|Account: 1452717
|Name: RB26_6pairs
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 2, 18:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33652352
|2007.05.02 13:06
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2151
|1.2130
|1.2075
|2007.05.02 14:40
|1.2130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|33603938
|2007.05.02 06:03
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpy
|98.58
|99.86
|98.23
|2007.05.02 14:08
|99.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.32
|33629783
|2007.05.02 10:10
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpy
|98.76
|99.86
|98.41
|2007.05.02 14:08
|99.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.31
|33657878
|2007.05.02 13:50
|sell
|0.08
|chfjpy
|98.95
|99.87
|98.60
|2007.05.02 14:08
|99.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.33
|33558210
|2007.05.01 20:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2148
|1.2177
|1.2232
|2007.05.02 11:07
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|47.63
|33606420
|2007.05.02 06:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.74
|121.02
|119.39
|2007.05.02 09:00
|120.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.16
|33613384
|2007.05.02 07:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|119.92
|121.02
|119.57
|2007.05.02 08:59
|120.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.66
|33624852
|2007.05.02 08:59
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|120.11
|121.03
|119.76
|2007.05.02 08:59
|120.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|33547103
|2007.05.01 17:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3593
|1.3721
|1.3558
|2007.05.02 05:01
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|34.00
|33551716
|2007.05.01 18:34
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3611
|1.3721
|1.3576
|2007.05.02 03:18
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|140.00
|33544971
|2007.05.01 16:35
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.02
|191.98
|Closed P/L:
|197.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33606195
|2007.05.02 06:12
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.6503
|1.6631
|1.6468
|1.6510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|33622435
|2007.05.02 08:39
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.6522
|1.6632
|1.6487
|1.6510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.95
|33635145
|2007.05.02 11:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|163.15
|161.87
|163.50
|163.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.33
|33618952
|2007.05.02 07:57
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3575
|1.3703
|1.3540
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|33652461
|2007.05.02 13:06
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3704
|1.3559
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|33635718
|2007.05.02 11:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|120.19
|118.91
|120.54
|120.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.83
|33649422
|2007.05.02 12:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|120.00
|118.90
|120.35
|120.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|33682708
|2007.05.02 17:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2131
|1.2259
|1.2096
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|33683158
|2007.05.02 17:05
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpy
|98.99
|97.71
|99.34
|98.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|Floating P/L:
|-3.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|197.00
|Floating P/L:
|-3.80
|Margin:
|120.00
|Balance:
|1 197.00
|Equity:
|1 193.20
|Free Margin:
|1 073.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|230.11
|Gross Loss:
|33.11
|Total Net Profit:
|197.00
|Profit Factor:
|6.95
|Expected Payoff:
|19.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|18.96 (1.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.56% (18.96)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|142.16
|loss trade:
|-8.31
|Average
|profit trade:
|57.53
|loss trade:
|-5.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (177.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-18.96)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|177.24 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-18.96 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3