FXDD

Account: 550230 Name: sam Currency: USD 2007 April 23, 18:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
81482362007.04.17 22:03sell0.10eurusd1.35630.00001.34632007.04.23 18:331.35760.000.002.91-13.00
81520992007.04.18 03:36sell0.20eurusd1.35830.00001.34832007.04.23 18:331.35740.000.004.8918.00
81597172007.04.18 10:13sell0.40eurusd1.36031.35741.34142007.04.23 18:331.35720.000.009.78124.00
82167612007.04.20 01:06sell0.80eurusd1.36231.35721.34122007.04.23 18:331.35720.000.003.66408.00
  0.00 0.00 21.24 537.00
Closed P/L: 558.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 558.24 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 739.43 Equity: 5 739.43 Free Margin: 5 739.43