|Account: 18504
|Name: Jorge Heli Morales Martinez
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 25, 12:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15785428
|2007.04.24 04:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3559
|1.3739
|1.3524
|2007.04.25 12:39
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.92
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|15792717
|2007.04.24 10:47
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3577
|1.3740
|1.3543
|2007.04.25 12:40
|1.3633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-4.48
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|15796952
|2007.04.24 14:00
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3596
|1.3740
|1.3561
|2007.04.25 12:40
|1.3633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-5.92
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|15798358
|2007.04.24 14:19
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3614
|1.3740
|1.3579
|2007.04.25 12:40
|1.3633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-6.08
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|15799560
|2007.04.24 14:32
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3632
|1.3740
|1.3597
|2007.04.25 12:40
|1.3633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|-0.64
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|15810731
|2007.04.25 06:36
|sell
|1.28
|eurusdm
|1.3649
|1.3740
|1.3615
|2007.04.25 12:39
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.76
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|1.72
|Closed P/L:
|2.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2.39
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 888.39
|Equity:
|1 888.39
|Free Margin:
|1 888.39
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|21.76
|Gross Loss:
|19.37
|Total Net Profit:
|2.39
|Profit Factor:
|1.12
|Expected Payoff:
|0.40
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|19.37 (1.02%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|1.02% (19.37)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (16.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|21.76
|loss trade:
|-5.91
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.76
|loss trade:
|-3.87
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (21.76)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-19.37)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|21.76 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-19.37 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|5