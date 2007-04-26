Velocity4x

Account: 9011879 Name: Dude Currency: USD 2007 May 4, 11:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22798832007.04.26 15:53balanceDeposit500.00
22831912007.04.27 00:30buy0.01usdjpy119.66115.16120.262007.04.27 14:50119.320.000.000.00-2.85
22867352007.04.27 07:17sell0.01usdjpy119.49123.99118.892007.04.27 12:35118.890.000.000.005.05
22878202007.04.27 08:12buy0.01gbpusd1.99251.94751.99852007.04.27 08:131.99310.000.000.000.60
22879442007.04.27 08:13buy0.01gbpusd1.99331.94831.99932007.04.27 08:141.99400.000.000.000.70
22880742007.04.27 08:14buy0.01gbpusd1.99421.94922.00022007.04.27 10:021.99490.000.000.000.70
22899852007.04.27 11:00buy0.01gbpusd1.99871.95372.00472007.04.27 11:131.99950.000.000.000.80
22902722007.04.27 11:13buy0.01gbpusd1.99971.95472.00572007.04.27 12:232.00040.000.000.000.70
22914452007.04.27 12:30buy0.02usdjpy119.10112.40119.702007.04.27 14:50119.320.000.000.003.69
23006092007.04.29 23:03sell0.01gbpusd1.99522.04021.98922007.04.29 23:231.99450.000.000.000.70
23009682007.04.29 23:23sell0.01gbpusd1.99432.03931.98832007.04.29 23:251.99340.000.000.000.90
23010612007.04.29 23:25sell0.01gbpusd1.99302.03801.98702007.04.30 07:261.99230.000.000.000.70
23056012007.04.30 07:30buy0.01usdjpy119.57115.07120.172007.04.30 08:05119.650.000.000.000.67
23058972007.04.30 08:05sell0.01gbpusd1.99172.03671.98572007.04.30 08:231.99100.000.000.000.70
23059732007.04.30 08:05buy0.01usdjpy119.68115.18120.282007.05.01 14:00119.250.000.000.10-3.61
23061832007.04.30 08:24sell0.01gbpusd1.99062.03561.98462007.04.30 08:541.98990.000.000.000.70
23077802007.04.30 11:00buy0.01gbpusd1.99471.94972.00072007.04.30 15:062.00070.000.000.006.00
23080132007.04.30 11:24sell0.01gbpusd1.99332.03831.98732007.05.01 14:381.99980.000.00-0.01-6.50
23086292007.04.30 12:30sell0.01usdjpy119.59124.09118.992007.05.01 14:00119.320.000.00-0.132.26
23113662007.04.30 14:49sell0.02gbpusd1.99892.06591.99292007.05.01 14:381.99980.000.00-0.01-1.80
23143482007.04.30 18:00buy0.01gbpusd2.00041.95542.00642007.05.01 12:312.00640.000.000.006.00
23201272007.05.01 10:24sell0.05gbpusd2.00382.06321.99782007.05.01 14:381.99980.000.000.0020.00
23215892007.05.01 12:31buy0.01gbpusd2.00681.96182.01282007.05.01 14:381.99930.000.000.00-7.50
23225152007.05.01 13:17buy0.02usdjpy119.13112.43119.732007.05.01 14:00119.250.000.000.002.01
23246802007.05.01 14:26buy0.02gbpusd2.00131.93432.00732007.05.01 14:381.99950.000.000.00-3.60
23267242007.05.01 15:44sell0.01gbpusd1.99802.04301.99202007.05.02 00:371.99730.000.00-0.010.70
23295432007.05.02 02:00buy0.01usdjpy119.93115.43120.532007.05.02 03:32120.020.000.000.000.75
23295492007.05.02 02:05sell0.01gbpusd1.99732.04231.99132007.05.02 02:081.99660.000.000.000.70
23295862007.05.02 02:08sell0.01gbpusd1.99642.04141.99042007.05.02 02:171.99560.000.000.000.80
23296782007.05.02 02:17sell0.01gbpusd1.99542.04041.98942007.05.02 03:211.99470.000.000.000.70
23323402007.05.02 07:00sell0.01gbpusd1.99362.03861.98762007.05.02 07:101.99280.000.000.000.80
23323492007.05.02 07:00buy0.01usdjpy119.91115.41120.512007.05.02 08:45119.990.000.000.000.67
23325262007.05.02 07:10sell0.01gbpusd1.99232.03731.98632007.05.02 07:311.99160.000.000.000.70
23341572007.05.02 09:30buy0.01usdjpy120.06115.56120.662007.05.02 09:53120.140.000.000.000.67
23342012007.05.02 09:41sell0.01gbpusd1.99312.03811.98712007.05.02 09:581.99240.000.000.000.70
23344852007.05.02 09:58sell0.01gbpusd1.99222.03721.98622007.05.02 10:461.99150.000.000.000.70
23347262007.05.02 10:30buy0.01usdjpy120.17115.67120.772007.05.02 14:07120.260.000.000.000.75
23348832007.05.02 10:46sell0.01gbpusd1.99112.03611.98512007.05.02 10:561.99040.000.000.000.70
23351592007.05.02 10:56sell0.01gbpusd1.98992.03491.98392007.05.02 11:001.98920.000.000.000.70
23365902007.05.02 13:04sell0.01gbpusd1.99042.03541.98442007.05.02 13:401.98970.000.000.000.70
23373022007.05.02 14:00sell0.01gbpusd1.98902.03401.98302007.05.02 14:071.98830.000.000.000.70
23376272007.05.02 14:07sell0.01gbpusd1.98792.03291.98192007.05.02 14:071.98720.000.000.000.70
23377772007.05.02 14:07sell0.01gbpusd1.98702.03201.98102007.05.02 17:331.99050.000.000.00-3.50
23394342007.05.02 16:12sell0.02gbpusd1.99262.05961.98662007.05.02 17:331.99050.000.000.004.20
23429882007.05.03 07:06buy0.01gbpusd1.99181.94681.99782007.05.03 07:401.99250.000.000.000.70
23433922007.05.03 08:00buy0.01gbpusd1.99241.94741.99842007.05.03 08:061.99310.000.000.000.70
23435102007.05.03 08:06buy0.01gbpusd1.99331.94831.99932007.05.03 12:291.99400.000.000.000.70
23452862007.05.03 12:55sell0.01gbpusd1.99052.03551.98452007.05.03 13:271.98980.000.000.000.70
23461292007.05.03 13:41sell0.01gbpusd1.98872.03371.98272007.05.03 14:001.98780.000.000.000.90
23466182007.05.03 14:00sell0.01gbpusd1.98732.03231.98132007.05.03 14:241.98660.000.000.000.70
23475532007.05.03 14:24sell0.01gbpusd1.98602.03101.98002007.05.04 01:371.98530.000.00-0.010.70
  0.00 0.00 -0.07 44.96
Closed P/L: 44.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23378182007.05.02 14:07buy0.01usdjpy120.26115.76120.86 120.330.000.000.400.58
23391372007.05.02 15:25sell0.01usdjpy120.00124.50119.40 120.350.000.00-0.51-2.91
  0.00 0.00 -0.11 -2.33
 Floating P/L: -2.44
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 44.89 Floating P/L: -2.44 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 544.89 Equity: 542.45 Free Margin: 522.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 74.17 Gross Loss: 29.28 Total Net Profit: 44.89
Profit Factor: 2.53 Expected Payoff: 0.90  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 14.01 (2.59%) Relative Drawdown: 2.59% (14.01)
 
Total Trades: 50 Short Positions (won %): 29 (89.66%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (80.95%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 43 (86.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (14.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: -7.50
Average profit trade: 1.72 loss trade: -4.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (16.33) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-8.92)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 20.51 (10) consecutive loss (count): -14.01 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 2