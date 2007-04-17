MIG Investments SA

Account: 215954 Name: Aquilez Currency: USD 2007 April 19, 18:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56365102007.04.17 00:26balanceDeposit10 000.00
56406402007.04.17 08:00buy1.00gbpusd1.99171.99812.01012007.04.17 10:301.99810.000.000.00640.00
56406692007.04.17 08:00buy limit2.00gbpusd1.98871.97670.00002007.04.17 10:301.9986cancelled
56406752007.04.17 08:00buy limit4.00gbpusd1.98571.97370.00002007.04.17 10:301.9987cancelled
56440222007.04.17 10:30buy1.10gbpusd1.99862.00222.01422007.04.17 12:282.00240.000.000.00418.00
56440292007.04.17 11:27buy2.20gbpusd1.99562.00232.01432007.04.17 12:282.00230.000.000.001 474.00
56440352007.04.17 10:31buy limit4.40gbpusd1.99261.98060.00002007.04.17 12:282.0026cancelled
56459262007.04.17 12:00sell1.10usdchf1.21251.24551.20852007.04.17 13:471.21090.000.000.00145.35
56459392007.04.17 12:00sell limit2.20usdchf1.21591.24891.21192007.04.17 13:471.2105cancelled
56459442007.04.17 12:00sell limit4.40usdchf1.21931.25231.21532007.04.17 13:471.2106cancelled
56480792007.04.17 13:47sell1.30usdchf1.21051.24351.20652007.04.17 14:021.21120.000.000.00-75.13
56718562007.04.18 16:00sell1.30gbpusd2.00492.01691.99492007.04.19 04:482.00450.000.000.0052.00
56718702007.04.18 22:29sell2.60gbpusd2.00792.00451.99252007.04.19 04:482.00450.000.000.00884.00
56718782007.04.18 16:00sell limit5.20gbpusd2.01092.02292.00092007.04.19 04:482.0043cancelled
56751262007.04.18 20:01buy1.30usdchf1.20571.17271.20972007.04.19 18:191.20630.000.0024.2864.66
56751282007.04.19 05:38buy2.60usdchf1.20231.16931.20632007.04.19 18:191.20630.000.000.00862.14
56751302007.04.18 20:01buy limit5.20usdchf1.19891.16591.20292007.04.19 18:191.2065cancelled
  0.00 0.00 24.28 4 465.02
Closed P/L: 4 489.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 489.30 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 14 489.30 Equity: 14 489.30 Free Margin: 14 489.30