|Account: 219429
|Name: Phoenix 6
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 30, 13:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5691114
|2007.04.19 14:03
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5693242
|2007.04.19 15:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0009
|1.9925
|2.0051
|2007.04.20 08:14
|2.0051
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|126.00
|5698774
|2007.04.19 21:18
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2049
|1.2009
|1.2089
|2007.04.20 15:39
|1.2089
|0.00
|0.00
|2.49
|132.35
|5703222
|2007.04.20 05:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.64
|119.04
|118.24
|2007.04.23 07:37
|118.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|67.66
|5718282
|2007.04.23 00:04
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2064
|1.2024
|1.2104
|2007.04.23 11:00
|1.2095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.15
|5731168
|2007.04.23 16:02
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2119
|1.2079
|1.2159
|2007.04.23 18:20
|1.2079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-165.58
|5737942
|2007.04.24 03:36
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2098
|1.2138
|1.2058
|2007.04.24 11:33
|1.2072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.69
|5739843
|2007.04.24 05:37
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.41
|118.81
|118.01
|2007.04.24 11:51
|118.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.33
|5726288
|2007.04.23 11:02
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9989
|1.9905
|2.0031
|2007.04.24 16:00
|2.0031
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|126.00
|5747831
|2007.04.24 14:49
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2067
|1.2107
|1.2027
|2007.04.24 16:21
|1.2027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|166.29
|5756326
|2007.04.25 00:58
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2011
|1.2051
|1.1971
|2007.04.25 14:39
|1.2051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-165.95
|5768232
|2007.04.25 14:40
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2051
|1.2091
|1.2011
|2007.04.25 16:12
|1.2011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|166.51
|5762803
|2007.04.25 09:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.48
|118.88
|118.08
|2007.04.26 08:38
|118.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.84
|-67.29
|5773109
|2007.04.25 18:33
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2029
|1.2069
|1.1989
|2007.04.26 11:33
|1.2069
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.81
|-165.71
|5751427
|2007.04.24 17:16
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0026
|2.0110
|1.9984
|2007.04.26 11:59
|1.9984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.00
|5786445
|2007.04.26 12:46
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9987
|1.9903
|2.0029
|2007.04.26 15:16
|1.9903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.00
|5790260
|2007.04.26 15:17
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9909
|1.9825
|1.9951
|2007.04.26 15:42
|1.9908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|5791217
|2007.04.26 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.2085
|1.2118
|2007.04.26 17:44
|1.2085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.10
|5790961
|2007.04.26 15:53
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9918
|1.9878
|1.9958
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.9878
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-120.00
|5807076
|2007.04.27 12:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9949
|1.9989
|1.9909
|2007.04.27 12:59
|1.9989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|5793516
|2007.04.26 17:47
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.2129
|1.2049
|2007.04.27 13:03
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.58
|165.99
|5798137
|2007.04.27 01:48
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.57
|119.29
|119.13
|2007.04.27 14:27
|119.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.89
|5808333
|2007.04.27 13:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9990
|2.0030
|1.9950
|2007.04.27 14:30
|2.0030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|5809470
|2007.04.27 14:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0032
|2.0004
|1.9991
|2007.04.27 17:05
|1.9991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.00
|5823269
|2007.04.30 04:26
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2046
|1.2075
|1.2089
|2007.04.30 08:43
|1.2075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.08
|5825468
|2007.04.30 07:49
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9950
|1.9922
|1.9907
|2007.04.30 10:05
|1.9922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|5828822
|2007.04.30 10:08
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9923
|1.9931
|1.9964
|2007.04.30 12:00
|1.9931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.59
|595.85
|Closed P/L:
|563.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5831345
|2007.04.30 12:32
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2084
|1.2044
|1.2124
|1.2088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.55
|5831197
|2007.04.30 12:20
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|119.58
|119.18
|119.98
|119.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.57
|Floating P/L:
|21.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|563.26
|Floating P/L:
|21.57
|Margin:
|1 100.00
|Balance:
|5 563.26
|Equity:
|5 584.83
|Free Margin:
|4 484.83
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 756.07
|Gross Loss:
|1 192.81
|Total Net Profit:
|563.26
|Profit Factor:
|1.47
|Expected Payoff:
|21.66
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|554.85 (9.87%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.87% (554.85)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (61.54%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (38.46%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|166.51
|loss trade:
|-252.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|109.75
|loss trade:
|-119.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (453.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-258.65)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|453.40 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-258.65 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1