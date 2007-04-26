Velocity4x

Account: 9011879 Name: Dude Currency: USD 2007 April 27, 15:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22798832007.04.26 15:53balanceDeposit500.00
22831912007.04.27 00:30buy0.01usdjpy119.66115.16120.262007.04.27 14:50119.320.000.000.00-2.85
22867352007.04.27 07:17sell0.01usdjpy119.49123.99118.892007.04.27 12:35118.890.000.000.005.05
22878202007.04.27 08:12buy0.01gbpusd1.99251.94751.99852007.04.27 08:131.99310.000.000.000.60
22879442007.04.27 08:13buy0.01gbpusd1.99331.94831.99932007.04.27 08:141.99400.000.000.000.70
22880742007.04.27 08:14buy0.01gbpusd1.99421.94922.00022007.04.27 10:021.99490.000.000.000.70
22899852007.04.27 11:00buy0.01gbpusd1.99871.95372.00472007.04.27 11:131.99950.000.000.000.80
22902722007.04.27 11:13buy0.01gbpusd1.99971.95472.00572007.04.27 12:232.00040.000.000.000.70
22914452007.04.27 12:30buy0.02usdjpy119.10112.40119.702007.04.27 14:50119.320.000.000.003.69
  0.00 0.00 0.00 9.39
Closed P/L: 9.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.39 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 509.39 Equity: 509.39 Free Margin: 509.39
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12.24 Gross Loss: 2.85 Total Net Profit: 9.39
Profit Factor: 4.29 Expected Payoff: 1.17  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2.85 (0.56%) Relative Drawdown: 0.56% (2.85)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 5.05 loss trade: -2.85
Average profit trade: 1.75 loss trade: -2.85
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (12.24) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-2.85)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 12.24 (7) consecutive loss (count): -2.85 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1