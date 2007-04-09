FXDD

Account: 550230 Name: sam Currency: USD 2007 April 23, 12:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79597822007.04.09 17:43balanceDeposit5 000.00
80010902007.04.11 02:45buy0.10eurusd1.34350.00001.35352007.04.12 12:221.34510.000.00-1.8916.00
80218312007.04.11 15:24buy0.20eurusd1.34150.00001.35152007.04.12 12:211.34510.000.00-3.7772.00
80518622007.04.12 15:50sell0.10eurusd1.34500.00001.33502007.04.13 17:571.35100.000.000.41-60.00
80532432007.04.12 16:34sell0.20eurusd1.34700.00001.33702007.04.13 17:571.35110.000.000.82-82.00
80555682007.04.12 17:20sell0.40eurusd1.34900.00001.33902007.04.13 17:571.35120.000.001.63-88.00
80642652007.04.13 03:44sell0.80eurusd1.35100.00001.34102007.04.13 17:571.35130.000.000.00-24.00
80732922007.04.13 10:18sell1.60eurusd1.35310.00001.34312007.04.13 17:571.35130.000.000.00288.00
81176362007.04.16 17:28buy0.10eurusd1.35550.00001.36552007.04.17 19:191.35630.000.00-0.678.00
81213522007.04.16 23:22buy0.20eurusd1.35351.35631.37232007.04.17 19:191.35630.000.00-1.3456.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.81 186.00
Closed P/L: 181.19
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
81482362007.04.17 22:03sell0.10eurusd1.35630.00001.3463 1.35640.000.002.91-1.00
81520992007.04.18 03:36sell0.20eurusd1.35830.00001.3483 1.35640.000.004.8938.00
81597172007.04.18 10:13sell0.40eurusd1.36030.00001.3503 1.35640.000.009.78156.00
82167612007.04.20 01:06sell0.80eurusd1.36231.35941.3434 1.35640.000.003.66472.00
  0.00 0.00 21.24 665.00
 Floating P/L: 686.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 181.19 Floating P/L: 686.24 Margin: 1 020.63
Balance: 5 181.19 Equity: 5 867.43 Free Margin: 4 846.80