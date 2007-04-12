Velocity4x

Account: 9010925 Name: RB26DETT Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21326252007.04.12 04:23balanceDeposit5 000.00
21334002007.04.12 06:12buy0.01eurusd1.34631.34911.35462007.04.12 14:441.34920.000.000.002.90
 772188RB26DETT
21369672007.04.12 09:43buy0.02eurusd1.34451.34921.35472007.04.12 14:441.34920.000.000.009.40
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
21479262007.04.13 01:43buy0.01eurusd1.35131.35371.35922007.04.13 11:541.35370.000.000.002.40
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
21652432007.04.16 03:34buy0.01eurusd1.35641.34361.35992007.04.17 12:301.35570.000.00-0.07-0.70
 772188RB26DETT
21659682007.04.16 05:45buy0.02eurusd1.35461.34361.35812007.04.17 12:301.35540.000.00-0.141.60
 772188RB26DETT
21741352007.04.16 22:33buy0.04eurusd1.35281.34361.35632007.04.17 12:301.35550.000.000.0010.80
 772188RB26DETT
21895992007.04.18 01:15buy0.01eurusd1.35911.34631.36262007.04.19 00:171.36080.000.00-0.221.70
 772188RB26DETT
21965572007.04.18 12:05buy0.02eurusd1.35721.36081.36632007.04.19 00:171.36080.000.00-0.437.20
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
22057812007.04.19 01:12sell0.01eurusd1.35971.35731.35182007.04.19 07:021.35730.000.000.002.40
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
22127752007.04.19 11:01sell0.01eurusd1.35901.37181.35552007.04.20 12:551.35980.000.000.05-0.80
 772188RB26DETT
22142292007.04.19 12:37sell0.02eurusd1.36081.37181.35732007.04.20 12:551.36000.000.000.111.60
 772188RB26DETT
22195972007.04.19 22:08sell0.04eurusd1.36261.37181.35912007.04.20 12:551.36010.000.000.0010.00
 772188RB26DETT
  0.00 0.00 -0.70 48.50
Closed P/L: 47.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 47.80 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 047.80 Equity: 5 047.80 Free Margin: 5 047.80