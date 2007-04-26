MIG Investments SA

Account: 225641 Name: Don Steinitz Currency: USD 2007 April 27, 19:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57791112007.04.26 05:34balanceDeposit10 000.00
57993632007.04.27 03:47buy1.00eurusd1.36000.00000.00002007.04.27 19:251.36250.000.000.00250.00
57994052007.04.27 03:49buy1.00audusd0.82680.00000.00002007.04.27 19:250.82960.000.000.00280.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 530.00
Closed P/L: 530.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 530.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 530.00 Equity: 10 530.00 Free Margin: 10 530.00