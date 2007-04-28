|Account: 466612
|Name: newstrader1
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 30, 15:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12613405
|2007.04.28 18:22
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|12628105
|2007.04.30 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1121
|1.1091
|1.1221
|2007.04.30 14:41
|1.1110
|cancelled
|12628106
|2007.04.30 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1144
|1.1112
|1.1044
|2007.04.30 14:42
|1.1112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.60
|12628108
|2007.04.30 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1131
|1.1101
|1.1231
|2007.04.30 14:42
|1.1111
|cancelled
|12628110
|2007.04.30 14:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1134
|1.1112
|1.1034
|2007.04.30 14:42
|1.1112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.60
|12628113
|2007.04.30 14:25
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1143
|1.1113
|1.1243
|2007.04.30 14:42
|1.1111
|cancelled
|12628117
|2007.04.30 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1124
|1.1111
|1.1024
|2007.04.30 14:41
|1.1111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.40
|12628163
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9964
|1.9914
|2.0064
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.9945
|cancelled
|12628166
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9912
|1.9962
|1.9812
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.9942
|cancelled
|12628168
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9980
|1.9930
|2.0080
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.9945
|cancelled
|12628169
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9897
|1.9947
|1.9797
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.9945
|cancelled
|12628170
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9995
|1.9945
|2.0095
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.9945
|cancelled
|12628172
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9883
|1.9933
|1.9783
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.9942
|cancelled
|12628180
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.92
|119.42
|120.92
|2007.04.30 14:32
|119.65
|cancelled
|12628182
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.39
|119.89
|118.39
|2007.04.30 14:32
|119.63
|cancelled
|12628183
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.06
|119.56
|121.06
|2007.04.30 14:32
|119.65
|cancelled
|12628184
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.23
|119.73
|118.23
|2007.04.30 14:32
|119.60
|cancelled
|12628186
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.21
|119.71
|121.21
|2007.04.30 14:32
|119.65
|cancelled
|12628188
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.08
|119.58
|118.08
|2007.04.30 14:32
|119.62
|cancelled
|12628189
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3641
|1.3591
|1.3741
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.3623
|cancelled
|12628193
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3589
|1.3639
|1.3489
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.3622
|cancelled
|12628195
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3656
|1.3606
|1.3756
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.3623
|cancelled
|12628198
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3574
|1.3624
|1.3474
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.3623
|cancelled
|12628199
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3671
|1.3621
|1.3771
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.3623
|cancelled
|12628202
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3559
|1.3609
|1.3459
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.3622
|cancelled
|12628205
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2114
|1.2064
|1.2214
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.2085
|cancelled
|12628206
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2060
|1.2110
|1.1960
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.2079
|cancelled
|12628209
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2129
|1.2079
|1.2229
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.2085
|cancelled
|12628211
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2045
|1.2095
|1.1945
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.2080
|cancelled
|12628212
|2007.04.30 14:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2142
|1.2092
|1.2242
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.2085
|cancelled
|12628213
|2007.04.30 14:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2028
|1.2078
|1.1928
|2007.04.30 14:32
|1.2079
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.60
|Closed P/L:
|120.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|120.60
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 120.60
|Equity:
|5 120.60
|Free Margin:
|5 120.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|120.60
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|120.60
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|40.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|57.60
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|40.20
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (120.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|120.60 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0