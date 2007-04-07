|Account: 1427620
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30722653
|2007.04.07 19:56
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|30723430
|2007.04.08 22:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.3492
|1.3351
|2007.04.09 16:42
|1.3351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30792664
|2007.04.09 16:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3230
|1.3371
|2007.04.10 00:57
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|20.00
|30829538
|2007.04.10 00:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3373
|1.3252
|1.3393
|2007.04.10 01:52
|1.3393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30843059
|2007.04.10 01:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3394
|1.3273
|1.3414
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30852394
|2007.04.10 02:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3295
|1.3436
|2007.04.10 11:55
|1.3425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|30900742
|2007.04.10 08:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3405
|1.3299
|1.3425
|2007.04.10 11:55
|1.3425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|30931547
|2007.04.10 11:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3305
|1.3446
|2007.04.10 14:38
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30959375
|2007.04.10 14:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3326
|1.3467
|2007.04.11 14:57
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-10.00
|30980638
|2007.04.10 17:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3326
|1.3452
|2007.04.11 14:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|10.00
|31019994
|2007.04.11 01:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3417
|1.3326
|1.3437
|2007.04.11 14:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|31137650
|2007.04.11 14:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3436
|1.3557
|1.3416
|2007.04.11 18:10
|1.3416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|31161455
|2007.04.11 18:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3413
|1.3534
|1.3393
|2007.04.13 07:18
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-121.00
|31167797
|2007.04.11 18:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3428
|1.3534
|1.3408
|2007.04.13 07:18
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-212.00
|31213873
|2007.04.12 01:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3446
|1.3537
|1.3426
|2007.04.13 07:18
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-348.00
|31215868
|2007.04.12 01:42
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3537
|1.3441
|2007.04.13 07:18
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-576.00
|31321902
|2007.04.12 13:46
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3538
|1.3457
|2007.04.13 07:18
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|8.64
|-912.00
|31481024
|2007.04.13 07:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3411
|1.3552
|2007.04.13 14:00
|1.3552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|31557672
|2007.04.13 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3556
|1.3435
|1.3576
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|31559533
|2007.04.13 14:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3434
|1.3560
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|31568410
|2007.04.13 14:40
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3431
|1.3542
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|31583015
|2007.04.13 15:10
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3431
|1.3527
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|31610844
|2007.04.13 17:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3649
|1.3508
|2007.04.16 05:44
|1.3546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-18.00
|31623827
|2007.04.15 22:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3566
|1.3672
|1.3546
|2007.04.16 05:44
|1.3546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|31684023
|2007.04.16 05:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3543
|1.3664
|1.3523
|2007.04.16 20:13
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|31691502
|2007.04.16 06:41
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3559
|1.3665
|1.3539
|2007.04.16 20:12
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|31788413
|2007.04.16 20:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3659
|1.3518
|2007.04.17 16:20
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-24.00
|31877111
|2007.04.17 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3661
|1.3535
|2007.04.17 16:20
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|31882554
|2007.04.17 12:43
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.3661
|1.3550
|2007.04.17 16:20
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|31886372
|2007.04.17 12:47
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.3661
|1.3565
|2007.04.17 16:19
|1.3565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|31925298
|2007.04.17 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3563
|1.3442
|1.3583
|2007.04.18 00:36
|1.3583
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|20.00
|31967037
|2007.04.18 00:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.3464
|1.3605
|2007.04.18 08:56
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|32032629
|2007.04.18 08:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3726
|1.3585
|2007.04.18 12:03
|1.3585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|32062178
|2007.04.18 12:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3583
|1.3704
|1.3563
|2007.04.18 12:33
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|32071693
|2007.04.18 12:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3561
|1.3682
|1.3541
|2007.04.18 18:17
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|32077310
|2007.04.18 12:53
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3577
|1.3683
|1.3557
|2007.04.18 18:17
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|32084958
|2007.04.18 13:37
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3683
|1.3572
|2007.04.18 18:17
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|32109510
|2007.04.18 18:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3693
|1.3552
|2007.04.19 02:37
|1.3583
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-11.00
|32114328
|2007.04.18 19:29
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3587
|1.3693
|1.3567
|2007.04.19 02:37
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|6.00
|32121926
|2007.04.18 20:28
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3695
|1.3584
|2007.04.19 02:37
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|80.00
|32156633
|2007.04.19 02:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3582
|1.3703
|1.3562
|2007.04.19 06:28
|1.3577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|32165629
|2007.04.19 03:38
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3598
|1.3704
|1.3578
|2007.04.19 06:28
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|32196846
|2007.04.19 06:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3575
|1.3696
|1.3555
|2007.04.19 13:07
|1.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|32230785
|2007.04.19 08:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3696
|1.3570
|2007.04.19 13:07
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|32260475
|2007.04.19 12:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3696
|1.3585
|2007.04.19 13:06
|1.3585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|32267383
|2007.04.19 13:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3583
|1.3704
|1.3563
|2007.04.20 07:42
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-30.00
|32282650
|2007.04.19 14:29
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3705
|1.3579
|2007.04.20 07:42
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-24.00
|32318887
|2007.04.19 21:56
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3616
|1.3707
|1.3596
|2007.04.20 07:41
|1.3612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|32364150
|2007.04.20 06:11
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3631
|1.3707
|1.3611
|2007.04.20 07:41
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.60
|-1 075.00
|Closed P/L:
|-1 042.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|32377711
|2007.04.20 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3611
|1.3490
|1.3631
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-14.00
|32416346
|2007.04.20 13:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3596
|1.3490
|1.3616
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|-12.00
|Floating P/L:
|-13.82
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 042.40
|Floating P/L:
|-13.82
|Margin:
|150.00
|Balance:
|1 957.60
|Equity:
|1 943.78
|Free Margin:
|1 793.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 307.29
|Gross Loss:
|2 349.69
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 042.40
|Profit Factor:
|0.56
|Expected Payoff:
|-21.72
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 904.83
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 147.40 (66.23%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|66.23% (2 147.40)
|Total Trades:
|48
|Short Positions (won %):
|32 (59.38%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (81.25%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|160.00
|loss trade:
|-903.36
|Average
|profit trade:
|40.85
|loss trade:
|-146.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (233.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-2 147.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|236.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 147.40 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2