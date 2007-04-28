Alpari Ltd

Account: 466612 Name: newstrader1 Currency: USD 2007 April 30, 15:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
126134052007.04.28 18:22balanceDeposit5 000.00
126281052007.04.30 14:25buy stop0.20usdcad1.11211.10911.12212007.04.30 14:411.1110cancelled
126281062007.04.30 14:30sell0.20usdcad1.11441.11121.10442007.04.30 14:421.11120.000.000.0057.60
126281082007.04.30 14:25buy stop0.20usdcad1.11311.11011.12312007.04.30 14:421.1111cancelled
126281102007.04.30 14:34sell0.20usdcad1.11341.11121.10342007.04.30 14:421.11120.000.000.0039.60
126281132007.04.30 14:25buy stop0.20usdcad1.11431.11131.12432007.04.30 14:421.1111cancelled
126281172007.04.30 14:35sell0.20usdcad1.11241.11111.10242007.04.30 14:411.11110.000.000.0023.40
126281632007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.30gbpusd1.99641.99142.00642007.04.30 14:321.9945cancelled
126281662007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.30gbpusd1.99121.99621.98122007.04.30 14:321.9942cancelled
126281682007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.30gbpusd1.99801.99302.00802007.04.30 14:321.9945cancelled
126281692007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.30gbpusd1.98971.99471.97972007.04.30 14:321.9945cancelled
126281702007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.30gbpusd1.99951.99452.00952007.04.30 14:321.9945cancelled
126281722007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.30gbpusd1.98831.99331.97832007.04.30 14:321.9942cancelled
126281802007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.20usdjpy119.92119.42120.922007.04.30 14:32119.65cancelled
126281822007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.20usdjpy119.39119.89118.392007.04.30 14:32119.63cancelled
126281832007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.20usdjpy120.06119.56121.062007.04.30 14:32119.65cancelled
126281842007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.20usdjpy119.23119.73118.232007.04.30 14:32119.60cancelled
126281862007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.20usdjpy120.21119.71121.212007.04.30 14:32119.65cancelled
126281882007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.20usdjpy119.08119.58118.082007.04.30 14:32119.62cancelled
126281892007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.20eurusd1.36411.35911.37412007.04.30 14:321.3623cancelled
126281932007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.20eurusd1.35891.36391.34892007.04.30 14:321.3622cancelled
126281952007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.20eurusd1.36561.36061.37562007.04.30 14:321.3623cancelled
126281982007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.20eurusd1.35741.36241.34742007.04.30 14:321.3623cancelled
126281992007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.20eurusd1.36711.36211.37712007.04.30 14:321.3623cancelled
126282022007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.20eurusd1.35591.36091.34592007.04.30 14:321.3622cancelled
126282052007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.20usdchf1.21141.20641.22142007.04.30 14:321.2085cancelled
126282062007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.20usdchf1.20601.21101.19602007.04.30 14:321.2079cancelled
126282092007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.20usdchf1.21291.20791.22292007.04.30 14:321.2085cancelled
126282112007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.20usdchf1.20451.20951.19452007.04.30 14:321.2080cancelled
126282122007.04.30 14:28buy stop0.20usdchf1.21421.20921.22422007.04.30 14:321.2085cancelled
126282132007.04.30 14:28sell stop0.20usdchf1.20281.20781.19282007.04.30 14:321.2079cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 120.60
Closed P/L: 120.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 120.60 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 120.60 Equity: 5 120.60 Free Margin: 5 120.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 120.60 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 120.60
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 40.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 57.60 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 40.20 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (120.60) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 120.60 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0