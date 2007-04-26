|Account: 9011879
|Name: Dude
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 15:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2279883
|2007.04.26 15:53
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|2283191
|2007.04.27 00:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.66
|115.16
|120.26
|2007.04.27 14:50
|119.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.85
|2286735
|2007.04.27 07:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.49
|123.99
|118.89
|2007.04.27 12:35
|118.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.05
|2287820
|2007.04.27 08:12
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9925
|1.9475
|1.9985
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.9931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|2287944
|2007.04.27 08:13
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9933
|1.9483
|1.9993
|2007.04.27 08:14
|1.9940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2288074
|2007.04.27 08:14
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9942
|1.9492
|2.0002
|2007.04.27 10:02
|1.9949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2289985
|2007.04.27 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9987
|1.9537
|2.0047
|2007.04.27 11:13
|1.9995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|2290272
|2007.04.27 11:13
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9997
|1.9547
|2.0057
|2007.04.27 12:23
|2.0004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2291445
|2007.04.27 12:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.10
|112.40
|119.70
|2007.04.27 14:50
|119.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.39
|Closed P/L:
|9.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.39
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|509.39
|Equity:
|509.39
|Free Margin:
|509.39
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12.24
|Gross Loss:
|2.85
|Total Net Profit:
|9.39
|Profit Factor:
|4.29
|Expected Payoff:
|1.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2.85 (0.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.56% (2.85)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.05
|loss trade:
|-2.85
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.75
|loss trade:
|-2.85
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (12.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-2.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|12.24 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.85 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1