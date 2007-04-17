|Account: 18504
|Name: Jorge Heli Morales Martinez
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15597218
|2007.04.17 05:31
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3545
|1.3584
|1.3639
|2007.04.17 12:54
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|15636497
|2007.04.18 01:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3591
|1.3411
|1.3626
|2007.04.18 20:31
|1.3606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|15656982
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3571
|1.3598
|1.3653
|2007.04.18 20:31
|1.3606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|15678762
|2007.04.19 01:12
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3598
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|15700110
|2007.04.19 11:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3589
|1.3770
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 11:23
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.64
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|15704307
|2007.04.19 12:36
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3607
|1.3769
|1.3572
|2007.04.20 11:23
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.16
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|15726201
|2007.04.19 22:07
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3625
|1.3769
|1.3590
|2007.04.20 11:23
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|
|772188
|RB26DETT
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|8.68
|Closed P/L:
|8.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|8.74
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 883.96
|Equity:
|1 883.96
|Free Margin:
|1 883.96
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9.36
|Gross Loss:
|0.62
|Total Net Profit:
|8.74
|Profit Factor:
|15.10
|Expected Payoff:
|1.25
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.62 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.03% (0.62)
|
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.20
|loss trade:
|-0.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.56
|loss trade:
|-0.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (5.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.62)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5.96 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.62 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1