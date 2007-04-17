|Account: 551770
|Name: RB26DETT
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 17, 20:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8126610
|2007.04.17 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.3583
|1.3638
|2007.04.17 15:54
|1.3583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|8102360
|2007.04.16 05:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3558
|1.3537
|1.3482
|2007.04.17 03:18
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|21.00
|8089977
|2007.04.13 18:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3681
|1.3466
|2007.04.16 04:03
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-59.00
|8092729
|2007.04.13 18:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3681
|1.3484
|2007.04.16 04:03
|1.3561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|-84.00
|8094125
|2007.04.13 20:49
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3683
|1.3504
|2007.04.16 04:03
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|-84.00
|8097157
|2007.04.16 00:58
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3558
|1.3684
|1.3523
|2007.04.16 04:02
|1.3561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|8098128
|2007.04.16 01:21
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3576
|1.3684
|1.3541
|2007.04.16 04:02
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.00
|8084786
|2007.04.13 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3371
|1.3586
|2007.04.13 17:43
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|8086613
|2007.04.13 17:36
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3371
|1.3568
|2007.04.13 17:43
|1.3526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|8087753
|2007.04.13 17:41
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.3371
|1.3550
|2007.04.13 17:43
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|8066265
|2007.04.13 04:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3538
|1.3593
|2007.04.13 14:54
|1.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|8062096
|2007.04.13 00:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3489
|1.3513
|1.3568
|2007.04.13 04:43
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|8047402
|2007.04.12 12:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3451
|1.3631
|1.3416
|2007.04.12 19:37
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|8051005
|2007.04.12 15:36
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3631
|1.3434
|2007.04.12 19:37
|1.3476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|8055262
|2007.04.12 17:17
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.3631
|1.3452
|2007.04.12 19:37
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|8029548
|2007.04.11 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3606
|1.3391
|2007.04.12 11:49
|1.3449
|0.00
|0.00
|1.37
|-23.00
|8037035
|2007.04.12 04:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3444
|1.3606
|1.3409
|2007.04.12 11:49
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|8037875
|2007.04.12 04:42
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3606
|1.3427
|2007.04.12 11:49
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|8028261
|2007.04.11 19:29
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.68
|146.00
|Closed P/L:
|150.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8147497
|2007.04.17 20:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3562
|1.3742
|1.3527
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|150.68
|Floating P/L:
|-1.00
|Margin:
|67.81
|Balance:
|5 150.68
|Equity:
|5 149.68
|Free Margin:
|5 081.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|508.46
|Gross Loss:
|357.78
|Total Net Profit:
|150.68
|Profit Factor:
|1.42
|Expected Payoff:
|8.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|248.15 (4.65%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.65% (248.15)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (44.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (55.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|256.00
|loss trade:
|-83.19
|Average
|profit trade:
|63.56
|loss trade:
|-35.78
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (97.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-248.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|256.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-248.15 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3