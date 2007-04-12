MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 47.80Initial deposit 5000.00
Gross profit 50.00Interest earned -0.70
Gross loss 1.50Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 12Percentage profitable 83.3%
Total number of pips 230Average pips per trade 19
 
Number of winning trades 10Number of losing trades 2
Average winning trade 5.00Average losing trade 0.75
Average winning pips 24Average losing pips 7
 
Return (8 days) 1.0%Maximum drawdown 0.0%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
21334002007.04.12 06:12buy0.01eurusd1.34631.34911.35462007.04.12 14:441.3492 0.00 0.00 2.90 29 5002.90
21369672007.04.12 09:43buy0.02eurusd1.34451.34921.35472007.04.12 14:441.3492 0.00 0.00 9.40 47 5012.30
21479262007.04.13 01:43buy0.01eurusd1.35131.35371.35922007.04.13 11:541.3537 0.00 0.00 2.40 24 5014.70
21652432007.04.16 03:34buy0.01eurusd1.35641.34361.35992007.04.17 12:301.3557 0.00 -0.07 -0.70 -7 5013.93*
21659682007.04.16 05:45buy0.02eurusd1.35461.34361.35812007.04.17 12:301.3554 0.00 -0.14 1.60 8 5015.39
21741352007.04.16 22:33buy0.04eurusd1.35281.34361.35632007.04.17 12:301.3555 0.00 0.00 10.80 27 5026.19
21895992007.04.18 01:15buy0.01eurusd1.35911.34631.36262007.04.19 00:171.3608 0.00 -0.22 1.70 17 5027.67
21965572007.04.18 12:05buy0.02eurusd1.35721.36081.36632007.04.19 00:171.3608 0.00 -0.43 7.20 36 5034.44
22057812007.04.19 01:12sell0.01eurusd1.35971.35731.35182007.04.19 07:021.3573 0.00 0.00 2.40 24 5036.84
22127752007.04.19 11:01sell0.01eurusd1.35901.37181.35552007.04.20 12:551.3598 0.00 0.05 -0.80 -8 5036.09
22142292007.04.19 12:37sell0.02eurusd1.36081.37181.35732007.04.20 12:551.3600 0.00 0.11 1.60 8 5037.80
22195972007.04.19 22:08sell0.04eurusd1.36261.37181.35912007.04.20 12:551.3601 0.00 0.00 10.00 25 5047.80