|Account: 1427621
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30722654
|2007.04.07 19:58
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|30723436
|2007.04.08 22:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.3447
|1.3351
|2007.04.09 16:42
|1.3351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30792665
|2007.04.09 16:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3275
|1.3371
|2007.04.10 00:57
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|20.00
|30829536
|2007.04.10 00:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3373
|1.3297
|1.3393
|2007.04.10 01:52
|1.3393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30843066
|2007.04.10 01:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3395
|1.3319
|1.3415
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30852647
|2007.04.10 02:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3343
|1.3439
|2007.04.10 11:55
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|30904643
|2007.04.10 08:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3404
|1.3343
|1.3424
|2007.04.10 11:55
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|30931453
|2007.04.10 11:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3351
|1.3447
|2007.04.10 14:38
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30959354
|2007.04.10 14:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3371
|1.3467
|2007.04.11 14:57
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-10.00
|30980682
|2007.04.10 17:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3371
|1.3452
|2007.04.11 14:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|8.00
|31019977
|2007.04.11 01:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3417
|1.3371
|1.3437
|2007.04.11 14:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|31137649
|2007.04.11 14:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3436
|1.3512
|1.3416
|2007.04.11 18:10
|1.3416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|31161131
|2007.04.11 18:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3415
|1.3491
|1.3395
|2007.04.12 09:45
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-28.00
|31168222
|2007.04.11 18:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3491
|1.3410
|2007.04.12 09:45
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|-26.00
|31214208
|2007.04.12 01:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3493
|1.3427
|2007.04.12 09:45
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|31218813
|2007.04.12 01:47
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3494
|1.3443
|2007.04.12 09:45
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|31283284
|2007.04.12 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3442
|1.3518
|1.3422
|2007.04.13 01:22
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-76.00
|31293705
|2007.04.12 11:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3458
|1.3519
|1.3438
|2007.04.13 01:22
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-114.00
|31321635
|2007.04.12 13:45
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3474
|1.3520
|1.3454
|2007.04.13 01:22
|1.3516
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-168.00
|31331610
|2007.04.12 14:20
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3489
|1.3520
|1.3469
|2007.04.13 01:22
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-208.00
|31416908
|2007.04.13 00:44
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3506
|1.3522
|1.3486
|2007.04.13 01:22
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-176.00
|31426493
|2007.04.13 01:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3516
|1.3440
|1.3536
|2007.04.13 09:58
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|31509877
|2007.04.13 09:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3461
|1.3557
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|31568363
|2007.04.13 14:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3521
|1.3460
|1.3541
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|31584355
|2007.04.13 15:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3506
|1.3460
|1.3526
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.3526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|31610567
|2007.04.13 17:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3604
|1.3508
|2007.04.16 05:44
|1.3546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-18.00
|31623856
|2007.04.15 22:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3566
|1.3627
|1.3546
|2007.04.16 05:44
|1.3546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|31684028
|2007.04.16 05:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3543
|1.3619
|1.3523
|2007.04.16 20:13
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|31691506
|2007.04.16 06:41
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3559
|1.3620
|1.3539
|2007.04.16 20:12
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|31788412
|2007.04.16 20:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3614
|1.3518
|2007.04.17 16:20
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-25.00
|31877110
|2007.04.17 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3616
|1.3535
|2007.04.17 16:20
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|31882553
|2007.04.17 12:43
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.3616
|1.3550
|2007.04.17 16:20
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|31886356
|2007.04.17 12:47
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.3616
|1.3565
|2007.04.17 16:19
|1.3565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|31925405
|2007.04.17 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3562
|1.3486
|1.3582
|2007.04.18 00:36
|1.3582
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|20.00
|31966790
|2007.04.18 00:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3584
|1.3508
|1.3604
|2007.04.18 08:56
|1.3604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|32032418
|2007.04.18 08:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3680
|1.3584
|2007.04.18 12:04
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|32062549
|2007.04.18 12:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3582
|1.3658
|1.3562
|2007.04.18 12:34
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|32072042
|2007.04.18 12:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3636
|1.3540
|2007.04.19 02:33
|1.3585
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-25.00
|32075843
|2007.04.18 12:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3576
|1.3637
|1.3556
|2007.04.19 02:31
|1.3585
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|-18.00
|32084900
|2007.04.18 13:37
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3591
|1.3637
|1.3571
|2007.04.19 02:30
|1.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|20.00
|32122335
|2007.04.18 20:29
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3606
|1.3637
|1.3586
|2007.04.19 02:30
|1.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|12.96
|160.00
|32156123
|2007.04.19 02:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3584
|1.3660
|1.3564
|2007.04.19 06:28
|1.3580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|32165715
|2007.04.19 03:38
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3660
|1.3579
|2007.04.19 06:28
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|32196848
|2007.04.19 06:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3575
|1.3651
|1.3555
|2007.04.19 13:07
|1.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|32230799
|2007.04.19 08:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3651
|1.3570
|2007.04.19 13:07
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|32260478
|2007.04.19 12:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3651
|1.3585
|2007.04.19 13:06
|1.3585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|32267382
|2007.04.19 13:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3583
|1.3659
|1.3563
|2007.04.20 07:42
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-28.00
|32282657
|2007.04.19 14:29
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3660
|1.3579
|2007.04.20 07:42
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-28.00
|32318899
|2007.04.19 21:56
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3615
|1.3661
|1.3595
|2007.04.20 07:42
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|32363982
|2007.04.20 06:11
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3630
|1.3661
|1.3610
|2007.04.20 07:41
|1.3610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.92
|404.00
|Closed P/L:
|440.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|32377733
|2007.04.20 07:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3612
|1.3536
|1.3632
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-15.00
|32413375
|2007.04.20 12:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3597
|1.3536
|1.3617
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|-15.00
|Floating P/L:
|-16.82
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|440.92
|Floating P/L:
|-16.82
|Margin:
|150.00
|Balance:
|3 440.92
|Equity:
|3 424.10
|Free Margin:
|3 274.10
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 404.01
|Gross Loss:
|963.09
|Total Net Profit:
|440.92
|Profit Factor:
|1.46
|Expected Payoff:
|9.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|366.47
|Maximal Drawdown:
|783.04 (22.92%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|22.92% (783.04)
|Total Trades:
|49
|Short Positions (won %):
|34 (55.88%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (86.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (65.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (34.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|172.96
|loss trade:
|-203.68
|Average
|profit trade:
|43.88
|loss trade:
|-56.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (231.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-783.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|278.83 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-783.04 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2