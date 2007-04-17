FXDD
|Account: 550230
|Name: sam
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 23, 18:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8148236
|2007.04.17 22:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3563
|0.0000
|1.3463
|2007.04.23 18:33
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|2.91
|-13.00
|8152099
|2007.04.18 03:36
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3583
|0.0000
|1.3483
|2007.04.23 18:33
|1.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|4.89
|18.00
|8159717
|2007.04.18 10:13
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3603
|1.3574
|1.3414
|2007.04.23 18:33
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|9.78
|124.00
|8216761
|2007.04.20 01:06
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3623
|1.3572
|1.3412
|2007.04.23 18:33
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|3.66
|408.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|21.24
|537.00
|Closed P/L:
|558.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|558.24
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 739.43
|Equity:
|5 739.43
|Free Margin:
|5 739.43