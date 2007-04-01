Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1421413
|Name: Guernica
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29850131
|2007.04.01 20:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30718860
|2007.04.06 18:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3379
|1.3199
|1.3414
|2007.04.09 22:15
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-25.00
|30718948
|2007.04.06 18:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3376
|1.3556
|1.3341
|2007.04.09 22:23
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|19.00
|30815560
|2007.04.09 22:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3353
|1.3533
|1.3318
|2007.04.10 07:49
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.00
|30829524
|2007.04.10 00:57
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.3371
|1.3533
|1.3336
|2007.04.10 07:48
|1.3411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|30842741
|2007.04.10 01:52
|sell
|4.00
|eurusdm
|1.3389
|1.3533
|1.3354
|2007.04.10 07:47
|1.3410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|30850412
|2007.04.10 02:25
|sell
|8.00
|eurusdm
|1.3408
|1.3534
|1.3373
|2007.04.10 07:47
|1.3411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|30855620
|2007.04.10 02:40
|sell
|16.00
|eurusdm
|1.3426
|1.3534
|1.3391
|2007.04.10 07:47
|1.3410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.00
|30900375
|2007.04.10 08:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3406
|1.3586
|1.3371
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|30931406
|2007.04.10 11:55
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.3424
|1.3586
|1.3389
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|30959545
|2007.04.10 14:39
|sell
|4.00
|eurusdm
|1.3445
|1.3589
|1.3410
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|30982465
|2007.04.10 17:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3427
|1.3607
|1.3392
|2007.04.12 02:11
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-26.00
|31213678
|2007.04.12 01:36
|sell
|4.00
|eurusdm
|1.3445
|1.3555
|1.3410
|2007.04.12 02:11
|1.3452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|31218811
|2007.04.12 01:47
|sell
|8.00
|eurusdm
|1.3463
|1.3555
|1.3428
|2007.04.12 02:11
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|31226310
|2007.04.12 02:35
|buy
|2.01
|eurusdm
|1.3463
|1.3487
|1.3542
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.25
|31282598
|2007.04.12 09:43
|buy
|4.02
|eurusdm
|1.3445
|1.3488
|1.3543
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.86
|31339399
|2007.04.12 14:45
|buy
|2.05
|eurusdm
|1.3490
|1.3523
|1.3578
|2007.04.13 07:46
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|67.65
|31512482
|2007.04.13 10:09
|buy
|2.07
|eurusdm
|1.3534
|1.3406
|1.3569
|2007.04.13 15:39
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.68
|31569934
|2007.04.13 14:41
|buy
|4.14
|eurusdm
|1.3516
|1.3406
|1.3551
|2007.04.13 15:39
|1.3509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.98
|31586794
|2007.04.13 15:18
|buy
|8.28
|eurusdm
|1.3497
|1.3405
|1.3532
|2007.04.13 15:39
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.64
|31608298
|2007.04.13 17:21
|sell
|2.07
|eurusdm
|1.3516
|1.3644
|1.3481
|2007.04.16 05:45
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|-60.03
|31612071
|2007.04.13 17:48
|sell
|4.14
|eurusdm
|1.3534
|1.3644
|1.3499
|2007.04.16 05:45
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|-45.54
|31639972
|2007.04.15 22:45
|sell
|4.16
|eurusdm
|1.3573
|1.3665
|1.3538
|2007.04.16 05:45
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.48
|31684167
|2007.04.16 05:45
|sell
|1.04
|eurusdm
|1.3544
|1.3672
|1.3509
|2007.04.17 00:18
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|7.28
|31714675
|2007.04.16 09:27
|sell
|2.08
|eurusdm
|1.3562
|1.3537
|1.3482
|2007.04.17 00:18
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|52.00
|31819449
|2007.04.17 05:31
|buy
|1.04
|eurusdm
|1.3545
|1.3584
|1.3639
|2007.04.17 12:54
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.56
|31941753
|2007.04.17 19:39
|buy
|1.05
|eurusdm
|1.3572
|1.3590
|1.3645
|2007.04.18 07:21
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|18.90
|32011879
|2007.04.18 07:21
|buy
|1.05
|eurusdm
|1.3592
|1.3464
|1.3627
|2007.04.18 22:16
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.91
|11.55
|32063704
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|2.10
|eurusdm
|1.3574
|1.3603
|1.3658
|2007.04.18 22:16
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.81
|60.90
|32136389
|2007.04.18 23:10
|buy
|1.06
|eurusdm
|1.3617
|1.3489
|1.3652
|2007.04.19 08:48
|1.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.74
|32149063
|2007.04.19 01:12
|buy
|2.12
|eurusdm
|1.3595
|1.3485
|1.3630
|2007.04.19 08:47
|1.3589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.72
|32196760
|2007.04.19 06:28
|buy
|4.24
|eurusdm
|1.3577
|1.3485
|1.3612
|2007.04.19 08:47
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.12
|32248652
|2007.04.19 11:01
|sell
|1.06
|eurusdm
|1.3590
|1.3718
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 07:42
|1.3610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|-21.20
|32260873
|2007.04.19 12:37
|sell
|2.12
|eurusdm
|1.3608
|1.3718
|1.3573
|2007.04.20 07:41
|1.3612
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|-8.48
|32320996
|2007.04.19 22:08
|sell
|4.24
|eurusdm
|1.3626
|1.3718
|1.3591
|2007.04.20 07:41
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.12
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|602.94
|Closed P/L:
|604.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|32386333
|2007.04.20 08:37
|sell
|1.06
|eurusdm
|1.3605
|1.3733
|1.3570
|
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.24
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.24
|
|Floating P/L:
|4.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|604.12
|Floating P/L:
|4.24
|Margin:
|53.00
|Balance:
|10 604.12
|Equity:
|10 608.36
|Free Margin:
|10 555.36