MTReport - 4.0
https://www.metatrader5.com
|Net profit
|553.01
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Gross profit
|958.50
|Interest earned
|-5.49
|Gross loss
|400.00
|Commission paid
|0.00
|Total number of trades
|33
|Percentage profitable
|54.5
|%
|Total number of pips
|56
|Average pips per trade
|1.7
|Number of winning trades
|18
|Number of losing trades
|15
|Average winning trade
|53.25
|Average losing trade
|26.67
|Average winning pips
|5.3
|Average losing pips
|2.7
|Return (11.0 days)
|11.1
|%
|Maximum drawdown
|2.3
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Pips
|Profit
|Balance
|Dd
|30729457
|2007.04.08 23:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3546
|1.3331
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3405
|-39
|-39.00
|4961.54
|30840233
|2007.04.10 01:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3384
|1.3546
|1.3349
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3406
|-22
|-44.00
|4917.54
|30846724
|2007.04.10 02:03
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3402
|1.3546
|1.3367
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3407
|-5
|-20.00
|4897.54
|30852839
|2007.04.10 02:33
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3546
|1.3385
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3406
|14
|112.00
|5009.54
|30946430
|2007.04.10 13:13
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3584
|1.3405
|2007.04.10 13:53
|1.3428
|12
|48.00
|5057.54
|30900829
|2007.04.10 08:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3404
|1.3584
|1.3369
|2007.04.10 13:54
|1.3428
|-24
|-24.00
|5033.54
|30931220
|2007.04.10 11:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3584
|1.3387
|2007.04.10 13:54
|1.3429
|-7
|-14.00
|5019.54
|30959112
|2007.04.10 14:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3260
|1.3475
|2007.04.12 01:52
|1.3455
|15
|15.00
|5032.12
|31013600
|2007.04.11 00:26
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3455
|1.3510
|2007.04.12 01:52
|1.3455
|33
|66.00
|5094.49
|31226311
|2007.04.12 02:35
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3487
|1.3542
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3489
|26
|28.60
|5123.09
|31282591
|2007.04.12 09:43
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3489
|1.3544
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3489
|44
|96.80
|5219.89
|31339232
|2007.04.12 14:45
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3512
|1.3567
|2007.04.13 01:43
|1.3512
|22
|24.20
|5243.42
|31432798
|2007.04.13 01:43
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.3537
|1.3592
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
|23
|25.30
|5268.72
|31557795
|2007.04.13 14:00
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3427
|1.3590
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3532
|-23
|-25.30
|5243.42
|31561252
|2007.04.13 14:10
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3427
|1.3572
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3531
|-6
|-13.20
|5230.22
|31568707
|2007.04.13 14:40
|buy
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3518
|1.3426
|1.3553
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3530
|12
|52.80
|5283.02
|31584421
|2007.04.13 15:13
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3629
|1.3466
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3544
|-43
|-47.30
|5236.31
|*
|31599384
|2007.04.13 15:56
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3629
|1.3484
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3545
|-26
|-57.20
|5180.30
|*
|31612399
|2007.04.13 17:49
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3631
|1.3504
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3544
|-5
|-22.00
|5160.68
|*
|31658499
|2007.04.16 00:31
|sell
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.3566
|1.3640
|1.3531
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3545
|21
|184.80
|5345.48
|31885190
|2007.04.17 12:45
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3583
|1.3675
|1.3548
|2007.04.17 14:47
|1.3573
|10
|44.00
|5389.48
|31734892
|2007.04.16 12:32
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3675
|1.3512
|2007.04.17 14:48
|1.3573
|-26
|-28.60
|5361.47
|31881306
|2007.04.17 12:39
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3675
|1.3530
|2007.04.17 14:48
|1.3574
|-9
|-19.80
|5341.67
|31941757
|2007.04.17 19:39
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3590
|1.3645
|2007.04.18 07:21
|1.3590
|18
|19.80
|5360.80
|32011915
|2007.04.18 07:21
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3464
|1.3627
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|16
|17.60
|5376.40
|32063721
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3574
|1.3608
|1.3663
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|34
|74.80
|5447.21
|32149153
|2007.04.19 01:13
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|21
|25.20
|5472.41
|32321138
|2007.04.19 22:08
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3626
|1.3718
|1.3591
|2007.04.20 02:56
|1.3613
|13
|62.40
|5534.81
|32248670
|2007.04.19 11:01
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3718
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 02:57
|1.3613
|-23
|-27.60
|5507.86
|32260924
|2007.04.19 12:37
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3718
|1.3573
|2007.04.20 02:57
|1.3612
|-4
|-9.60
|5499.56
|32358589
|2007.04.20 05:05
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3612
|1.3740
|1.3577
|2007.04.20 13:06
|1.3607
|5
|6.00
|5505.56
|32363996
|2007.04.20 06:11
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3630
|1.3607
|1.3552
|2007.04.20 13:06
|1.3607
|23
|55.20
|5560.76
|32419620
|2007.04.20 13:36
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3720
|1.3557
|1.3599
|-7
|-8.40
|5553.01