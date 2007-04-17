Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 18504 Name: Jorge Heli Morales Martinez Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
155972182007.04.17 05:31buy0.04eurusdm1.35451.35841.36392007.04.17 12:541.35840.000.000.001.56
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
156364972007.04.18 01:15buy0.04eurusdm1.35911.34111.36262007.04.18 20:311.36060.000.000.000.60
 772188RB26DETT
156569822007.04.18 12:05buy0.08eurusdm1.35711.35981.36532007.04.18 20:311.36060.000.000.002.80
 772188RB26DETT
156787622007.04.19 01:12sell0.04eurusdm1.35981.35731.35182007.04.19 07:021.35730.000.000.001.00
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
157001102007.04.19 11:01sell0.04eurusdm1.35891.37701.35552007.04.20 11:231.36050.000.000.02-0.64
 772188RB26DETT
157043072007.04.19 12:36sell0.08eurusdm1.36071.37691.35722007.04.20 11:231.36050.000.000.040.16
 772188RB26DETT
157262012007.04.19 22:07sell0.16eurusdm1.36251.37691.35902007.04.20 11:231.36050.000.000.003.20
 772188RB26DETT
  0.00 0.00 0.06 8.68
Closed P/L: 8.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 8.74 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 883.96 Equity: 1 883.96 Free Margin: 1 883.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9.36 Gross Loss: 0.62 Total Net Profit: 8.74
Profit Factor: 15.10 Expected Payoff: 1.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.62 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.03% (0.62)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 3.20 loss trade: -0.62
Average profit trade: 1.56 loss trade: -0.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (5.96) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.62)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5.96 (4) consecutive loss (count): -0.62 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1