MIG Investments SA
|Account: 215954
|Name: Aquilez
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 19, 18:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5636510
|2007.04.17 00:26
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5640640
|2007.04.17 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9917
|1.9981
|2.0101
|2007.04.17 10:30
|1.9981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|640.00
|5640669
|2007.04.17 08:00
|buy limit
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9887
|1.9767
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 10:30
|1.9986
|cancelled
|5640675
|2007.04.17 08:00
|buy limit
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9857
|1.9737
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 10:30
|1.9987
|cancelled
|5644022
|2007.04.17 10:30
|buy
|1.10
|gbpusd
|1.9986
|2.0022
|2.0142
|2007.04.17 12:28
|2.0024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|418.00
|5644029
|2007.04.17 11:27
|buy
|2.20
|gbpusd
|1.9956
|2.0023
|2.0143
|2007.04.17 12:28
|2.0023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 474.00
|5644035
|2007.04.17 10:31
|buy limit
|4.40
|gbpusd
|1.9926
|1.9806
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 12:28
|2.0026
|cancelled
|5645926
|2007.04.17 12:00
|sell
|1.10
|usdchf
|1.2125
|1.2455
|1.2085
|2007.04.17 13:47
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|145.35
|5645939
|2007.04.17 12:00
|sell limit
|2.20
|usdchf
|1.2159
|1.2489
|1.2119
|2007.04.17 13:47
|1.2105
|cancelled
|5645944
|2007.04.17 12:00
|sell limit
|4.40
|usdchf
|1.2193
|1.2523
|1.2153
|2007.04.17 13:47
|1.2106
|cancelled
|5648079
|2007.04.17 13:47
|sell
|1.30
|usdchf
|1.2105
|1.2435
|1.2065
|2007.04.17 14:02
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.13
|5671856
|2007.04.18 16:00
|sell
|1.30
|gbpusd
|2.0049
|2.0169
|1.9949
|2007.04.19 04:48
|2.0045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|5671870
|2007.04.18 22:29
|sell
|2.60
|gbpusd
|2.0079
|2.0045
|1.9925
|2007.04.19 04:48
|2.0045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|884.00
|5671878
|2007.04.18 16:00
|sell limit
|5.20
|gbpusd
|2.0109
|2.0229
|2.0009
|2007.04.19 04:48
|2.0043
|cancelled
|5675126
|2007.04.18 20:01
|buy
|1.30
|usdchf
|1.2057
|1.1727
|1.2097
|2007.04.19 18:19
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|24.28
|64.66
|5675128
|2007.04.19 05:38
|buy
|2.60
|usdchf
|1.2023
|1.1693
|1.2063
|2007.04.19 18:19
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|862.14
|5675130
|2007.04.18 20:01
|buy limit
|5.20
|usdchf
|1.1989
|1.1659
|1.2029
|2007.04.19 18:19
|1.2065
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|24.28
|4 465.02
|Closed P/L:
|4 489.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 489.30
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|14 489.30
|Equity:
|14 489.30
|Free Margin:
|14 489.30