|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 2, 12:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33426765
|2007.05.01 05:22
|balance
|Deposit
|200 000.00
|33428621
|2007.05.01 05:44
|sell
|28.00
|eurusd
|1.3651
|1.3688
|0.0000
|2007.05.01 07:27
|1.3649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|33558164
|2007.05.01 20:31
|buy
|28.08
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3571
|0.0000
|2007.05.02 01:27
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.88
|-2 527.20
|33575048
|2007.05.02 01:27
|sell
|27.70
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3636
|0.0000
|2007.05.02 02:05
|1.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 385.00
|33578380
|2007.05.02 02:17
|buy
|27.89
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3555
|0.0000
|2007.05.02 04:23
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8 924.80
|33593362
|2007.05.02 04:50
|sell
|26.65
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.3607
|0.0000
|2007.05.02 06:37
|1.3581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 931.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.88
|-12 438.50
|Closed P/L:
|-12 608.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|200 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-12 608.38
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|187 391.62
|Equity:
|187 391.62
|Free Margin:
|187 391.62
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 945.00
|Gross Loss:
|14 553.38
|Total Net Profit:
|-12 608.38
|Profit Factor:
|0.13
|Expected Payoff:
|-2521.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|12 608.38
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|13 168.38 (6.57%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 385.00
|loss trade:
|-8 924.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|972.50
|loss trade:
|-4 851.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (1 385.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-11 856.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 385.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-11 856.30 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2