Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1421261
|RB26DETT
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29849979
|2007.04.01 16:26
|balance
|Deposit
|6 600.00
|30618961
|2007.04.06 01:00
|sell
|1.32
|eurusdm
|1.3421
|1.3403
|1.3348
|2007.04.06 12:32
|1.3403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.76
|30740152
|2007.04.09 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3361
|1.3541
|1.3326
|2007.04.10 15:57
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-7.70
|30830601
|2007.04.10 00:58
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3379
|1.3541
|1.3344
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.60
|30843732
|2007.04.10 01:52
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3399
|1.3543
|1.3364
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.80
|30852312
|2007.04.10 02:32
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.3418
|1.3544
|1.3383
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.20
|30941021
|2007.04.10 12:47
|sell
|1.60
|eurusdm
|1.3437
|1.3545
|1.3402
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|30965184
|2007.04.10 15:06
|sell
|3.20
|eurusdm
|1.3455
|1.3545
|1.3420
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|31041200
|2007.04.11 04:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3418
|1.3598
|1.3383
|2007.04.12 16:02
|1.3479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-6.10
|31137479
|2007.04.11 14:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3437
|1.3599
|1.3402
|2007.04.12 16:02
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-8.20
|31216098
|2007.04.12 01:43
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3460
|1.3604
|1.3425
|2007.04.12 16:02
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.80
|31322010
|2007.04.12 13:46
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.3479
|1.3605
|1.3444
|2007.04.12 16:02
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|31336914
|2007.04.12 14:40
|sell
|1.60
|eurusdm
|1.3498
|1.3606
|1.3463
|2007.04.12 16:01
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|31431134
|2007.04.13 01:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3520
|1.3541
|1.3596
|2007.04.13 14:02
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|31677760
|2007.04.16 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3552
|1.3732
|1.3517
|2007.04.17 17:44
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-1.60
|31882462
|2007.04.17 12:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3570
|1.3732
|1.3535
|2007.04.17 17:44
|1.3569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|31886923
|2007.04.17 12:47
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3588
|1.3568
|1.3513
|2007.04.17 17:43
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|31973066
|2007.04.18 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3591
|1.3411
|1.3626
|2007.04.18 22:16
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|1.20
|32064059
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3573
|1.3603
|1.3658
|2007.04.18 22:16
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|6.00
|32148849
|2007.04.19 01:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3598
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|32248645
|2007.04.19 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3590
|1.3770
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 13:06
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-1.80
|32260843
|2007.04.19 12:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3608
|1.3770
|1.3573
|2007.04.20 13:06
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|0.20
|32321131
|2007.04.19 22:08
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3626
|1.3607
|1.3552
|2007.04.20 13:06
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|32465433
|2007.04.23 01:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3590
|1.3570
|1.3515
|2007.04.23 08:40
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|32510564
|2007.04.23 08:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3568
|1.3748
|1.3533
|2007.04.25 16:56
|1.3638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-7.00
|32679851
|2007.04.24 11:38
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3586
|1.3748
|1.3551
|2007.04.25 16:56
|1.3638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-10.40
|32695545
|2007.04.24 14:01
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3604
|1.3748
|1.3569
|2007.04.25 16:56
|1.3639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-14.00
|32702224
|2007.04.24 14:21
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.3622
|1.3748
|1.3587
|2007.04.25 16:55
|1.3640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-14.40
|32739401
|2007.04.24 20:32
|sell
|1.60
|eurusdm
|1.3640
|1.3748
|1.3605
|2007.04.25 16:55
|1.3641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-1.60
|32846816
|2007.04.25 14:12
|sell
|3.20
|eurusdm
|1.3659
|1.3749
|1.3624
|2007.04.25 16:55
|1.3640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.80
|32921327
|2007.04.26 02:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3651
|1.3471
|1.3686
|2007.04.27 10:03
|1.3618
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-3.30
|32970828
|2007.04.26 09:19
|buy
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3633
|1.3471
|1.3668
|2007.04.27 10:03
|1.3619
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-2.80
|32976070
|2007.04.26 09:34
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3615
|1.3471
|1.3650
|2007.04.27 10:03
|1.3620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|2.00
|32996453
|2007.04.26 11:33
|buy
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.3596
|1.3470
|1.3631
|2007.04.27 10:02
|1.3620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|19.20
|33126194
|2007.04.27 10:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3620
|1.3667
|1.3722
|2007.04.27 12:31
|1.3667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.70
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|112.96
|Closed P/L:
|113.98
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|6 600.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|113.98
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 713.98
|Equity:
|6 713.98
|Free Margin:
|6 713.98