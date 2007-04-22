|Account: 460785
|Name: newstrader
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 24, 07:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12474197
|2007.04.22 12:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|12501301
|2007.04.24 03:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8272
|0.8242
|0.8372
|2007.04.24 07:55
|0.8251
|cancelled
|12501302
|2007.04.24 03:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8307
|0.8289
|0.8207
|2007.04.24 03:42
|0.8289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|12501303
|2007.04.24 03:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8282
|0.8252
|0.8382
|2007.04.24 07:55
|0.8250
|cancelled
|12501304
|2007.04.24 03:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8297
|0.8289
|0.8197
|2007.04.24 03:42
|0.8289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|12501305
|2007.04.24 03:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8292
|0.8262
|0.8392
|2007.04.24 07:55
|0.8250
|cancelled
|12501306
|2007.04.24 03:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8288
|0.8257
|0.8188
|2007.04.24 04:34
|0.8257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|Closed P/L:
|114.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|114.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 114.00
|Equity:
|5 114.00
|Free Margin:
|5 114.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|114.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|114.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|38.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|62.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (114.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|114.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0