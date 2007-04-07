Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1427620 Name: . Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307226532007.04.07 19:56balanceDeposit3 000.00
307234302007.04.08 22:43sell0.10eurusd1.33711.34921.33512007.04.09 16:421.33510.000.000.0020.00
307926642007.04.09 16:42buy0.10eurusd1.33511.32301.33712007.04.10 00:571.33710.000.00-0.6120.00
308295382007.04.10 00:57buy0.10eurusd1.33731.32521.33932007.04.10 01:521.33930.000.000.0020.00
308430592007.04.10 01:52buy0.10eurusd1.33941.32731.34142007.04.10 02:321.34140.000.000.0020.00
308523942007.04.10 02:32buy0.10eurusd1.34201.32951.34362007.04.10 11:551.34250.000.000.005.00
309007422007.04.10 08:02buy0.20eurusd1.34051.32991.34252007.04.10 11:551.34250.000.000.0040.00
309315472007.04.10 11:55buy0.10eurusd1.34261.33051.34462007.04.10 14:381.34460.000.000.0020.00
309593752007.04.10 14:39buy0.10eurusd1.34471.33261.34672007.04.11 14:571.34370.000.00-0.61-10.00
309806382007.04.10 17:13buy0.20eurusd1.34321.33261.34522007.04.11 14:561.34370.000.00-1.2110.00
310199942007.04.11 01:19buy0.40eurusd1.34171.33261.34372007.04.11 14:561.34370.000.000.0080.00
311376502007.04.11 14:57sell0.10eurusd1.34361.35571.34162007.04.11 18:101.34160.000.000.0020.00
311614552007.04.11 18:11sell0.10eurusd1.34131.35341.33932007.04.13 07:181.35340.000.002.16-121.00
311677972007.04.11 18:42sell0.20eurusd1.34281.35341.34082007.04.13 07:181.35340.000.004.32-212.00
312138732007.04.12 01:36sell0.40eurusd1.34461.35371.34262007.04.13 07:181.35330.000.002.16-348.00
312158682007.04.12 01:42sell0.80eurusd1.34611.35371.34412007.04.13 07:181.35330.000.004.32-576.00
313219022007.04.12 13:46sell1.60eurusd1.34771.35381.34572007.04.13 07:181.35340.000.008.64-912.00
314810242007.04.13 07:19buy0.10eurusd1.35321.34111.35522007.04.13 14:001.35520.000.000.0020.00
315576722007.04.13 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.35561.34351.35762007.04.13 17:411.35300.000.000.00-26.00
315595332007.04.13 14:02buy0.20eurusd1.35401.34341.35602007.04.13 17:411.35280.000.000.00-24.00
315684102007.04.13 14:40buy0.40eurusd1.35221.34311.35422007.04.13 17:411.35270.000.000.0020.00
315830152007.04.13 15:10buy0.80eurusd1.35071.34311.35272007.04.13 17:411.35270.000.000.00160.00
316108442007.04.13 17:42sell0.10eurusd1.35281.36491.35082007.04.16 05:441.35460.000.000.54-18.00
316238272007.04.15 22:01sell0.20eurusd1.35661.36721.35462007.04.16 05:441.35460.000.000.0040.00
316840232007.04.16 05:45sell0.10eurusd1.35431.36641.35232007.04.16 20:131.35390.000.000.004.00
316915022007.04.16 06:41sell0.20eurusd1.35591.36651.35392007.04.16 20:121.35390.000.000.0040.00
317884132007.04.16 20:13sell0.10eurusd1.35381.36591.35182007.04.17 16:201.35620.000.000.54-24.00
318771112007.04.17 12:30sell0.20eurusd1.35551.36611.35352007.04.17 16:201.35630.000.000.00-16.00
318825542007.04.17 12:43sell0.40eurusd1.35701.36611.35502007.04.17 16:201.35620.000.000.0032.00
318863722007.04.17 12:47sell0.80eurusd1.35851.36611.35652007.04.17 16:191.35650.000.000.00160.00
319252982007.04.17 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.35631.34421.35832007.04.18 00:361.35830.000.00-0.6120.00
319670372007.04.18 00:36buy0.10eurusd1.35851.34641.36052007.04.18 08:561.36050.000.000.0020.00
320326292007.04.18 08:56sell0.10eurusd1.36051.37261.35852007.04.18 12:031.35850.000.000.0020.00
320621782007.04.18 12:03sell0.10eurusd1.35831.37041.35632007.04.18 12:331.35630.000.000.0020.00
320716932007.04.18 12:33sell0.10eurusd1.35611.36821.35412007.04.18 18:171.35730.000.000.00-12.00
320773102007.04.18 12:53sell0.20eurusd1.35771.36831.35572007.04.18 18:171.35720.000.000.0010.00
320849582007.04.18 13:37sell0.40eurusd1.35921.36831.35722007.04.18 18:171.35720.000.000.0080.00
321095102007.04.18 18:17sell0.10eurusd1.35721.36931.35522007.04.19 02:371.35830.000.001.62-11.00
321143282007.04.18 19:29sell0.20eurusd1.35871.36931.35672007.04.19 02:371.35840.000.003.246.00
321219262007.04.18 20:28sell0.40eurusd1.36041.36951.35842007.04.19 02:371.35840.000.006.4880.00
321566332007.04.19 02:38sell0.10eurusd1.35821.37031.35622007.04.19 06:281.35770.000.000.005.00
321656292007.04.19 03:38sell0.20eurusd1.35981.37041.35782007.04.19 06:281.35780.000.000.0040.00
321968462007.04.19 06:28sell0.10eurusd1.35751.36961.35552007.04.19 13:071.35860.000.000.00-11.00
322307852007.04.19 08:47sell0.20eurusd1.35901.36961.35702007.04.19 13:071.35840.000.000.0012.00
322604752007.04.19 12:36sell0.40eurusd1.36051.36961.35852007.04.19 13:061.35850.000.000.0080.00
322673832007.04.19 13:07sell0.10eurusd1.35831.37041.35632007.04.20 07:421.36130.000.000.54-30.00
322826502007.04.19 14:29sell0.20eurusd1.35991.37051.35792007.04.20 07:421.36110.000.001.08-24.00
323188872007.04.19 21:56sell0.40eurusd1.36161.37071.35962007.04.20 07:411.36120.000.000.0016.00
323641502007.04.20 06:11sell0.80eurusd1.36311.37071.36112007.04.20 07:411.36110.000.000.00160.00
  0.00 0.00 32.60 -1 075.00
Closed P/L: -1 042.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
323777112007.04.20 07:42buy0.10eurusd1.36111.34901.3631 1.35970.000.00-0.61-14.00
324163462007.04.20 13:16buy0.20eurusd1.35961.34901.3616 1.35970.000.00-1.212.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.82 -12.00
 Floating P/L: -13.82
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 042.40 Floating P/L: -13.82 Margin: 150.00
Balance: 1 957.60 Equity: 1 943.78 Free Margin: 1 793.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 307.29 Gross Loss: 2 349.69 Total Net Profit: -1 042.40
Profit Factor: 0.56 Expected Payoff: -21.72  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 904.83 Maximal Drawdown: 2 147.40 (66.23%) Relative Drawdown: 66.23% (2 147.40)
 
Total Trades: 48 Short Positions (won %): 32 (59.38%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (81.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 32 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: -903.36
Average profit trade: 40.85 loss trade: -146.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (233.18) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-2 147.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 236.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -2 147.40 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2