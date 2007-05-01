Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 May 2, 12:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
334267652007.05.01 05:22balanceDeposit200 000.00
334286212007.05.01 05:44sell28.00eurusd1.36511.36880.00002007.05.01 07:271.36490.000.000.00560.00
335581642007.05.01 20:31buy28.08eurusd1.36081.35710.00002007.05.02 01:271.35990.000.00-169.88-2 527.20
335750482007.05.02 01:27sell27.70eurusd1.35991.36360.00002007.05.02 02:051.35940.000.000.001 385.00
335783802007.05.02 02:17buy27.89eurusd1.35921.35550.00002007.05.02 04:231.35600.000.000.00-8 924.80
335933622007.05.02 04:50sell26.65eurusd1.35701.36070.00002007.05.02 06:371.35810.000.000.00-2 931.50
  0.00 0.00 -169.88 -12 438.50
Closed P/L: -12 608.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -12 608.38 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 187 391.62 Equity: 187 391.62 Free Margin: 187 391.62
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 945.00 Gross Loss: 14 553.38 Total Net Profit: -12 608.38
Profit Factor: 0.13 Expected Payoff: -2521.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 12 608.38 Maximal Drawdown (%): 13 168.38 (6.57%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 385.00 loss trade: -8 924.80
Average profit trade: 972.50 loss trade: -4 851.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (1 385.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-11 856.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 385.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -11 856.30 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2