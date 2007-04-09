FXDD
|Account: 550230
|Name: sam
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 23, 12:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7959782
|2007.04.09 17:43
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|8001090
|2007.04.11 02:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3435
|0.0000
|1.3535
|2007.04.12 12:22
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.89
|16.00
|8021831
|2007.04.11 15:24
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3415
|0.0000
|1.3515
|2007.04.12 12:21
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.77
|72.00
|8051862
|2007.04.12 15:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3450
|0.0000
|1.3350
|2007.04.13 17:57
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-60.00
|8053243
|2007.04.12 16:34
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3470
|0.0000
|1.3370
|2007.04.13 17:57
|1.3511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|-82.00
|8055568
|2007.04.12 17:20
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3490
|0.0000
|1.3390
|2007.04.13 17:57
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|-88.00
|8064265
|2007.04.13 03:44
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3510
|0.0000
|1.3410
|2007.04.13 17:57
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|8073292
|2007.04.13 10:18
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3531
|0.0000
|1.3431
|2007.04.13 17:57
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.00
|8117636
|2007.04.16 17:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3555
|0.0000
|1.3655
|2007.04.17 19:19
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|8.00
|8121352
|2007.04.16 23:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3535
|1.3563
|1.3723
|2007.04.17 19:19
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|56.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.81
|186.00
|Closed P/L:
|181.19
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8148236
|2007.04.17 22:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3563
|0.0000
|1.3463
|
|1.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|2.91
|-1.00
|8152099
|2007.04.18 03:36
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3583
|0.0000
|1.3483
|
|1.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|4.89
|38.00
|8159717
|2007.04.18 10:13
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3603
|0.0000
|1.3503
|
|1.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|9.78
|156.00
|8216761
|2007.04.20 01:06
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3623
|1.3594
|1.3434
|
|1.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|3.66
|472.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|21.24
|665.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|686.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|181.19
|Floating P/L:
|686.24
|Margin:
|1 020.63
|Balance:
|5 181.19
|Equity:
|5 867.43
|Free Margin:
|4 846.80