35370.000.000.567.28
317146752007.04.16 09:27sell2.08eurusdm1.35621.35371.34822007.04.17 00:181.35370.000.001.1252.00
318194492007.04.17 05:31buy1.04eurusdm1.35451.35841.36392007.04.17 12:541.35840.000.000.0040.56
319417532007.04.17 19:39buy1.05eurusdm1.35721.35901.36452007.04.18 07:211.35900.000.00-0.6418.90
320118792007.04.18 07:21buy1.05eurusdm1.35921.34641.36272007.04.18 22:161.36030.000.00-1.9111.55
320637042007.04.18 12:05buy2.10eurusdm1.35741.36031.36582007.04.18 22:161.36030.000.00-3.8160.90
321363892007.04.18 23:10buy1.06eurusdm1.36171.34891.36522007.04.19 08:481.35880.000.000.00-30.74
321490632007.04.19 01:12buy2.12eurusdm1.35951.34851.36302007.04.19 08:471.35890.000.000.00-12.72
321967602007.04.19 06:28buy4.24eurusdm1.35771.34851.36122007.04.19 08:471.35900.000.000.0055.12
322486522007.04.19 11:01sell1.06eurusdm1.35901.37181.35552007.04.20 07:421.36100.000.000.57-21.20
322608732007.04.19 12:37sell2.12eurusdm1.36081.37181.35732007.04.20 07:411.36120.000.001.14-8.48
323209962007.04.19 22:08sell4.24eurusdm1.36261.37181.35912007.04.20 07:411.36130.000.000.0055.12
  0.00 0.00 1.18 602.94
Closed P/L: 604.12
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
323863332007.04.20 08:37sell1.06eurusdm1.36051.37331.3570 1.36010.000.000.004.24
  0.00 0.00 0.00 4.24
 Floating P/L: 4.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 604.12 Floating P/L: 4.24 Margin: 53.00
Balance: 10 604.12 Equity: 10 608.36 Free Margin: 10 555.36