|Account: 1395447
|Name: 10point dinamyc
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 2, 11:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33593348
|2007.05.02 04:50
|sell
|2.09
|eurusdm
|1.3570
|1.3607
|0.0000
|2007.05.02 05:45
|1.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.62
|1981005
|EA: Sell #1981005
|33575005
|2007.05.02 01:27
|sell
|2.31
|eurusdm
|1.3599
|1.3636
|0.0000
|2007.05.02 02:04
|1.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.55
|1981005
|EA: Sell #1981005
|33578159
|2007.05.02 02:17
|buy
|2.38
|eurusdm
|1.3592
|1.3555
|0.0000
|2007.05.02 04:50
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.36
|1981005
|EA: Buy #1981005
|33558181
|2007.05.01 20:31
|buy
|2.45
|eurusdm
|1.3608
|1.3571
|0.0000
|2007.05.02 01:27
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|-22.05
|1981005
|EA: Buy #1981005
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|-100.48
|Closed P/L:
|-101.96
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-101.96
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|334.87
|Equity:
|334.87
|Free Margin:
|334.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|11.55
|Gross Loss:
|113.51
|Total Net Profit:
|-101.96
|Profit Factor:
|0.10
|Expected Payoff:
|-25.49
|Absolute Drawdown:
|101.96
|Maximal Drawdown:
|101.96 (23.34%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|23.34% (101.96)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|11.55
|loss trade:
|-52.36
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.55
|loss trade:
|-37.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (11.55)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-89.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|11.55 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-89.98 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2