Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31981452
|2007.04.18 02:35
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|31992488
|2007.04.18 05:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3410
|1.3625
|2007.04.18 22:16
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|2.60
|32064153
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3603
|1.3658
|2007.04.18 22:16
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|12.40
|32154033
|2007.04.19 02:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3587
|1.3767
|1.3552
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|32167391
|2007.04.19 03:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|32386690
|2007.04.20 08:39
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3585
|1.3530
|2007.04.23 07:28
|1.3585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|4.60
|32506408
|2007.04.23 08:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3748
|1.3533
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-11.60
|32679815
|2007.04.24 11:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3586
|1.3748
|1.3551
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-15.60
|32695535
|2007.04.24 14:01
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3748
|1.3569
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-17.60
|32702236
|2007.04.24 14:21
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3622
|1.3748
|1.3587
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-3.20
|32739505
|2007.04.24 20:32
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3640
|1.3748
|1.3605
|2007.04.25 00:19
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|48.00
|32776570
|2007.04.25 03:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3637
|1.3655
|1.3710
|2007.04.25 14:20
|1.3655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|32929350
|2007.04.26 04:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3649
|1.3469
|1.3684
|2007.04.26 12:42
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|32973103
|2007.04.26 09:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3631
|1.3469
|1.3666
|2007.04.26 12:41
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|32977194
|2007.04.26 09:37
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3613
|1.3469
|1.3648
|2007.04.26 12:41
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|32997501
|2007.04.26 11:34
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3468
|1.3629
|2007.04.26 12:41
|1.3609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|33098921
|2007.04.27 06:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3593
|1.3773
|1.3558
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|33115588
|2007.04.27 08:13
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3611
|1.3773
|1.3576
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.40
|33131011
|2007.04.27 10:41
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3629
|1.3773
|1.3594
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.20
|33139859
|2007.04.27 12:05
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3647
|1.3773
|1.3612
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|33144899
|2007.04.27 12:30
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3667
|1.3775
|1.3632
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.40
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|51.00
|Closed P/L:
|53.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|53.48
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 053.48
|Equity:
|1 053.48
|Free Margin:
|1 053.48