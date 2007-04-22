Alpari Ltd

Account: 460785 Name: newstrader Currency: USD 2007 April 24, 07:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
124741972007.04.22 12:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
125013012007.04.24 03:28buy stop0.10audusd0.82720.82420.83722007.04.24 07:550.8251cancelled
125013022007.04.24 03:30sell0.10audusd0.83070.82890.82072007.04.24 03:420.82890.000.000.0036.00
125013032007.04.24 03:28buy stop0.10audusd0.82820.82520.83822007.04.24 07:550.8250cancelled
125013042007.04.24 03:30sell0.10audusd0.82970.82890.81972007.04.24 03:420.82890.000.000.0016.00
125013052007.04.24 03:28buy stop0.10audusd0.82920.82620.83922007.04.24 07:550.8250cancelled
125013062007.04.24 03:30sell0.10audusd0.82880.82570.81882007.04.24 04:340.82570.000.000.0062.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 114.00
Closed P/L: 114.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 114.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 114.00 Equity: 5 114.00 Free Margin: 5 114.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 114.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 114.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 38.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 62.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 38.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (114.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 114.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0