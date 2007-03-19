FXDD

Account: xxxxx Name: Stanley Currency: USD 2007 April 27, 22:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20623605802007.03.19 13:20sell0.07eurusd1.32800.00001.32572007.03.20 04:051.32990.000.000.37-13.30
20623633512007.03.20 02:04sell0.15eurusd1.33110.00001.32882007.03.20 04:051.32990.000.000.0018.00
20623696872007.03.20 20:51buy0.05eurusd1.33130.00001.33362007.03.21 21:161.33360.000.00-0.3211.50
20623719182007.03.21 12:00sell0.05eurusd1.33050.00001.32822007.03.22 09:331.33830.000.000.66-39.00
20623741402007.03.21 21:16sell0.11eurusd1.33380.00001.33182007.03.22 09:331.33830.000.001.46-49.50
20623746392007.03.21 21:25sell0.23eurusd1.33690.00001.33462007.03.22 09:331.33820.000.003.06-29.90
20623759282007.03.21 23:00buy0.05eurusd1.33890.00001.34122007.03.26 16:321.32830.000.00-1.61-53.00
20623767452007.03.22 02:51sell0.48eurusd1.34050.00001.33822007.03.22 09:321.33820.000.000.00110.40
20623788022007.03.22 12:00sell0.05eurusd1.33630.00001.33402007.03.22 19:311.33400.000.000.0011.50
20623791732007.03.22 12:49buy0.11eurusd1.33580.00001.33812007.03.26 16:321.32840.000.00-1.42-81.40
20623817202007.03.22 19:43buy0.23eurusd1.33280.00001.33512007.03.26 16:321.32830.000.00-2.96-103.50
20623824452007.03.22 21:00sell0.05eurusd1.33230.00001.33002007.03.23 17:171.33000.000.000.2211.50
20623869612007.03.23 17:18sell0.05eurusd1.32980.00001.32752007.03.26 01:471.32750.000.000.2211.50
20623870642007.03.23 17:22buy0.48eurusd1.32970.00001.33202007.03.26 16:321.32840.000.00-3.09-62.40
20623888632007.03.26 01:48buy0.76eurusd1.32620.00001.32852007.03.26 16:321.32850.000.000.00174.80
20623895612007.03.26 05:00sell0.05eurusd1.32640.00001.32412007.03.28 10:341.33360.000.000.44-36.00
20623936032007.03.26 17:00sell0.11eurusd1.32980.00001.32752007.03.28 10:341.33370.000.000.96-42.90
20623941432007.03.26 17:15sell0.23eurusd1.33290.00001.33062007.03.28 10:341.33370.000.002.02-18.40
20624074852007.03.27 13:00buy0.05eurusd1.33450.00001.33682007.03.28 00:031.33680.000.00-0.3211.50
20624092112007.03.27 17:21sell0.48eurusd1.33600.00001.33372007.03.28 10:341.33370.000.002.10110.40
20624160022007.03.28 17:00buy0.05eurusd1.33560.00001.33792007.03.28 18:011.33700.000.000.007.00
20624282332007.03.30 12:01sell0.07eurusd1.33130.00001.32902007.03.30 15:391.32950.000.000.0012.60
20624304032007.03.30 17:00sell0.07eurusd1.33090.00001.32862007.03.30 17:061.32970.000.000.008.40
20624304882007.03.30 17:06sell0.07eurusd1.32950.00001.32722007.03.30 18:561.33690.000.000.00-51.80
20624313902007.03.30 18:14sell0.16eurusd1.33250.00001.33022007.03.30 18:561.33660.000.000.00-65.60
20624317592007.03.30 18:22sell0.36eurusd1.33560.00001.33332007.03.30 18:561.33660.000.000.00-36.00
20624321122007.03.30 18:29sell0.81eurusd1.33860.00001.33632007.03.30 18:561.33660.000.000.00162.00
20624473742007.04.03 22:01sell0.07eurusd1.33320.00001.33092007.04.04 14:031.33400.000.000.30-5.60
20624512102007.04.04 13:13sell0.16eurusd1.33620.00001.33392007.04.04 14:031.33390.000.000.0036.80
20624512322007.04.04 13:14buy0.07eurusd1.33650.00001.33882007.04.04 17:371.33780.000.000.009.10
20624522022007.04.04 15:15sell0.04usdcad1.15590.00001.15362007.04.05 14:001.15720.000.00-0.29-4.49
20624541272007.04.04 19:00buy0.07eurusd1.33640.00001.33872007.04.05 14:201.33770.000.00-1.249.10
20624543632007.04.04 19:51sell0.09usdcad1.15890.00001.15662007.04.05 14:001.15750.000.00-0.6510.89
20624622672007.04.06 02:01buy0.07eurusd1.34310.00001.34542007.04.06 06:581.34210.000.000.00-7.00
20624672752007.04.09 05:39sell0.05eurusd1.33640.00001.33412007.04.09 19:421.33500.000.000.007.00
20624721052007.04.10 05:04buy0.50gbpusd1.96770.00002.03732007.04.10 05:051.96750.000.000.00-10.00
20624733192007.04.10 07:00buy0.07eurusd1.34160.00001.34392007.04.10 15:041.34290.000.000.009.10
20624760562007.04.10 16:00buy0.07eurusd1.34350.00001.34582007.04.10 18:041.34480.000.000.009.10
20624775972007.04.10 20:00buy0.07eurusd1.34370.00001.34602007.04.12 04:421.34600.000.00-1.8016.10
20624798202007.04.11 06:19sell0.09usdjpy119.100.00118.802007.04.11 06:21119.130.000.000.00-2.27
20624798262007.04.11 06:21sell0.09eurusd1.34210.00001.33912007.04.13 17:411.35180.000.001.61-87.30
20624828052007.04.11 16:00sell0.07usdcad1.14380.00001.14152007.04.11 20:311.14240.000.000.008.58
20624849422007.04.11 22:00sell0.07usdcad1.14180.00001.13952007.04.11 22:421.14040.000.000.008.59
20624850402007.04.11 22:42sell0.07usdcad1.13980.00001.13752007.04.12 00:571.13830.000.00-0.539.22
20624855722007.04.12 02:00sell0.07usdcad1.13960.00001.13732007.04.12 13:181.13810.000.000.009.23
20624862742007.04.12 04:41sell0.16eurusd1.34520.00001.34292007.04.13 17:401.35180.000.000.65-105.60
20624873552007.04.12 07:19buy0.07eurusd1.34600.00001.34832007.04.12 17:171.34830.000.000.0016.10
20624908292007.04.12 16:46sell0.36eurusd1.34820.00001.34592007.04.13 17:401.35200.000.001.47-136.80
20624925252007.04.12 19:00sell0.07usdcad1.13610.00001.13382007.04.12 20:511.13460.000.000.009.25
20624925272007.04.12 19:00buy0.07eurusd1.34840.00001.35072007.04.13 03:441.35070.000.00-0.4716.10
20624941962007.04.13 03:44sell0.81eurusd1.35130.00001.34902007.04.13 17:401.35210.000.000.00-64.80
20624953952007.04.13 06:01buy0.07eurusd1.35180.00001.35412007.04.13 13:231.35410.000.000.0016.10
20624981122007.04.13 13:23buy0.06eurusd1.35430.00001.35662007.04.13 20:401.35250.000.000.00-10.80
20624981672007.04.13 13:27sell1.62eurusd1.35430.00001.35202007.04.13 17:401.35200.000.000.00372.60
20625022732007.04.13 17:57buy0.18eurusd1.35130.00001.35362007.04.13 20:401.35250.000.000.0021.60
20625059942007.04.16 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.35620.00001.35922007.04.17 05:181.35420.000.00-0.67-20.00
20625059992007.04.16 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.35610.00001.35312007.04.16 07:251.35560.000.000.005.00
20625102412007.04.16 17:00sell0.05eurusd1.35450.00001.35152007.04.16 23:141.35390.000.000.003.00
20625110162007.04.16 19:04sell0.09usdchf1.21310.00001.21012007.04.17 09:241.21250.000.00-0.894.45
20625118002007.04.17 00:53buy0.20eurusd1.35290.00001.35592007.04.17 05:181.35410.000.000.0024.00
20625140242007.04.17 11:00sell0.10usdchf1.21230.00001.20932007.04.17 11:101.21180.000.000.004.13
20625141352007.04.17 11:10sell0.10usdchf1.21140.00001.20842007.04.17 13:461.21090.000.000.004.13
20625153252007.04.17 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.35350.00001.35052007.04.18 15:051.35800.000.000.46-45.00
20625155432007.04.17 13:27buy0.05eurusd1.35450.00001.35752007.04.17 14:561.35510.000.000.003.00
20625160602007.04.17 14:56buy0.05eurusd1.35530.00001.35832007.04.17 15:301.35570.000.000.002.00
20625163422007.04.17 15:30buy0.05eurusd1.35650.00001.35952007.04.17 17:481.35710.000.000.003.00
20625167832007.04.17 15:42sell0.23eurusd1.35680.00001.35382007.04.18 15:051.35810.000.001.06-29.90
20625223192007.04.18 10:10sell0.45eurusd1.36010.00001.35712007.04.18 15:041.35840.000.000.0076.50
20625223382007.04.18 10:10buy0.09eurusd1.36010.00001.36312007.04.18 11:571.36040.000.000.002.70
20625233402007.04.18 11:57buy0.09eurusd1.36080.00001.36382007.04.18 11:591.36130.000.000.004.50
20625234722007.04.18 11:59buy0.09eurusd1.36180.00001.36482007.04.18 23:231.35980.000.000.00-18.00
20625237962007.04.18 13:02buy0.05eurusd1.36130.00001.36432007.04.18 16:371.35910.000.000.00-11.00
20625248402007.04.18 15:04buy0.20eurusd1.35840.00001.36142007.04.18 23:221.35960.000.000.0024.00
20625248902007.04.18 15:05buy0.10eurusd1.35780.00001.36082007.04.18 16:371.35910.000.000.0013.00
20625288202007.04.19 01:01buy0.10eurusd1.36130.00001.36432007.04.19 02:161.36180.000.000.005.00
20625315212007.04.19 08:00sell0.10usdchf1.20210.00001.19912007.04.19 15:371.20160.000.000.004.16
20625335232007.04.19 11:09sell0.05eurusd1.35770.00001.35472007.04.19 15:501.35940.000.000.00-8.50
20625338672007.04.19 12:13buy0.05eurusd1.35950.00001.36252007.04.19 12:431.36010.000.000.003.00
20625340542007.04.19 12:44buy0.05eurusd1.36020.00001.36322007.04.19 15:371.36080.000.000.003.00
20625351602007.04.19 15:37sell0.10eurusd1.36100.00001.35802007.04.19 15:501.35970.000.000.0013.00
20625363192007.04.19 17:00sell0.05eurusd1.35850.00001.35552007.04.20 11:441.36050.000.000.23-10.00
20625363662007.04.19 17:01buy0.10eurusd1.35880.00001.36182007.04.19 17:041.35930.000.000.005.00
20625363682007.04.19 17:01sell0.10usdchf1.20500.00001.20202007.04.19 17:311.20450.000.000.004.15
20625365362007.04.19 17:04buy0.10eurusd1.35960.00001.36262007.04.19 17:301.36010.000.000.005.00
20625365542007.04.19 17:05buy0.05eurusd1.36000.00001.36302007.04.19 17:301.36060.000.000.003.00
20625368082007.04.19 17:30buy0.10eurusd1.36050.00001.36352007.04.19 18:161.36100.000.000.005.00
20625368692007.04.19 17:30buy0.05eurusd1.36080.00001.36382007.04.20 00:561.36150.000.00-0.333.50
20625369062007.04.19 17:32sell0.10usdchf1.20400.00001.20102007.04.20 15:331.20620.000.00-0.99-18.24
20625386802007.04.20 01:05sell0.10eurusd1.36190.00001.35892007.04.20 11:441.36060.000.000.0013.00
20625423772007.04.20 11:25sell0.23usdchf1.20730.00001.20432007.04.20 15:321.20620.000.000.0020.97
20625427892007.04.20 11:44sell0.05eurusd1.36040.00001.35742007.04.20 15:561.35970.000.000.003.50
20625442892007.04.20 14:40buy0.10eurusd1.36080.00001.36382007.04.20 15:321.36130.000.000.005.00
20625590102007.04.24 15:00buy0.05eurusd1.35830.00001.36132007.04.24 16:521.35900.000.000.003.50
20625644762007.04.25 11:00buy0.05gbpusd2.00402.00412.01002007.04.25 11:272.00410.000.000.000.50
20625644872007.04.25 11:00buy0.05eurusd1.36460.00001.36762007.04.25 13:121.36530.000.000.003.50
20625646942007.04.25 11:27buy0.05gbpusd2.00462.00472.01062007.04.25 11:302.00460.000.000.000.00
20625647292007.04.25 11:30buy0.05gbpusd2.00492.00502.01092007.04.25 17:332.00580.000.000.004.50
20625652592007.04.25 13:12buy0.05eurusd1.36570.00001.36872007.04.25 15:541.36380.000.000.00-9.50
20625663672007.04.25 15:40sell0.05gbpusd2.00122.00111.99552007.04.26 12:322.00030.000.00-0.144.50
20625664092007.04.25 15:41buy0.10eurusd1.36230.00001.36532007.04.25 15:541.36360.000.000.0013.00
20625678632007.04.25 17:34buy0.05gbpusd2.00611.96112.01212007.04.27 11:011.99120.000.00-0.30-74.50
20625688422007.04.25 22:14sell0.10usdchf1.20440.00001.20142007.04.26 05:311.20390.000.00-2.914.15
20625712452007.04.26 11:03buy0.10usdchf1.20520.00001.20822007.04.26 12:191.20570.000.000.004.15
20625714512007.04.26 12:00sell0.05eurusd1.36420.00001.36122007.04.26 12:191.36360.000.000.003.00
20625717702007.04.26 12:19sell0.05eurusd1.36310.00001.36012007.04.26 12:331.36240.000.000.003.50
20625719722007.04.26 12:32buy0.11gbpusd2.00061.93362.00662007.04.27 11:011.99120.000.00-0.16-103.40
20625719762007.04.26 12:32sell0.05gbpusd1.99991.99981.99392007.04.26 12:341.99890.000.000.005.00
20625720332007.04.26 12:33sell0.05eurusd1.36170.00001.35872007.04.26 12:401.36100.000.000.003.50
20625721282007.04.26 12:34sell0.05gbpusd1.99861.99851.99262007.04.26 12:591.99760.000.000.005.00
20625722982007.04.26 12:40sell0.05eurusd1.36090.00001.35792007.04.26 13:021.36020.000.000.003.50
20625725592007.04.26 12:59sell0.05gbpusd1.99691.99681.99092007.04.26 14:291.99590.000.000.005.00
20625732972007.04.26 14:29buy0.25gbpusd1.99571.93632.00172007.04.27 11:011.99120.000.00-0.37-112.50
20625733002007.04.26 14:29sell0.05gbpusd1.99531.99521.98932007.04.26 14:371.99440.000.000.004.50
20625733932007.04.26 14:32sell0.05eurusd1.36050.00001.35752007.04.26 14:331.35980.000.000.003.50
20625734822007.04.26 14:33sell0.05eurusd1.35940.00001.35642007.04.26 18:581.35870.000.000.003.50
20625736822007.04.26 14:37sell0.05gbpusd1.99381.99271.98782007.04.26 14:491.99270.000.000.005.50
20625738532007.04.26 14:49sell0.05gbpusd1.99221.99171.98622007.04.26 16:131.99170.000.000.002.50
20625747782007.04.26 16:11buy0.56gbpusd1.99171.93871.99772007.04.27 11:011.99140.000.00-0.84-16.80
20625752712007.04.26 17:00buy0.09usdchf1.20740.00001.21042007.04.26 17:581.20800.000.000.004.47
20625758122007.04.26 17:58buy0.09usdchf1.20830.00001.21132007.04.26 18:361.20890.000.000.004.47
20625761912007.04.26 18:36buy0.09usdchf1.20920.00001.21222007.04.27 12:311.20700.000.000.69-16.40
20625787052007.04.27 09:12buy1.26gbpusd1.98841.94011.99442007.04.27 11:011.99150.000.000.00390.60
20625795312007.04.27 11:12buy0.23usdchf1.20590.00001.20892007.04.27 12:311.20700.000.000.0020.96
20625800892007.04.27 13:00buy0.06gbpusd1.99461.99462.00062007.04.27 13:071.99550.000.000.005.40
20625801762007.04.27 13:07buy0.06gbpusd1.99601.95102.00202007.04.27 13:391.99690.000.000.005.40
20625803492007.04.27 13:39buy0.06gbpusd1.99731.95232.00332007.04.27 13:431.99820.000.000.005.40
20625804252007.04.27 13:46buy0.06gbpusd1.99801.95302.00402007.04.27 14:101.99830.000.000.001.80
  0.00 0.00 -4.32 438.55
Closed P/L: 434.23
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 434.23 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 105.71 Equity: 4 105.71 Free Margin: 4 105.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 042.59 Gross Loss: 1 608.36 Total Net Profit: 434.23
Profit Factor: 1.27 Expected Payoff: 3.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 86.21 Maximal Drawdown (%): 390.77 (9.32%) Relative Drawdown ($): 9.32% (390.77)
 
Total Trades: 127 Short Positions (won %): 66 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 61 (73.77%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 89 (70.08%) Loss trades (% of total): 38 (29.92%)
Largest profit trade: 390.60 loss trade: -135.33
Average profit trade: 22.95 loss trade: -42.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 19 (461.79) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-390.77)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 479.07 (10) consecutive loss (count): -390.77 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2