FXLite LLC

Account: 551770 Name: RB26DETT Currency: USD 2007 April 17, 20:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
81266102007.04.17 08:31buy0.10eurusd1.35451.35831.36382007.04.17 15:541.35830.000.000.0038.00
81023602007.04.16 05:05sell0.10eurusd1.35581.35371.34822007.04.17 03:181.35370.000.000.4621.00
80899772007.04.13 18:13sell0.10eurusd1.35011.36811.34662007.04.16 04:031.35600.000.000.41-59.00
80927292007.04.13 18:56sell0.20eurusd1.35191.36811.34842007.04.16 04:031.35610.000.000.81-84.00
80941252007.04.13 20:49sell0.40eurusd1.35391.36831.35042007.04.16 04:031.35600.000.001.63-84.00
80971572007.04.16 00:58sell0.80eurusd1.35581.36841.35232007.04.16 04:021.35610.000.000.00-24.00
80981282007.04.16 01:21sell1.60eurusd1.35761.36841.35412007.04.16 04:021.35600.000.000.00256.00
80847862007.04.13 17:01buy0.10eurusd1.35511.33711.35862007.04.13 17:431.35270.000.000.00-24.00
80866132007.04.13 17:36buy0.20eurusd1.35331.33711.35682007.04.13 17:431.35260.000.000.00-14.00
80877532007.04.13 17:41buy0.40eurusd1.35151.33711.35502007.04.13 17:431.35270.000.000.0048.00
80662652007.04.13 04:44buy0.10eurusd1.35131.35381.35932007.04.13 14:541.35380.000.000.0025.00
80620962007.04.13 00:36buy0.10eurusd1.34891.35131.35682007.04.13 04:431.35130.000.000.0024.00
80474022007.04.12 12:35sell0.10eurusd1.34511.36311.34162007.04.12 19:371.34750.000.000.00-24.00
80510052007.04.12 15:36sell0.20eurusd1.34691.36311.34342007.04.12 19:371.34760.000.000.00-14.00
80552622007.04.12 17:17sell0.40eurusd1.34871.36311.34522007.04.12 19:371.34750.000.000.0048.00
80295482007.04.11 21:00sell0.10eurusd1.34261.36061.33912007.04.12 11:491.34490.000.001.37-23.00
80370352007.04.12 04:35sell0.20eurusd1.34441.36061.34092007.04.12 11:491.34500.000.000.00-12.00
80378752007.04.12 04:42sell0.40eurusd1.34621.36061.34272007.04.12 11:491.34500.000.000.0048.00
80282612007.04.11 19:29balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 4.68 146.00
Closed P/L: 150.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
81474972007.04.17 20:08sell0.10eurusd1.35621.37421.3527 1.35630.000.000.00-1.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.00
 Floating P/L: -1.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 150.68 Floating P/L: -1.00 Margin: 67.81
Balance: 5 150.68 Equity: 5 149.68 Free Margin: 5 081.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 508.46 Gross Loss: 357.78 Total Net Profit: 150.68
Profit Factor: 1.42 Expected Payoff: 8.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 248.15 (4.65%) Relative Drawdown: 4.65% (248.15)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 12 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (44.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (55.56%)
Largest profit trade: 256.00 loss trade: -83.19
Average profit trade: 63.56 loss trade: -35.78
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (97.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-248.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 256.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -248.15 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3