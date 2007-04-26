MIG Investments SA

Account: 225641 Name: Don Steinitz Currency: USD 2007 April 30, 04:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57791112007.04.26 05:34balanceDeposit10 000.00
57993632007.04.27 03:47buy1.00eurusd1.36000.00000.00002007.04.27 19:251.36250.000.000.00250.00
57994052007.04.27 03:49buy1.00audusd0.82680.00000.00002007.04.27 19:250.82960.000.000.00280.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 530.00
Closed P/L: 530.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58205142007.04.29 23:59buy1.00eurusd1.36340.00000.0000 1.36330.000.000.00-10.00
58205172007.04.30 00:00buy1.00gbpusd1.99660.00000.0000 1.99490.000.000.00-170.00
58205322007.04.30 00:00sell1.00audusd0.82850.00000.0000 0.82770.000.000.0080.00
58205782007.04.30 00:02buy1.00usdjpy119.340.000.00 119.520.000.000.00150.60
58206042007.04.30 00:03buy1.00chfjpy99.070.000.00 99.150.000.000.0066.94
58206592007.04.30 00:06buy1.00eurjpy162.710.000.00 162.920.000.000.00175.69
58206752007.04.30 00:07buy1.00gbpjpy238.280.000.00 238.450.000.000.00142.24
58208602007.04.30 02:57sell1.00usdjpy119.590.000.00 119.540.000.000.0041.83
58208692007.04.30 02:41buy1.00audusd0.82600.00000.0000 0.82750.000.000.00150.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 627.30
 Floating P/L: 627.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
58208302007.04.30 00:17sell limit1.00gbpjpy238.530.000.00 238.45
58208522007.04.30 00:18sell limit1.00eurjpy162.960.000.00 162.92
58208582007.04.30 00:18sell limit1.00chfjpy99.330.000.00 99.15
58208812007.04.30 00:20sell limit1.00gbpusd1.99910.00000.0000 1.9949
58208872007.04.30 00:21sell limit1.00eurusd1.36590.00000.0000 1.3633
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 530.00 Floating P/L: 627.30 Margin: 3 775.47
Balance: 10 530.00 Equity: 11 157.30 Free Margin: 7 381.83