MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 47.80
|Initial deposit
| 5000.00
|Gross profit
| 50.00
|Interest earned
| -0.70
|Gross loss
| 1.50
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 12
|Percentage profitable
| 83.3
|%
|Total number of pips
| 230
|Average pips per trade
| 19
|
|Number of winning trades
| 10
|Number of losing trades
| 2
|Average winning trade
| 5.00
|Average losing trade
| 0.75
|Average winning pips
| 24
|Average losing pips
| 7
|
|Return (8 days)
| 1.0
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 0.0
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|2133400
|2007.04.12 06:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3491
|1.3546
|2007.04.12 14:44
|1.3492
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 2.90
| 29
| 5002.90
|
|2136967
|2007.04.12 09:43
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3492
|1.3547
|2007.04.12 14:44
|1.3492
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 9.40
| 47
| 5012.30
|
|2147926
|2007.04.13 01:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3537
|1.3592
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 2.40
| 24
| 5014.70
|
|2165243
|2007.04.16 03:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3436
|1.3599
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3557
| 0.00
| -0.07
| -0.70
| -7
| 5013.93
|*
|2165968
|2007.04.16 05:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3436
|1.3581
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3554
| 0.00
| -0.14
| 1.60
| 8
| 5015.39
|
|2174135
|2007.04.16 22:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3436
|1.3563
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3555
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.80
| 27
| 5026.19
|
|2189599
|2007.04.18 01:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3591
|1.3463
|1.3626
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
| 0.00
| -0.22
| 1.70
| 17
| 5027.67
|
|2196557
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3608
|1.3663
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
| 0.00
| -0.43
| 7.20
| 36
| 5034.44
|
|2205781
|2007.04.19 01:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3597
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 2.40
| 24
| 5036.84
|
|2212775
|2007.04.19 11:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3718
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3598
| 0.00
| 0.05
| -0.80
| -8
| 5036.09
|
|2214229
|2007.04.19 12:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3718
|1.3573
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3600
| 0.00
| 0.11
| 1.60
| 8
| 5037.80
|
|2219597
|2007.04.19 22:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3626
|1.3718
|1.3591
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3601
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 25
| 5047.80
|