Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1438343 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 April 27, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
319814522007.04.18 02:35balanceDeposit1 000.00
319924882007.04.18 05:05buy0.02eurusd1.35901.34101.36252007.04.18 22:161.36030.000.00-0.362.60
320641532007.04.18 12:05buy0.04eurusd1.35721.36031.36582007.04.18 22:161.36030.000.00-0.7312.40
321540332007.04.19 02:20sell0.02eurusd1.35871.37671.35522007.04.19 07:021.35730.000.000.002.80
321673912007.04.19 03:45sell0.04eurusd1.36051.35731.35182007.04.19 07:021.35730.000.000.0012.80
323866902007.04.20 08:39sell0.02eurusd1.36081.35851.35302007.04.23 07:281.35850.000.000.114.60
325064082007.04.23 08:15sell0.02eurusd1.35681.37481.35332007.04.25 00:201.36260.000.000.22-11.60
326798152007.04.24 11:38sell0.04eurusd1.35861.37481.35512007.04.25 00:201.36250.000.000.22-15.60
326955352007.04.24 14:01sell0.08eurusd1.36041.37481.35692007.04.25 00:201.36260.000.000.43-17.60
327022362007.04.24 14:21sell0.16eurusd1.36221.37481.35872007.04.25 00:201.36240.000.000.86-3.20
327395052007.04.24 20:32sell0.32eurusd1.36401.37481.36052007.04.25 00:191.36250.000.001.7348.00
327765702007.04.25 03:54buy0.02eurusd1.36371.36551.37102007.04.25 14:201.36550.000.000.003.60
329293502007.04.26 04:14buy0.02eurusd1.36491.34691.36842007.04.26 12:421.36070.000.000.00-8.40
329731032007.04.26 09:30buy0.04eurusd1.36311.34691.36662007.04.26 12:411.36080.000.000.00-9.20
329771942007.04.26 09:37buy0.08eurusd1.36131.34691.36482007.04.26 12:411.36070.000.000.00-4.80
329975012007.04.26 11:34buy0.16eurusd1.35941.34681.36292007.04.26 12:411.36090.000.000.0024.00
330989212007.04.27 06:00sell0.02eurusd1.35931.37731.35582007.04.27 15:041.36480.000.000.00-11.00
331155882007.04.27 08:13sell0.04eurusd1.36111.37731.35762007.04.27 15:041.36470.000.000.00-14.40
331310112007.04.27 10:41sell0.08eurusd1.36291.37731.35942007.04.27 15:041.36480.000.000.00-15.20
331398592007.04.27 12:05sell0.16eurusd1.36471.37731.36122007.04.27 15:041.36490.000.000.00-3.20
331448992007.04.27 12:30sell0.32eurusd1.36671.37751.36322007.04.27 15:041.36500.000.000.0054.40
  0.00 0.00 2.48 51.00
Closed P/L: 53.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 53.48 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 053.48 Equity: 1 053.48 Free Margin: 1 053.48