MIG Investments SA
|Account: 225641
|Name: Don Steinitz
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 30, 04:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5779111
|2007.04.26 05:34
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5799363
|2007.04.27 03:47
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.27 19:25
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|5799405
|2007.04.27 03:49
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.8268
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.27 19:25
|0.8296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|530.00
|Closed P/L:
|530.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5820514
|2007.04.29 23:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3634
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.3633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|5820517
|2007.04.30 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9966
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.9949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-170.00
|5820532
|2007.04.30 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.8285
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|0.8277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|5820578
|2007.04.30 00:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.34
|0.00
|0.00
|
|119.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.60
|5820604
|2007.04.30 00:03
|buy
|1.00
|chfjpy
|99.07
|0.00
|0.00
|
|99.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.94
|5820659
|2007.04.30 00:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|162.71
|0.00
|0.00
|
|162.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.69
|5820675
|2007.04.30 00:07
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|238.28
|0.00
|0.00
|
|238.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.24
|5820860
|2007.04.30 02:57
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.59
|0.00
|0.00
|
|119.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.83
|5820869
|2007.04.30 02:41
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.8260
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|0.8275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|627.30
|
|Floating P/L:
|627.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|5820830
|2007.04.30 00:17
|sell limit
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|238.53
|0.00
|0.00
|
|238.45
|5820852
|2007.04.30 00:18
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurjpy
|162.96
|0.00
|0.00
|
|162.92
|5820858
|2007.04.30 00:18
|sell limit
|1.00
|chfjpy
|99.33
|0.00
|0.00
|
|99.15
|5820881
|2007.04.30 00:20
|sell limit
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9991
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.9949
|5820887
|2007.04.30 00:21
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3659
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.3633
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|530.00
|Floating P/L:
|627.30
|Margin:
|3 775.47
|Balance:
|10 530.00
|Equity:
|11 157.30
|Free Margin:
|7 381.83