Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1395447 Name: 10point dinamyc Currency: USD 2007 May 2, 11:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
335933482007.05.02 04:50sell2.09eurusdm1.35701.36070.00002007.05.02 05:451.35880.000.000.00-37.62
 1981005EA: Sell #1981005
335750052007.05.02 01:27sell2.31eurusdm1.35991.36360.00002007.05.02 02:041.35940.000.000.0011.55
 1981005EA: Sell #1981005
335781592007.05.02 02:17buy2.38eurusdm1.35921.35550.00002007.05.02 04:501.35700.000.000.00-52.36
 1981005EA: Buy #1981005
335581812007.05.01 20:31buy2.45eurusdm1.36081.35710.00002007.05.02 01:271.35990.000.00-1.48-22.05
 1981005EA: Buy #1981005
  0.00 0.00 -1.48 -100.48
Closed P/L: -101.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -101.96 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 334.87 Equity: 334.87 Free Margin: 334.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 11.55 Gross Loss: 113.51 Total Net Profit: -101.96
Profit Factor: 0.10 Expected Payoff: -25.49  
Absolute Drawdown: 101.96 Maximal Drawdown: 101.96 (23.34%) Relative Drawdown: 23.34% (101.96)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%)
Largest profit trade: 11.55 loss trade: -52.36
Average profit trade: 11.55 loss trade: -37.84
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (11.55) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-89.98)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 11.55 (1) consecutive loss (count): -89.98 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2