Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 18504 Name: Jorge Heli Morales Martinez Currency: USD 2007 April 25, 12:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
157854282007.04.24 04:02sell0.04eurusdm1.35591.37391.35242007.04.25 12:391.36320.000.000.02-2.92
 772188RB26DETT
157927172007.04.24 10:47sell0.08eurusdm1.35771.37401.35432007.04.25 12:401.36330.000.000.04-4.48
 772188RB26DETT
157969522007.04.24 14:00sell0.16eurusdm1.35961.37401.35612007.04.25 12:401.36330.000.000.09-5.92
 772188RB26DETT
157983582007.04.24 14:19sell0.32eurusdm1.36141.37401.35792007.04.25 12:401.36330.000.000.17-6.08
 772188RB26DETT
157995602007.04.24 14:32sell0.64eurusdm1.36321.37401.35972007.04.25 12:401.36330.000.000.35-0.64
 772188RB26DETT
158107312007.04.25 06:36sell1.28eurusdm1.36491.37401.36152007.04.25 12:391.36320.000.000.0021.76
 772188RB26DETT
  0.00 0.00 0.67 1.72
Closed P/L: 2.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2.39 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 888.39 Equity: 1 888.39 Free Margin: 1 888.39
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 21.76 Gross Loss: 19.37 Total Net Profit: 2.39
Profit Factor: 1.12 Expected Payoff: 0.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 19.37 (1.02%) Relative Drawdown ($): 1.02% (19.37)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 6 (16.67%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%)
Largest profit trade: 21.76 loss trade: -5.91
Average profit trade: 21.76 loss trade: -3.87
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (21.76) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-19.37)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 21.76 (1) consecutive loss (count): -19.37 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 5