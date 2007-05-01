Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1452923 Name: PacManJrGBP Currency: USD 2007 May 2, 20:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
335569622007.05.01 20:02balanceDeposit10 000.00
335593472007.05.01 20:56buy1.40usdjpym119.86119.88120.462007.05.02 03:32119.970.000.001.8912.84
 110018Long Order Opened
335820652007.05.02 03:19sell1.40gbpusdm1.99452.03951.98852007.05.02 07:051.99360.000.000.0012.60
 210014Short
336192802007.05.02 08:00buy1.40usdjpym120.00120.03120.602007.05.02 09:05120.030.000.000.003.50
 110018Long Order Opened[sl]
336316562007.05.02 10:44sell1.39gbpusdm1.99161.99161.98562007.05.02 10:561.99030.000.000.0018.07
 210014Short
336334492007.05.02 10:56sell1.39gbpjpym239.13239.11238.532007.05.02 12:47239.110.000.000.002.31
 210013Short[sl]
336335072007.05.02 10:56sell1.39gbpusdm1.98982.03481.98382007.05.02 14:021.98890.000.000.0012.51
 210014Short
336594482007.05.02 14:00buy1.39usdjpym120.17120.18120.732007.05.02 14:10120.180.000.000.001.16
 110018Long Order Opened[sl]
  0.00 0.00 1.89 62.99
Closed P/L: 64.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
336290462007.05.02 10:00buy1.39gbpjpym239.48234.98240.08 239.000.000.000.00-55.54
 110013Long Order Opened
336648412007.05.02 14:21buy3.13gbpjpym238.92232.22239.52 239.000.000.000.0020.85
 110013Long Order Opened
336648502007.05.02 14:21sell1.39gbpjpym238.84243.34238.24 239.080.000.000.00-27.77
 210013Short
336603382007.05.02 14:02sell1.39gbpusdm1.98852.03351.9825 1.98980.000.000.00-18.07
 210014Short
336023792007.05.02 05:59sell1.40usdjpym119.63124.13119.03 120.160.000.000.00-61.75
 210018Short
336287982007.05.02 09:59sell3.13usdjpym120.18126.88119.58 120.160.000.000.005.21
 210018Short
336630802007.05.02 14:10buy1.39usdjpym120.21115.71120.81 120.130.000.000.00-9.26
 110018Long Order Opened
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -146.33
 Floating P/L: -146.33
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 64.88 Floating P/L: -146.33 Margin: 522.00
Balance: 10 064.88 Equity: 9 918.55 Free Margin: 9 396.55
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 64.88 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 64.88
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 9.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 18.07 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 9.27 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (64.88) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 64.88 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0