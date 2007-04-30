|Account: 654251
|Name: Dude
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 4, 10:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1435001
|2007.04.30 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0012
|1.9562
|2.0072
|2007.05.01 06:53
|2.0019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1440453
|2007.05.01 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0021
|1.9571
|2.0081
|2007.05.01 10:19
|2.0027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|1440589
|2007.05.01 10:19
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0030
|1.9580
|2.0090
|2007.05.01 10:24
|2.0037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1440779
|2007.05.01 10:24
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0039
|1.9589
|2.0099
|2007.05.01 10:48
|2.0046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1440836
|2007.05.01 10:48
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0050
|1.9600
|2.0110
|2007.05.01 12:31
|2.0057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1441274
|2007.05.01 12:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0061
|1.9611
|2.0121
|2007.05.01 13:06
|2.0068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1449531
|2007.05.01 20:38
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9982
|2.0433
|1.9923
|2007.05.02 00:37
|1.9974
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.80
|1456034
|2007.05.02 10:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9916
|2.0366
|1.9856
|2007.05.02 10:53
|1.9909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1456072
|2007.05.02 10:53
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9905
|2.0355
|1.9845
|2007.05.02 11:00
|1.9899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|1457287
|2007.05.02 13:04
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9901
|2.0351
|1.9841
|2007.05.02 14:00
|1.9896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|1457853
|2007.05.02 14:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9887
|2.0337
|1.9827
|2007.05.02 14:07
|1.9880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1457964
|2007.05.02 14:07
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9876
|2.0326
|1.9816
|2007.05.03 13:28
|1.9891
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.50
|1460066
|2007.05.03 06:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9918
|1.9920
|1.9975
|2007.05.03 07:56
|1.9920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|1461820
|2007.05.03 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9927
|1.9929
|1.9987
|2007.05.03 09:35
|1.9929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|1461856
|2007.05.03 08:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9931
|2.0601
|1.9871
|2007.05.03 13:28
|1.9891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|1461961
|2007.05.03 09:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9931
|1.9938
|1.9991
|2007.05.03 12:30
|1.9938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1465581
|2007.05.03 12:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9945
|1.9495
|2.0005
|2007.05.03 13:28
|1.9888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.70
|1466721
|2007.05.03 18:03
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9873
|2.0323
|1.9813
|2007.05.03 18:18
|1.9866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1466756
|2007.05.03 18:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9862
|2.0312
|1.9802
|2007.05.04 01:36
|1.9855
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.70
|1428518
|2007.04.30 08:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.67
|115.17
|120.27
|2007.05.01 14:00
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-2.85
|1433937
|2007.04.30 15:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.35
|119.16
|118.75
|2007.05.01 13:21
|119.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|1.59
|1443680
|2007.05.01 13:18
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.11
|112.41
|119.71
|2007.05.01 14:00
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|1449431
|2007.05.01 19:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.78
|115.28
|120.38
|2007.05.01 22:25
|119.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.67
|1454989
|2007.05.02 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.99
|120.04
|120.59
|2007.05.02 09:04
|120.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|1457834
|2007.05.02 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|120.17
|120.19
|120.77
|2007.05.02 14:09
|120.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|1457998
|2007.05.02 14:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|120.22
|120.30
|120.81
|2007.05.03 14:46
|120.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|0.67
|1466313
|2007.05.03 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|120.36
|120.37
|120.96
|2007.05.03 20:39
|120.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|15.14
|Closed P/L:
|15.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1454149
|2007.05.02 05:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.59
|124.09
|118.99
|120.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|-6.40
|1455909
|2007.05.02 09:54
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|120.15
|126.85
|119.55
|120.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|-3.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|-9.89
|Floating P/L:
|-11.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|15.47
|Floating P/L:
|-11.40
|Margin:
|30.00
|Balance:
|520.74
|Equity:
|509.34
|Free Margin:
|479.34
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|25.44
|Gross Loss:
|9.97
|Total Net Profit:
|15.47
|Profit Factor:
|2.55
|Expected Payoff:
|0.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5.70 (1.10%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.10% (5.70)
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (88.24%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|8.00
|loss trade:
|-5.70
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.06
|loss trade:
|-3.32
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (5.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9.25 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.70 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1