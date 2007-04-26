|Account: 9011879
|Name: Dude
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 4, 11:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2279883
|2007.04.26 15:53
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|2283191
|2007.04.27 00:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.66
|115.16
|120.26
|2007.04.27 14:50
|119.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.85
|2286735
|2007.04.27 07:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.49
|123.99
|118.89
|2007.04.27 12:35
|118.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.05
|2287820
|2007.04.27 08:12
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9925
|1.9475
|1.9985
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.9931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|2287944
|2007.04.27 08:13
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9933
|1.9483
|1.9993
|2007.04.27 08:14
|1.9940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2288074
|2007.04.27 08:14
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9942
|1.9492
|2.0002
|2007.04.27 10:02
|1.9949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2289985
|2007.04.27 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9987
|1.9537
|2.0047
|2007.04.27 11:13
|1.9995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|2290272
|2007.04.27 11:13
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9997
|1.9547
|2.0057
|2007.04.27 12:23
|2.0004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2291445
|2007.04.27 12:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.10
|112.40
|119.70
|2007.04.27 14:50
|119.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|2300609
|2007.04.29 23:03
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9952
|2.0402
|1.9892
|2007.04.29 23:23
|1.9945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2300968
|2007.04.29 23:23
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9943
|2.0393
|1.9883
|2007.04.29 23:25
|1.9934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|2301061
|2007.04.29 23:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9930
|2.0380
|1.9870
|2007.04.30 07:26
|1.9923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2305601
|2007.04.30 07:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.57
|115.07
|120.17
|2007.04.30 08:05
|119.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|2305897
|2007.04.30 08:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9917
|2.0367
|1.9857
|2007.04.30 08:23
|1.9910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2305973
|2007.04.30 08:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.68
|115.18
|120.28
|2007.05.01 14:00
|119.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-3.61
|2306183
|2007.04.30 08:24
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9906
|2.0356
|1.9846
|2007.04.30 08:54
|1.9899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2307780
|2007.04.30 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9947
|1.9497
|2.0007
|2007.04.30 15:06
|2.0007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|2308013
|2007.04.30 11:24
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9933
|2.0383
|1.9873
|2007.05.01 14:38
|1.9998
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-6.50
|2308629
|2007.04.30 12:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.59
|124.09
|118.99
|2007.05.01 14:00
|119.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|2.26
|2311366
|2007.04.30 14:49
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9989
|2.0659
|1.9929
|2007.05.01 14:38
|1.9998
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.80
|2314348
|2007.04.30 18:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0004
|1.9554
|2.0064
|2007.05.01 12:31
|2.0064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|2320127
|2007.05.01 10:24
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|2.0038
|2.0632
|1.9978
|2007.05.01 14:38
|1.9998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|2321589
|2007.05.01 12:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0068
|1.9618
|2.0128
|2007.05.01 14:38
|1.9993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|2322515
|2007.05.01 13:17
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.13
|112.43
|119.73
|2007.05.01 14:00
|119.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.01
|2324680
|2007.05.01 14:26
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0013
|1.9343
|2.0073
|2007.05.01 14:38
|1.9995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|2326724
|2007.05.01 15:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9980
|2.0430
|1.9920
|2007.05.02 00:37
|1.9973
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.70
|2329543
|2007.05.02 02:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.93
|115.43
|120.53
|2007.05.02 03:32
|120.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|2329549
|2007.05.02 02:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9973
|2.0423
|1.9913
|2007.05.02 02:08
|1.9966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2329586
|2007.05.02 02:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9964
|2.0414
|1.9904
|2007.05.02 02:17
|1.9956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|2329678
|2007.05.02 02:17
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9954
|2.0404
|1.9894
|2007.05.02 03:21
|1.9947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2332340
|2007.05.02 07:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9936
|2.0386
|1.9876
|2007.05.02 07:10
|1.9928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|2332349
|2007.05.02 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.91
|115.41
|120.51
|2007.05.02 08:45
|119.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|2332526
|2007.05.02 07:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9923
|2.0373
|1.9863
|2007.05.02 07:31
|1.9916
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2334157
|2007.05.02 09:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|120.06
|115.56
|120.66
|2007.05.02 09:53
|120.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|2334201
|2007.05.02 09:41
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9931
|2.0381
|1.9871
|2007.05.02 09:58
|1.9924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2334485
|2007.05.02 09:58
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9922
|2.0372
|1.9862
|2007.05.02 10:46
|1.9915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2334726
|2007.05.02 10:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|120.17
|115.67
|120.77
|2007.05.02 14:07
|120.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|2334883
|2007.05.02 10:46
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9911
|2.0361
|1.9851
|2007.05.02 10:56
|1.9904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2335159
|2007.05.02 10:56
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9899
|2.0349
|1.9839
|2007.05.02 11:00
|1.9892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2336590
|2007.05.02 13:04
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9904
|2.0354
|1.9844
|2007.05.02 13:40
|1.9897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2337302
|2007.05.02 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9890
|2.0340
|1.9830
|2007.05.02 14:07
|1.9883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2337627
|2007.05.02 14:07
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9879
|2.0329
|1.9819
|2007.05.02 14:07
|1.9872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2337777
|2007.05.02 14:07
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9870
|2.0320
|1.9810
|2007.05.02 17:33
|1.9905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|2339434
|2007.05.02 16:12
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9926
|2.0596
|1.9866
|2007.05.02 17:33
|1.9905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|2342988
|2007.05.03 07:06
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9918
|1.9468
|1.9978
|2007.05.03 07:40
|1.9925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2343392
|2007.05.03 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9924
|1.9474
|1.9984
|2007.05.03 08:06
|1.9931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2343510
|2007.05.03 08:06
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9933
|1.9483
|1.9993
|2007.05.03 12:29
|1.9940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2345286
|2007.05.03 12:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9905
|2.0355
|1.9845
|2007.05.03 13:27
|1.9898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2346129
|2007.05.03 13:41
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9887
|2.0337
|1.9827
|2007.05.03 14:00
|1.9878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|2346618
|2007.05.03 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9873
|2.0323
|1.9813
|2007.05.03 14:24
|1.9866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2347553
|2007.05.03 14:24
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9860
|2.0310
|1.9800
|2007.05.04 01:37
|1.9853
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|44.96
|Closed P/L:
|44.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2337818
|2007.05.02 14:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|120.26
|115.76
|120.86
|120.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|0.58
|2339137
|2007.05.02 15:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|120.00
|124.50
|119.40
|120.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|-2.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-2.33
|Floating P/L:
|-2.44
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|44.89
|Floating P/L:
|-2.44
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|544.89
|Equity:
|542.45
|Free Margin:
|522.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|74.17
|Gross Loss:
|29.28
|Total Net Profit:
|44.89
|Profit Factor:
|2.53
|Expected Payoff:
|0.90
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|14.01 (2.59%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.59% (14.01)
|Total Trades:
|50
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (89.66%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (80.95%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|43 (86.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (14.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|-7.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.72
|loss trade:
|-4.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|18 (16.33)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-8.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|20.51 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-14.01 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|2