Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1452717 Name: RB26_6pairs Currency: USD 2007 May 2, 18:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
336523522007.05.02 13:06sell0.02usdchf1.21511.21301.20752007.05.02 14:401.21300.000.000.003.46
336039382007.05.02 06:03sell0.02chfjpy98.5899.8698.232007.05.02 14:0899.020.000.000.00-7.32
336297832007.05.02 10:10sell0.04chfjpy98.7699.8698.412007.05.02 14:0899.010.000.000.00-8.31
336578782007.05.02 13:50sell0.08chfjpy98.9599.8798.602007.05.02 14:0899.000.000.000.00-3.33
335582102007.05.01 20:31buy0.20usdchf1.21481.21771.22322007.05.02 11:071.21770.000.001.7847.63
336064202007.05.02 06:13sell0.02usdjpy119.74121.02119.392007.05.02 09:00120.110.000.000.00-6.16
336133842007.05.02 07:05sell0.04usdjpy119.92121.02119.572007.05.02 08:59120.120.000.000.00-6.66
336248522007.05.02 08:59sell0.08usdjpy120.11121.03119.762007.05.02 08:59120.130.000.000.00-1.33
335471032007.05.01 17:06sell0.20eurusd1.35931.37211.35582007.05.02 05:011.35760.000.001.0834.00
335517162007.05.01 18:34sell0.40eurusd1.36111.37211.35762007.05.02 03:181.35760.000.002.16140.00
335449712007.05.01 16:35balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 5.02 191.98
Closed P/L: 197.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
336061952007.05.02 06:12sell0.02eurchf1.65031.66311.6468 1.65100.000.000.00-1.16
336224352007.05.02 08:39sell0.04eurchf1.65221.66321.6487 1.65100.000.000.003.95
336351452007.05.02 11:02buy0.02eurjpy163.15161.87163.50 163.350.000.000.003.33
336189522007.05.02 07:57sell0.02eurusd1.35751.37031.3540 1.36020.000.000.00-5.40
336524612007.05.02 13:06sell0.04eurusd1.35941.37041.3559 1.36020.000.000.00-3.20
336357182007.05.02 11:05buy0.02usdjpy120.19118.91120.54 120.080.000.000.00-1.83
336494222007.05.02 12:40buy0.04usdjpy120.00118.90120.35 120.080.000.000.002.66
336827082007.05.02 17:00sell0.02usdchf1.21311.22591.2096 1.21400.000.000.00-1.48
336831582007.05.02 17:05buy0.02chfjpy98.9997.7199.34 98.950.000.000.00-0.67
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.80
 Floating P/L: -3.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 197.00 Floating P/L: -3.80 Margin: 120.00
Balance: 1 197.00 Equity: 1 193.20 Free Margin: 1 073.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 230.11 Gross Loss: 33.11 Total Net Profit: 197.00
Profit Factor: 6.95 Expected Payoff: 19.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 18.96 (1.56%) Relative Drawdown: 1.56% (18.96)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 9 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 142.16 loss trade: -8.31
Average profit trade: 57.53 loss trade: -5.52
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (177.24) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-18.96)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 177.24 (2) consecutive loss (count): -18.96 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3