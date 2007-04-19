MIG Investments SA

Account: 219429 Name: Phoenix 6 Currency: USD 2007 April 30, 13:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56911142007.04.19 14:03balanceDeposit5 000.00
56932422007.04.19 15:30buy0.30gbpusd2.00091.99252.00512007.04.20 08:142.00510.000.00-0.30126.00
56987742007.04.19 21:18buy0.40usdchf1.20491.20091.20892007.04.20 15:391.20890.000.002.49132.35
57032222007.04.20 05:08sell0.20usdjpy118.64119.04118.242007.04.23 07:37118.240.000.00-2.9567.66
57182822007.04.23 00:04buy0.50usdchf1.20641.20241.21042007.04.23 11:001.20950.000.000.00128.15
57311682007.04.23 16:02buy0.50usdchf1.21191.20791.21592007.04.23 18:201.20790.000.000.00-165.58
57379422007.04.24 03:36sell0.50usdchf1.20981.21381.20582007.04.24 11:331.20720.000.000.00107.69
57398432007.04.24 05:37sell0.20usdjpy118.41118.81118.012007.04.24 11:51118.810.000.000.00-67.33
57262882007.04.23 11:02buy0.30gbpusd1.99891.99052.00312007.04.24 16:002.00310.000.00-0.30126.00
57478312007.04.24 14:49sell0.50usdchf1.20671.21071.20272007.04.24 16:211.20270.000.000.00166.29
57563262007.04.25 00:58sell0.50usdchf1.20111.20511.19712007.04.25 14:391.20510.000.000.00-165.95
57682322007.04.25 14:40sell0.50usdchf1.20511.20911.20112007.04.25 16:121.20110.000.000.00166.51
57628032007.04.25 09:34sell0.20usdjpy118.48118.88118.082007.04.26 08:38118.880.000.00-8.84-67.29
57731092007.04.25 18:33sell0.50usdchf1.20291.20691.19892007.04.26 11:331.20690.000.00-16.81-165.71
57514272007.04.24 17:16sell0.30gbpusd2.00262.01101.99842007.04.26 11:591.99840.000.000.00126.00
57864452007.04.26 12:46buy0.30gbpusd1.99871.99032.00292007.04.26 15:161.99030.000.000.00-252.00
57902602007.04.26 15:17buy0.30gbpusd1.99091.98251.99512007.04.26 15:421.99080.000.000.00-3.00
57912172007.04.26 16:00buy0.50usdchf1.20771.20851.21182007.04.26 17:441.20850.000.000.0033.10
57909612007.04.26 15:53buy0.30gbpusd1.99181.98781.99582007.04.27 08:131.98780.000.00-0.30-120.00
58070762007.04.27 12:32sell0.20gbpusd1.99491.99891.99092007.04.27 12:591.99890.000.000.00-80.00
57935162007.04.26 17:47sell0.50usdchf1.20891.21291.20492007.04.27 13:031.20490.000.00-5.58165.99
57981372007.04.27 01:48sell0.40usdjpy119.57119.29119.132007.04.27 14:27119.290.000.000.0093.89
58083332007.04.27 13:31sell0.20gbpusd1.99902.00301.99502007.04.27 14:302.00300.000.000.00-80.00
58094702007.04.27 14:30sell0.30gbpusd2.00322.00041.99912007.04.27 17:051.99910.000.000.00123.00
58232692007.04.30 04:26buy0.50usdchf1.20461.20751.20892007.04.30 08:431.20750.000.000.00120.08
58254682007.04.30 07:49sell0.20gbpusd1.99501.99221.99072007.04.30 10:051.99220.000.000.0056.00
58288222007.04.30 10:08buy0.30gbpusd1.99231.99311.99642007.04.30 12:001.99310.000.000.0024.00
  0.00 0.00 -32.59 595.85
Closed P/L: 563.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58313452007.04.30 12:32buy0.50usdchf1.20841.20441.2124 1.20880.000.000.0016.55
58311972007.04.30 12:20buy0.60usdjpy119.58119.18119.98 119.590.000.000.005.02
  0.00 0.00 0.00 21.57
 Floating P/L: 21.57
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 563.26 Floating P/L: 21.57 Margin: 1 100.00
Balance: 5 563.26 Equity: 5 584.83 Free Margin: 4 484.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 756.07 Gross Loss: 1 192.81 Total Net Profit: 563.26
Profit Factor: 1.47 Expected Payoff: 21.66  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 554.85 (9.87%) Relative Drawdown: 9.87% (554.85)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 15 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (61.54%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (38.46%)
Largest profit trade: 166.51 loss trade: -252.00
Average profit trade: 109.75 loss trade: -119.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (453.40) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-258.65)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 453.40 (4) consecutive loss (count): -258.65 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1