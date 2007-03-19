|Account: xxxxx
|Name: Stanley
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 22:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2062360580
|2007.03.19 13:20
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3280
|0.0000
|1.3257
|2007.03.20 04:05
|1.3299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|-13.30
|2062363351
|2007.03.20 02:04
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3311
|0.0000
|1.3288
|2007.03.20 04:05
|1.3299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2062369687
|2007.03.20 20:51
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3313
|0.0000
|1.3336
|2007.03.21 21:16
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|11.50
|2062371918
|2007.03.21 12:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3305
|0.0000
|1.3282
|2007.03.22 09:33
|1.3383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|-39.00
|2062374140
|2007.03.21 21:16
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3338
|0.0000
|1.3318
|2007.03.22 09:33
|1.3383
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|-49.50
|2062374639
|2007.03.21 21:25
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.3369
|0.0000
|1.3346
|2007.03.22 09:33
|1.3382
|0.00
|0.00
|3.06
|-29.90
|2062375928
|2007.03.21 23:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3389
|0.0000
|1.3412
|2007.03.26 16:32
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.61
|-53.00
|2062376745
|2007.03.22 02:51
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3405
|0.0000
|1.3382
|2007.03.22 09:32
|1.3382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.40
|2062378802
|2007.03.22 12:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3363
|0.0000
|1.3340
|2007.03.22 19:31
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|2062379173
|2007.03.22 12:49
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3358
|0.0000
|1.3381
|2007.03.26 16:32
|1.3284
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.42
|-81.40
|2062381720
|2007.03.22 19:43
|buy
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.3328
|0.0000
|1.3351
|2007.03.26 16:32
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|-103.50
|2062382445
|2007.03.22 21:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3323
|0.0000
|1.3300
|2007.03.23 17:17
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|11.50
|2062386961
|2007.03.23 17:18
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3298
|0.0000
|1.3275
|2007.03.26 01:47
|1.3275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|11.50
|2062387064
|2007.03.23 17:22
|buy
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3297
|0.0000
|1.3320
|2007.03.26 16:32
|1.3284
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.09
|-62.40
|2062388863
|2007.03.26 01:48
|buy
|0.76
|eurusd
|1.3262
|0.0000
|1.3285
|2007.03.26 16:32
|1.3285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.80
|2062389561
|2007.03.26 05:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3264
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2007.03.28 10:34
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-36.00
|2062393603
|2007.03.26 17:00
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3298
|0.0000
|1.3275
|2007.03.28 10:34
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|-42.90
|2062394143
|2007.03.26 17:15
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.3329
|0.0000
|1.3306
|2007.03.28 10:34
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|-18.40
|2062407485
|2007.03.27 13:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3345
|0.0000
|1.3368
|2007.03.28 00:03
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|11.50
|2062409211
|2007.03.27 17:21
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3360
|0.0000
|1.3337
|2007.03.28 10:34
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|110.40
|2062416002
|2007.03.28 17:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3356
|0.0000
|1.3379
|2007.03.28 18:01
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|2062428233
|2007.03.30 12:01
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3313
|0.0000
|1.3290
|2007.03.30 15:39
|1.3295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|2062430403
|2007.03.30 17:00
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3309
|0.0000
|1.3286
|2007.03.30 17:06
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|2062430488
|2007.03.30 17:06
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3295
|0.0000
|1.3272
|2007.03.30 18:56
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.80
|2062431390
|2007.03.30 18:14
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3325
|0.0000
|1.3302
|2007.03.30 18:56
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.60
|2062431759
|2007.03.30 18:22
|sell
|0.36
|eurusd
|1.3356
|0.0000
|1.3333
|2007.03.30 18:56
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|2062432112
|2007.03.30 18:29
|sell
|0.81
|eurusd
|1.3386
|0.0000
|1.3363
|2007.03.30 18:56
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|162.00
|2062447374
|2007.04.03 22:01
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3332
|0.0000
|1.3309
|2007.04.04 14:03
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-5.60
|2062451210
|2007.04.04 13:13
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3362
|0.0000
|1.3339
|2007.04.04 14:03
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.80
|2062451232
|2007.04.04 13:14
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3365
|0.0000
|1.3388
|2007.04.04 17:37
|1.3378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|2062452202
|2007.04.04 15:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1559
|0.0000
|1.1536
|2007.04.05 14:00
|1.1572
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|-4.49
|2062454127
|2007.04.04 19:00
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3364
|0.0000
|1.3387
|2007.04.05 14:20
|1.3377
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|9.10
|2062454363
|2007.04.04 19:51
|sell
|0.09
|usdcad
|1.1589
|0.0000
|1.1566
|2007.04.05 14:00
|1.1575
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|10.89
|2062462267
|2007.04.06 02:01
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3431
|0.0000
|1.3454
|2007.04.06 06:58
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|2062467275
|2007.04.09 05:39
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3364
|0.0000
|1.3341
|2007.04.09 19:42
|1.3350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|2062472105
|2007.04.10 05:04
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9677
|0.0000
|2.0373
|2007.04.10 05:05
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|2062473319
|2007.04.10 07:00
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3416
|0.0000
|1.3439
|2007.04.10 15:04
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|2062476056
|2007.04.10 16:00
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3435
|0.0000
|1.3458
|2007.04.10 18:04
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|2062477597
|2007.04.10 20:00
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3437
|0.0000
|1.3460
|2007.04.12 04:42
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|16.10
|2062479820
|2007.04.11 06:19
|sell
|0.09
|usdjpy
|119.10
|0.00
|118.80
|2007.04.11 06:21
|119.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.27
|2062479826
|2007.04.11 06:21
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3421
|0.0000
|1.3391
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|-87.30
|2062482805
|2007.04.11 16:00
|sell
|0.07
|usdcad
|1.1438
|0.0000
|1.1415
|2007.04.11 20:31
|1.1424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.58
|2062484942
|2007.04.11 22:00
|sell
|0.07
|usdcad
|1.1418
|0.0000
|1.1395
|2007.04.11 22:42
|1.1404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.59
|2062485040
|2007.04.11 22:42
|sell
|0.07
|usdcad
|1.1398
|0.0000
|1.1375
|2007.04.12 00:57
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|9.22
|2062485572
|2007.04.12 02:00
|sell
|0.07
|usdcad
|1.1396
|0.0000
|1.1373
|2007.04.12 13:18
|1.1381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.23
|2062486274
|2007.04.12 04:41
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3452
|0.0000
|1.3429
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-105.60
|2062487355
|2007.04.12 07:19
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3460
|0.0000
|1.3483
|2007.04.12 17:17
|1.3483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|2062490829
|2007.04.12 16:46
|sell
|0.36
|eurusd
|1.3482
|0.0000
|1.3459
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|1.47
|-136.80
|2062492525
|2007.04.12 19:00
|sell
|0.07
|usdcad
|1.1361
|0.0000
|1.1338
|2007.04.12 20:51
|1.1346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.25
|2062492527
|2007.04.12 19:00
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3484
|0.0000
|1.3507
|2007.04.13 03:44
|1.3507
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|16.10
|2062494196
|2007.04.13 03:44
|sell
|0.81
|eurusd
|1.3513
|0.0000
|1.3490
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.3521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.80
|2062495395
|2007.04.13 06:01
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.3518
|0.0000
|1.3541
|2007.04.13 13:23
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|2062498112
|2007.04.13 13:23
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3543
|0.0000
|1.3566
|2007.04.13 20:40
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.80
|2062498167
|2007.04.13 13:27
|sell
|1.62
|eurusd
|1.3543
|0.0000
|1.3520
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|372.60
|2062502273
|2007.04.13 17:57
|buy
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3513
|0.0000
|1.3536
|2007.04.13 20:40
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|2062505994
|2007.04.16 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3562
|0.0000
|1.3592
|2007.04.17 05:18
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|-20.00
|2062505999
|2007.04.16 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3561
|0.0000
|1.3531
|2007.04.16 07:25
|1.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2062510241
|2007.04.16 17:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3545
|0.0000
|1.3515
|2007.04.16 23:14
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2062511016
|2007.04.16 19:04
|sell
|0.09
|usdchf
|1.2131
|0.0000
|1.2101
|2007.04.17 09:24
|1.2125
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.89
|4.45
|2062511800
|2007.04.17 00:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3529
|0.0000
|1.3559
|2007.04.17 05:18
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|2062514024
|2007.04.17 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2123
|0.0000
|1.2093
|2007.04.17 11:10
|1.2118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.13
|2062514135
|2007.04.17 11:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2114
|0.0000
|1.2084
|2007.04.17 13:46
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.13
|2062515325
|2007.04.17 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3535
|0.0000
|1.3505
|2007.04.18 15:05
|1.3580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|-45.00
|2062515543
|2007.04.17 13:27
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3545
|0.0000
|1.3575
|2007.04.17 14:56
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2062516060
|2007.04.17 14:56
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3553
|0.0000
|1.3583
|2007.04.17 15:30
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2062516342
|2007.04.17 15:30
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3565
|0.0000
|1.3595
|2007.04.17 17:48
|1.3571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2062516783
|2007.04.17 15:42
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.3568
|0.0000
|1.3538
|2007.04.18 15:05
|1.3581
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|-29.90
|2062522319
|2007.04.18 10:10
|sell
|0.45
|eurusd
|1.3601
|0.0000
|1.3571
|2007.04.18 15:04
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.50
|2062522338
|2007.04.18 10:10
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3601
|0.0000
|1.3631
|2007.04.18 11:57
|1.3604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|2062523340
|2007.04.18 11:57
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3608
|0.0000
|1.3638
|2007.04.18 11:59
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|2062523472
|2007.04.18 11:59
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3618
|0.0000
|1.3648
|2007.04.18 23:23
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|2062523796
|2007.04.18 13:02
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3613
|0.0000
|1.3643
|2007.04.18 16:37
|1.3591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|2062524840
|2007.04.18 15:04
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3584
|0.0000
|1.3614
|2007.04.18 23:22
|1.3596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|2062524890
|2007.04.18 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3578
|0.0000
|1.3608
|2007.04.18 16:37
|1.3591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|2062528820
|2007.04.19 01:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3613
|0.0000
|1.3643
|2007.04.19 02:16
|1.3618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2062531521
|2007.04.19 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2021
|0.0000
|1.1991
|2007.04.19 15:37
|1.2016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|2062533523
|2007.04.19 11:09
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3577
|0.0000
|1.3547
|2007.04.19 15:50
|1.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.50
|2062533867
|2007.04.19 12:13
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3595
|0.0000
|1.3625
|2007.04.19 12:43
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2062534054
|2007.04.19 12:44
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3602
|0.0000
|1.3632
|2007.04.19 15:37
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2062535160
|2007.04.19 15:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3610
|0.0000
|1.3580
|2007.04.19 15:50
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|2062536319
|2007.04.19 17:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3585
|0.0000
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 11:44
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-10.00
|2062536366
|2007.04.19 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3588
|0.0000
|1.3618
|2007.04.19 17:04
|1.3593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2062536368
|2007.04.19 17:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2050
|0.0000
|1.2020
|2007.04.19 17:31
|1.2045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.15
|2062536536
|2007.04.19 17:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3596
|0.0000
|1.3626
|2007.04.19 17:30
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2062536554
|2007.04.19 17:05
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3600
|0.0000
|1.3630
|2007.04.19 17:30
|1.3606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2062536808
|2007.04.19 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3605
|0.0000
|1.3635
|2007.04.19 18:16
|1.3610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2062536869
|2007.04.19 17:30
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3608
|0.0000
|1.3638
|2007.04.20 00:56
|1.3615
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|3.50
|2062536906
|2007.04.19 17:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2040
|0.0000
|1.2010
|2007.04.20 15:33
|1.2062
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|-18.24
|2062538680
|2007.04.20 01:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3619
|0.0000
|1.3589
|2007.04.20 11:44
|1.3606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|2062542377
|2007.04.20 11:25
|sell
|0.23
|usdchf
|1.2073
|0.0000
|1.2043
|2007.04.20 15:32
|1.2062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.97
|2062542789
|2007.04.20 11:44
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3604
|0.0000
|1.3574
|2007.04.20 15:56
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|2062544289
|2007.04.20 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3608
|0.0000
|1.3638
|2007.04.20 15:32
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2062559010
|2007.04.24 15:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3583
|0.0000
|1.3613
|2007.04.24 16:52
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|2062564476
|2007.04.25 11:00
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|2.0040
|2.0041
|2.0100
|2007.04.25 11:27
|2.0041
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|2062564487
|2007.04.25 11:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3646
|0.0000
|1.3676
|2007.04.25 13:12
|1.3653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|2062564694
|2007.04.25 11:27
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|2.0046
|2.0047
|2.0106
|2007.04.25 11:30
|2.0046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2062564729
|2007.04.25 11:30
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|2.0049
|2.0050
|2.0109
|2007.04.25 17:33
|2.0058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|2062565259
|2007.04.25 13:12
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3657
|0.0000
|1.3687
|2007.04.25 15:54
|1.3638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.50
|2062566367
|2007.04.25 15:40
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|2.0012
|2.0011
|1.9955
|2007.04.26 12:32
|2.0003
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|4.50
|2062566409
|2007.04.25 15:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3623
|0.0000
|1.3653
|2007.04.25 15:54
|1.3636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|2062567863
|2007.04.25 17:34
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|2.0061
|1.9611
|2.0121
|2007.04.27 11:01
|1.9912
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-74.50
|2062568842
|2007.04.25 22:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2044
|0.0000
|1.2014
|2007.04.26 05:31
|1.2039
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.91
|4.15
|2062571245
|2007.04.26 11:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2052
|0.0000
|1.2082
|2007.04.26 12:19
|1.2057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.15
|2062571451
|2007.04.26 12:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3642
|0.0000
|1.3612
|2007.04.26 12:19
|1.3636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2062571770
|2007.04.26 12:19
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3631
|0.0000
|1.3601
|2007.04.26 12:33
|1.3624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|2062571972
|2007.04.26 12:32
|buy
|0.11
|gbpusd
|2.0006
|1.9336
|2.0066
|2007.04.27 11:01
|1.9912
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-103.40
|2062571976
|2007.04.26 12:32
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9999
|1.9998
|1.9939
|2007.04.26 12:34
|1.9989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2062572033
|2007.04.26 12:33
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3617
|0.0000
|1.3587
|2007.04.26 12:40
|1.3610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|2062572128
|2007.04.26 12:34
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9986
|1.9985
|1.9926
|2007.04.26 12:59
|1.9976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2062572298
|2007.04.26 12:40
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3609
|0.0000
|1.3579
|2007.04.26 13:02
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|2062572559
|2007.04.26 12:59
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9969
|1.9968
|1.9909
|2007.04.26 14:29
|1.9959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2062573297
|2007.04.26 14:29
|buy
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.9957
|1.9363
|2.0017
|2007.04.27 11:01
|1.9912
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-112.50
|2062573300
|2007.04.26 14:29
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9953
|1.9952
|1.9893
|2007.04.26 14:37
|1.9944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|2062573393
|2007.04.26 14:32
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3605
|0.0000
|1.3575
|2007.04.26 14:33
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|2062573482
|2007.04.26 14:33
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3594
|0.0000
|1.3564
|2007.04.26 18:58
|1.3587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|2062573682
|2007.04.26 14:37
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9938
|1.9927
|1.9878
|2007.04.26 14:49
|1.9927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|2062573853
|2007.04.26 14:49
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9922
|1.9917
|1.9862
|2007.04.26 16:13
|1.9917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|2062574778
|2007.04.26 16:11
|buy
|0.56
|gbpusd
|1.9917
|1.9387
|1.9977
|2007.04.27 11:01
|1.9914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-16.80
|2062575271
|2007.04.26 17:00
|buy
|0.09
|usdchf
|1.2074
|0.0000
|1.2104
|2007.04.26 17:58
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.47
|2062575812
|2007.04.26 17:58
|buy
|0.09
|usdchf
|1.2083
|0.0000
|1.2113
|2007.04.26 18:36
|1.2089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.47
|2062576191
|2007.04.26 18:36
|buy
|0.09
|usdchf
|1.2092
|0.0000
|1.2122
|2007.04.27 12:31
|1.2070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|-16.40
|2062578705
|2007.04.27 09:12
|buy
|1.26
|gbpusd
|1.9884
|1.9401
|1.9944
|2007.04.27 11:01
|1.9915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|390.60
|2062579531
|2007.04.27 11:12
|buy
|0.23
|usdchf
|1.2059
|0.0000
|1.2089
|2007.04.27 12:31
|1.2070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.96
|2062580089
|2007.04.27 13:00
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9946
|1.9946
|2.0006
|2007.04.27 13:07
|1.9955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|2062580176
|2007.04.27 13:07
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9960
|1.9510
|2.0020
|2007.04.27 13:39
|1.9969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|2062580349
|2007.04.27 13:39
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9973
|1.9523
|2.0033
|2007.04.27 13:43
|1.9982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|2062580425
|2007.04.27 13:46
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9980
|1.9530
|2.0040
|2007.04.27 14:10
|1.9983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.32
|438.55
|Closed P/L:
|434.23
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|434.23
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 105.71
|Equity:
|4 105.71
|Free Margin:
|4 105.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 042.59
|Gross Loss:
|1 608.36
|Total Net Profit:
|434.23
|Profit Factor:
|1.27
|Expected Payoff:
|3.42
|Absolute Drawdown:
|86.21
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|390.77 (9.32%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|9.32% (390.77)
|Total Trades:
|127
|Short Positions (won %):
|66 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|61 (73.77%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|89 (70.08%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|38 (29.92%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|390.60
|loss trade:
|-135.33
|Average
|profit trade:
|22.95
|loss trade:
|-42.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|19 (461.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-390.77)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|479.07 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-390.77 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2