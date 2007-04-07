Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1427621 Name: . Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307226542007.04.07 19:58balanceDeposit3 000.00
307234362007.04.08 22:43sell0.10eurusd1.33711.34471.33512007.04.09 16:421.33510.000.000.0020.00
307926652007.04.09 16:42buy0.10eurusd1.33511.32751.33712007.04.10 00:571.33710.000.00-0.6120.00
308295362007.04.10 00:57buy0.10eurusd1.33731.32971.33932007.04.10 01:521.33930.000.000.0020.00
308430662007.04.10 01:52buy0.10eurusd1.33951.33191.34152007.04.10 02:321.34150.000.000.0020.00
308526472007.04.10 02:33buy0.10eurusd1.34191.33431.34392007.04.10 11:551.34240.000.000.005.00
309046432007.04.10 08:21buy0.20eurusd1.34041.33431.34242007.04.10 11:551.34240.000.000.0040.00
309314532007.04.10 11:55buy0.10eurusd1.34271.33511.34472007.04.10 14:381.34470.000.000.0020.00
309593542007.04.10 14:39buy0.10eurusd1.34471.33711.34672007.04.11 14:571.34370.000.00-0.61-10.00
309806822007.04.10 17:13buy0.20eurusd1.34321.33711.34522007.04.11 14:561.34360.000.00-1.218.00
310199772007.04.11 01:19buy0.40eurusd1.34171.33711.34372007.04.11 14:561.34370.000.000.0080.00
311376492007.04.11 14:57sell0.10eurusd1.34361.35121.34162007.04.11 18:101.34160.000.000.0020.00
311611312007.04.11 18:10sell0.10eurusd1.34151.34911.33952007.04.12 09:451.34430.000.001.62-28.00
311682222007.04.11 18:43sell0.20eurusd1.34301.34911.34102007.04.12 09:451.34430.000.003.24-26.00
312142082007.04.12 01:36sell0.40eurusd1.34471.34931.34272007.04.12 09:451.34430.000.000.0016.00
312188132007.04.12 01:47sell0.80eurusd1.34631.34941.34432007.04.12 09:451.34430.000.000.00160.00
312832842007.04.12 09:45sell0.10eurusd1.34421.35181.34222007.04.13 01:221.35180.000.000.54-76.00
312937052007.04.12 11:12sell0.20eurusd1.34581.35191.34382007.04.13 01:221.35150.000.001.08-114.00
313216352007.04.12 13:45sell0.40eurusd1.34741.35201.34542007.04.13 01:221.35160.000.002.16-168.00
313316102007.04.12 14:20sell0.80eurusd1.34891.35201.34692007.04.13 01:221.35150.000.004.32-208.00
314169082007.04.13 00:44sell1.60eurusd1.35061.35221.34862007.04.13 01:221.35170.000.000.00-176.00
314264932007.04.13 01:22buy0.10eurusd1.35161.34401.35362007.04.13 09:581.35360.000.000.0020.00
315098772007.04.13 09:58buy0.10eurusd1.35371.34611.35572007.04.13 17:411.35270.000.000.00-10.00
315683632007.04.13 14:40buy0.20eurusd1.35211.34601.35412007.04.13 17:411.35260.000.000.0010.00
315843552007.04.13 15:13buy0.40eurusd1.35061.34601.35262007.04.13 17:401.35260.000.000.0080.00
316105672007.04.13 17:41sell0.10eurusd1.35281.36041.35082007.04.16 05:441.35460.000.000.54-18.00
316238562007.04.15 22:01sell0.20eurusd1.35661.36271.35462007.04.16 05:441.35460.000.000.0040.00
316840282007.04.16 05:45sell0.10eurusd1.35431.36191.35232007.04.16 20:131.35390.000.000.004.00
316915062007.04.16 06:41sell0.20eurusd1.35591.36201.35392007.04.16 20:121.35390.000.000.0040.00
317884122007.04.16 20:13sell0.10eurusd1.35381.36141.35182007.04.17 16:201.35630.000.000.54-25.00
318771102007.04.17 12:30sell0.20eurusd1.35551.36161.35352007.04.17 16:201.35620.000.000.00-14.00
318825532007.04.17 12:43sell0.40eurusd1.35701.36161.35502007.04.17 16:201.35620.000.000.0032.00
318863562007.04.17 12:47sell0.80eurusd1.35851.36161.35652007.04.17 16:191.35650.000.000.00160.00
319254052007.04.17 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.35621.34861.35822007.04.18 00:361.35820.000.00-0.6120.00
319667902007.04.18 00:36buy0.10eurusd1.35841.35081.36042007.04.18 08:561.36040.000.000.0020.00
320324182007.04.18 08:56sell0.10eurusd1.36041.36801.35842007.04.18 12:041.35840.000.000.0020.00
320625492007.04.18 12:04sell0.10eurusd1.35821.36581.35622007.04.18 12:341.35620.000.000.0020.00
320720422007.04.18 12:34sell0.10eurusd1.35601.36361.35402007.04.19 02:331.35850.000.001.62-25.00
320758432007.04.18 12:47sell0.20eurusd1.35761.36371.35562007.04.19 02:311.35850.000.003.24-18.00
320849002007.04.18 13:37sell0.40eurusd1.35911.36371.35712007.04.19 02:301.35860.000.006.4820.00
321223352007.04.18 20:29sell0.80eurusd1.36061.36371.35862007.04.19 02:301.35860.000.0012.96160.00
321561232007.04.19 02:33sell0.10eurusd1.35841.36601.35642007.04.19 06:281.35800.000.000.004.00
321657152007.04.19 03:38sell0.20eurusd1.35991.36601.35792007.04.19 06:281.35790.000.000.0040.00
321968482007.04.19 06:28sell0.10eurusd1.35751.36511.35552007.04.19 13:071.35860.000.000.00-11.00
322307992007.04.19 08:47sell0.20eurusd1.35901.36511.35702007.04.19 13:071.35840.000.000.0012.00
322604782007.04.19 12:36sell0.40eurusd1.36051.36511.35852007.04.19 13:061.35850.000.000.0080.00
322673822007.04.19 13:07sell0.10eurusd1.35831.36591.35632007.04.20 07:421.36110.000.000.54-28.00
322826572007.04.19 14:29sell0.20eurusd1.35991.36601.35792007.04.20 07:421.36130.000.001.08-28.00
323188992007.04.19 21:56sell0.40eurusd1.36151.36611.35952007.04.20 07:421.36110.000.000.0016.00
323639822007.04.20 06:11sell0.80eurusd1.36301.36611.36102007.04.20 07:411.36100.000.000.00160.00
  0.00 0.00 36.92 404.00
Closed P/L: 440.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
323777332007.04.20 07:42buy0.10eurusd1.36121.35361.3632 1.35970.000.00-0.61-15.00
324133752007.04.20 12:56buy0.20eurusd1.35971.35361.3617 1.35970.000.00-1.210.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.82 -15.00
 Floating P/L: -16.82
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 440.92 Floating P/L: -16.82 Margin: 150.00
Balance: 3 440.92 Equity: 3 424.10 Free Margin: 3 274.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 404.01 Gross Loss: 963.09 Total Net Profit: 440.92
Profit Factor: 1.46 Expected Payoff: 9.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 366.47 Maximal Drawdown: 783.04 (22.92%) Relative Drawdown: 22.92% (783.04)
 
Total Trades: 49 Short Positions (won %): 34 (55.88%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (86.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 32 (65.31%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (34.69%)
Largest profit trade: 172.96 loss trade: -203.68
Average profit trade: 43.88 loss trade: -56.65
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (231.18) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-783.04)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 278.83 (6) consecutive loss (count): -783.04 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2