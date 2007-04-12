Velocity4x
|Account: 9010925
|Name: RB26DETT
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2132625
|2007.04.12 04:23
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2133400
|2007.04.12 06:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3491
|1.3546
|2007.04.12 14:44
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|2136967
|2007.04.12 09:43
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3492
|1.3547
|2007.04.12 14:44
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.40
|
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|2147926
|2007.04.13 01:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3537
|1.3592
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|2165243
|2007.04.16 03:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3436
|1.3599
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.70
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|2165968
|2007.04.16 05:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3436
|1.3581
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3554
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|1.60
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|2174135
|2007.04.16 22:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3436
|1.3563
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|2189599
|2007.04.18 01:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3591
|1.3463
|1.3626
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|1.70
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|2196557
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3608
|1.3663
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|7.20
|
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|2205781
|2007.04.19 01:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3597
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|2212775
|2007.04.19 11:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3718
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.80
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|2214229
|2007.04.19 12:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3718
|1.3573
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.60
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|2219597
|2007.04.19 22:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3626
|1.3718
|1.3591
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|48.50
|Closed P/L:
|47.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|47.80
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 047.80
|Equity:
|5 047.80
|Free Margin:
|5 047.80