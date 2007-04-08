MTReport - 4.0

https://www.metatrader5.com


Net profit 553.01Initial deposit 5000.00
Gross profit 958.50Interest earned -5.49
Gross loss 400.00Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 33Percentage profitable 54.5%
Total number of pips 56Average pips per trade 1.7
 
Number of winning trades 18Number of losing trades 15
Average winning trade 53.25Average losing trade 26.67
Average winning pips 5.3Average losing pips 2.7
 
Return (11.0 days) 11.1%Maximum drawdown 2.3%
 

TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PricePipsProfitBalanceDd
307294572007.04.08 23:48sell 0.10eurusd1.33661.35461.33312007.04.10 08:021.3405-39 -39.00 4961.54
308402332007.04.10 01:44sell 0.20eurusd1.33841.35461.33492007.04.10 08:021.3406-22 -44.00 4917.54
308467242007.04.10 02:03sell 0.40eurusd1.34021.35461.33672007.04.10 08:021.3407-5 -20.00 4897.54
308528392007.04.10 02:33sell 0.80eurusd1.34201.35461.33852007.04.10 08:021.340614 112.00 5009.54
309464302007.04.10 13:13sell 0.40eurusd1.34401.35841.34052007.04.10 13:531.342812 48.00 5057.54
309008292007.04.10 08:02sell 0.10eurusd1.34041.35841.33692007.04.10 13:541.3428-24 -24.00 5033.54
309312202007.04.10 11:54sell 0.20eurusd1.34221.35841.33872007.04.10 13:541.3429-7 -14.00 5019.54
309591122007.04.10 14:35buy 0.10eurusd1.34401.32601.34752007.04.12 01:521.345515 15.00 5032.12
310136002007.04.11 00:26buy 0.20eurusd1.34221.34551.35102007.04.12 01:521.345533 66.00 5094.49
312263112007.04.12 02:35buy 0.11eurusd1.34631.34871.35422007.04.12 14:451.348926 28.60 5123.09
312825912007.04.12 09:43buy 0.22eurusd1.34451.34891.35442007.04.12 14:451.348944 96.80 5219.89
313392322007.04.12 14:45buy 0.11eurusd1.34901.35121.35672007.04.13 01:431.351222 24.20 5243.42
314327982007.04.13 01:43buy 0.11eurusd1.35141.35371.35922007.04.13 11:541.353723 25.30 5268.72
315577952007.04.13 14:00buy 0.11eurusd1.35551.34271.35902007.04.13 14:441.3532-23 -25.30 5243.42
315612522007.04.13 14:10buy 0.22eurusd1.35371.34271.35722007.04.13 14:441.3531-6 -13.20 5230.22
315687072007.04.13 14:40buy 0.44eurusd1.35181.34261.35532007.04.13 14:441.353012 52.80 5283.02
315844212007.04.13 15:13sell 0.11eurusd1.35011.36291.34662007.04.16 06:151.3544-43 -47.30 5236.31*
315993842007.04.13 15:56sell 0.22eurusd1.35191.36291.34842007.04.16 06:151.3545-26 -57.20 5180.30*
316123992007.04.13 17:49sell 0.44eurusd1.35391.36311.35042007.04.16 06:151.3544-5 -22.00 5160.68*
316584992007.04.16 00:31sell 0.88eurusd1.35661.36401.35312007.04.16 06:151.354521 184.80 5345.48
318851902007.04.17 12:45sell 0.44eurusd1.35831.36751.35482007.04.17 14:471.357310 44.00 5389.48
317348922007.04.16 12:32sell 0.11eurusd1.35471.36751.35122007.04.17 14:481.3573-26 -28.60 5361.47
318813062007.04.17 12:39sell 0.22eurusd1.35651.36751.35302007.04.17 14:481.3574-9 -19.80 5341.67
319417572007.04.17 19:39buy 0.11eurusd1.35721.35901.36452007.04.18 07:211.359018 19.80 5360.80
320119152007.04.18 07:21buy 0.11eurusd1.35921.34641.36272007.04.19 00:171.360816 17.60 5376.40
320637212007.04.18 12:05buy 0.22eurusd1.35741.36081.36632007.04.19 00:171.360834 74.80 5447.21
321491532007.04.19 01:13sell 0.12eurusd1.35941.35731.35182007.04.19 07:021.357321 25.20 5472.41
323211382007.04.19 22:08sell 0.48eurusd1.36261.37181.35912007.04.20 02:561.361313 62.40 5534.81
322486702007.04.19 11:01sell 0.12eurusd1.35901.37181.35552007.04.20 02:571.3613-23 -27.60 5507.86
322609242007.04.19 12:37sell 0.24eurusd1.36081.37181.35732007.04.20 02:571.3612-4 -9.60 5499.56
323585892007.04.20 05:05sell 0.12eurusd1.36121.37401.35772007.04.20 13:061.36075 6.00 5505.56
323639962007.04.20 06:11sell 0.24eurusd1.36301.36071.35522007.04.20 13:061.360723 55.20 5560.76
324196202007.04.20 13:36sell 0.12eurusd1.35921.37201.3557 1.3599-7 -8.40 5553.01