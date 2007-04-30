FastBrokersFX.com

Account: 654251 Name: Dude Currency: USD 2007 May 4, 10:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14350012007.04.30 17:00buy0.01gbpusd2.00121.95622.00722007.05.01 06:532.00190.000.000.000.70
14404532007.05.01 09:00buy0.01gbpusd2.00211.95712.00812007.05.01 10:192.00270.000.000.000.60
14405892007.05.01 10:19buy0.01gbpusd2.00301.95802.00902007.05.01 10:242.00370.000.000.000.70
14407792007.05.01 10:24buy0.01gbpusd2.00391.95892.00992007.05.01 10:482.00460.000.000.000.70
14408362007.05.01 10:48buy0.01gbpusd2.00501.96002.01102007.05.01 12:312.00570.000.000.000.70
14412742007.05.01 12:31buy0.01gbpusd2.00611.96112.01212007.05.01 13:062.00680.000.000.000.70
14495312007.05.01 20:38sell0.01gbpusd1.99822.04331.99232007.05.02 00:371.99740.000.00-0.010.80
14560342007.05.02 10:44sell0.01gbpusd1.99162.03661.98562007.05.02 10:531.99090.000.000.000.70
14560722007.05.02 10:53sell0.01gbpusd1.99052.03551.98452007.05.02 11:001.98990.000.000.000.60
14572872007.05.02 13:04sell0.01gbpusd1.99012.03511.98412007.05.02 14:001.98960.000.000.000.50
14578532007.05.02 14:01sell0.01gbpusd1.98872.03371.98272007.05.02 14:071.98800.000.000.000.70
14579642007.05.02 14:07sell0.01gbpusd1.98762.03261.98162007.05.03 13:281.98910.000.00-0.02-1.50
14600662007.05.03 06:00buy0.01gbpusd1.99181.99201.99752007.05.03 07:561.99200.000.000.000.20
14618202007.05.03 08:00buy0.01gbpusd1.99271.99291.99872007.05.03 09:351.99290.000.000.000.20
14618562007.05.03 08:05sell0.02gbpusd1.99312.06011.98712007.05.03 13:281.98910.000.000.008.00
14619612007.05.03 09:35buy0.01gbpusd1.99311.99381.99912007.05.03 12:301.99380.000.000.000.70
14655812007.05.03 12:30buy0.01gbpusd1.99451.94952.00052007.05.03 13:281.98880.000.000.00-5.70
14667212007.05.03 18:03sell0.01gbpusd1.98732.03231.98132007.05.03 18:181.98660.000.000.000.70
14667562007.05.03 18:18sell0.01gbpusd1.98622.03121.98022007.05.04 01:361.98550.000.00-0.010.70
14285182007.04.30 08:05buy0.01usdjpy119.67115.17120.272007.05.01 14:00119.330.000.000.10-2.85
14339372007.04.30 15:09sell0.01usdjpy119.35119.16118.752007.05.01 13:21119.160.000.00-0.131.59
14436802007.05.01 13:18buy0.02usdjpy119.11112.41119.712007.05.01 14:00119.330.000.000.003.69
14494312007.05.01 19:16buy0.01usdjpy119.78115.28120.382007.05.01 22:25119.860.000.000.100.67
14549892007.05.02 08:00buy0.01usdjpy119.99120.04120.592007.05.02 09:04120.040.000.000.000.42
14578342007.05.02 14:00buy0.01usdjpy120.17120.19120.772007.05.02 14:09120.190.000.000.000.17
14579982007.05.02 14:09buy0.01usdjpy120.22120.30120.812007.05.03 14:46120.300.000.000.300.67
14663132007.05.03 15:00buy0.01usdjpy120.36120.37120.962007.05.03 20:39120.370.000.000.000.08
  0.00 0.00 0.33 15.14
Closed P/L: 15.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14541492007.05.02 05:59sell0.01usdjpy119.59124.09118.99 120.360.000.00-0.51-6.40
14559092007.05.02 09:54sell0.02usdjpy120.15126.85119.55 120.360.000.00-1.00-3.49
  0.00 0.00 -1.51 -9.89
 Floating P/L: -11.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 15.47 Floating P/L: -11.40 Margin: 30.00
Balance: 520.74 Equity: 509.34 Free Margin: 479.34
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 25.44 Gross Loss: 9.97 Total Net Profit: 15.47
Profit Factor: 2.55 Expected Payoff: 0.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 5.70 (1.10%) Relative Drawdown: 1.10% (5.70)
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (88.24%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 8.00 loss trade: -5.70
Average profit trade: 1.06 loss trade: -3.32
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (5.75) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9.25 (8) consecutive loss (count): -5.70 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1