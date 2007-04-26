MIG Investments SA
|Account: 225641
|Name: Don Steinitz
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 19:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5779111
|2007.04.26 05:34
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5799363
|2007.04.27 03:47
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.27 19:25
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|5799405
|2007.04.27 03:49
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.8268
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.27 19:25
|0.8296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|530.00
|Closed P/L:
|530.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|530.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 530.00
|Equity:
|10 530.00
|Free Margin:
|10 530.00