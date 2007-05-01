|Account: 1452923
|Name: PacManJrGBP
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 2, 20:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33556962
|2007.05.01 20:02
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|33559347
|2007.05.01 20:56
|buy
|1.40
|usdjpym
|119.86
|119.88
|120.46
|2007.05.02 03:32
|119.97
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|12.84
|110018
|Long Order Opened
|33582065
|2007.05.02 03:19
|sell
|1.40
|gbpusdm
|1.9945
|2.0395
|1.9885
|2007.05.02 07:05
|1.9936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|210014
|Short
|33619280
|2007.05.02 08:00
|buy
|1.40
|usdjpym
|120.00
|120.03
|120.60
|2007.05.02 09:05
|120.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|110018
|Long Order Opened[sl]
|33631656
|2007.05.02 10:44
|sell
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9916
|1.9916
|1.9856
|2007.05.02 10:56
|1.9903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.07
|210014
|Short
|33633449
|2007.05.02 10:56
|sell
|1.39
|gbpjpym
|239.13
|239.11
|238.53
|2007.05.02 12:47
|239.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.31
|210013
|Short[sl]
|33633507
|2007.05.02 10:56
|sell
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9898
|2.0348
|1.9838
|2007.05.02 14:02
|1.9889
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.51
|210014
|Short
|33659448
|2007.05.02 14:00
|buy
|1.39
|usdjpym
|120.17
|120.18
|120.73
|2007.05.02 14:10
|120.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|110018
|Long Order Opened[sl]
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|62.99
|Closed P/L:
|64.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33629046
|2007.05.02 10:00
|buy
|1.39
|gbpjpym
|239.48
|234.98
|240.08
|239.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.54
|110013
|Long Order Opened
|33664841
|2007.05.02 14:21
|buy
|3.13
|gbpjpym
|238.92
|232.22
|239.52
|239.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.85
|110013
|Long Order Opened
|33664850
|2007.05.02 14:21
|sell
|1.39
|gbpjpym
|238.84
|243.34
|238.24
|239.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.77
|210013
|Short
|33660338
|2007.05.02 14:02
|sell
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9885
|2.0335
|1.9825
|1.9898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.07
|210014
|Short
|33602379
|2007.05.02 05:59
|sell
|1.40
|usdjpym
|119.63
|124.13
|119.03
|120.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.75
|210018
|Short
|33628798
|2007.05.02 09:59
|sell
|3.13
|usdjpym
|120.18
|126.88
|119.58
|120.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.21
|210018
|Short
|33663080
|2007.05.02 14:10
|buy
|1.39
|usdjpym
|120.21
|115.71
|120.81
|120.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.26
|110018
|Long Order Opened
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-146.33
|Floating P/L:
|-146.33
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|64.88
|Floating P/L:
|-146.33
|Margin:
|522.00
|Balance:
|10 064.88
|Equity:
|9 918.55
|Free Margin:
|9 396.55
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|64.88
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|64.88
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|9.27
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|18.07
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.27
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (64.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|64.88 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0