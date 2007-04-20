|Account: 1428184
|Name: sjmack
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|32410407
|2007.04.20 12:31
|sell
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1246
|1.1227
|1.1172
|2007.04.20 19:17
|1.1227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.31
|32382433
|2007.04.20 08:22
|sell
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1292
|1.1260
|1.1205
|2007.04.20 12:31
|1.1260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.21
|32363996
|2007.04.20 06:11
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3630
|1.3607
|1.3552
|2007.04.20 13:06
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.20
|32358589
|2007.04.20 05:05
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3612
|1.3740
|1.3577
|2007.04.20 13:06
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|32353152
|2007.04.20 03:40
|sell
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1274
|1.1402
|1.1239
|2007.04.20 12:31
|1.1261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.85
|32321138
|2007.04.19 22:08
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3626
|1.3718
|1.3591
|2007.04.20 02:56
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.40
|32309824
|2007.04.19 19:45
|sell
|0.96
|usdcad
|1.1301
|1.1375
|1.1266
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1288
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|110.56
|32285151
|2007.04.19 14:42
|sell
|0.48
|usdcad
|1.1283
|1.1375
|1.1248
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1287
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|-17.01
|32264217
|2007.04.19 12:52
|sell
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1265
|1.1375
|1.1230
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1286
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-44.66
|32260924
|2007.04.19 12:37
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3718
|1.3573
|2007.04.20 02:57
|1.3612
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|-9.60
|32248670
|2007.04.19 11:01
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3718
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 02:57
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-27.60
|32248269
|2007.04.19 11:00
|sell
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1247
|1.1380
|1.1217
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|-43.59
|32156727
|2007.04.19 02:38
|sell
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1293
|1.1270
|1.1215
|2007.04.19 09:52
|1.1270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.98
|32149153
|2007.04.19 01:13
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|32106551
|2007.04.18 17:32
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1275
|1.1403
|1.1240
|2007.04.19 09:52
|1.1270
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|4.88
|32079743
|2007.04.18 13:00
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1299
|1.1277
|1.1222
|2007.04.18 14:22
|1.1277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.46
|32067609
|2007.04.18 12:17
|sell
|0.44
|usdcad
|1.1336
|1.1428
|1.1301
|2007.04.18 12:27
|1.1320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.19
|32063721
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3574
|1.3608
|1.3663
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.99
|74.80
|32060136
|2007.04.18 11:55
|sell
|0.22
|usdcad
|1.1318
|1.1428
|1.1283
|2007.04.18 12:27
|1.1318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32053991
|2007.04.18 11:30
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1300
|1.1428
|1.1265
|2007.04.18 12:27
|1.1319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.46
|32040150
|2007.04.18 09:32
|sell
|0.44
|usdcad
|1.1321
|1.1413
|1.1286
|2007.04.18 09:59
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.90
|32011915
|2007.04.18 07:21
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3464
|1.3627
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|17.60
|32006339
|2007.04.18 06:50
|sell
|0.22
|usdcad
|1.1303
|1.1413
|1.1268
|2007.04.18 10:00
|1.1310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.62
|31996022
|2007.04.18 05:43
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1285
|1.1413
|1.1250
|2007.04.18 10:00
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.29
|31941757
|2007.04.17 19:39
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3590
|1.3645
|2007.04.18 07:21
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|19.80
|31885190
|2007.04.17 12:45
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3583
|1.3675
|1.3548
|2007.04.17 14:47
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|31881306
|2007.04.17 12:39
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3675
|1.3530
|2007.04.17 14:48
|1.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.80
|31853698
|2007.04.17 10:04
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1317
|1.1290
|1.1235
|2007.04.18 05:43
|1.1290
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|26.31
|31753325
|2007.04.16 14:40
|buy
|1.76
|usdcad
|1.1317
|1.1261
|1.1352
|2007.04.17 08:11
|1.1333
|0.00
|0.00
|3.96
|248.48
|31734892
|2007.04.16 12:32
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3675
|1.3512
|2007.04.17 14:48
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-28.60
|31715111
|2007.04.16 09:28
|buy
|0.88
|usdcad
|1.1336
|1.1262
|1.1371
|2007.04.17 08:11
|1.1334
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|-15.53
|31698899
|2007.04.16 07:46
|buy
|0.44
|usdcad
|1.1354
|1.1262
|1.1389
|2007.04.17 08:12
|1.1331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|-89.31
|31658499
|2007.04.16 00:31
|sell
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.3566
|1.3640
|1.3531
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|184.80
|31613251
|2007.04.13 17:50
|buy
|0.22
|usdcad
|1.1372
|1.1262
|1.1407
|2007.04.17 08:12
|1.1332
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|-77.66
|31612399
|2007.04.13 17:49
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3631
|1.3504
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|2.38
|-22.00
|31603530
|2007.04.13 16:22
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1390
|1.1262
|1.1425
|2007.04.17 08:12
|1.1331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-57.28
|31599384
|2007.04.13 15:56
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3629
|1.3484
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|1.19
|-57.20
|31584421
|2007.04.13 15:13
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3629
|1.3466
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-47.30
|31568707
|2007.04.13 14:40
|buy
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3518
|1.3426
|1.3553
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.80
|31561252
|2007.04.13 14:10
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3427
|1.3572
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.20
|31557795
|2007.04.13 14:00
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3427
|1.3590
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.30
|31553280
|2007.04.13 13:42
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1363
|1.1383
|1.1438
|2007.04.13 15:20
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.33
|31432798
|2007.04.13 01:43
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.3537
|1.3592
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.30
|31339232
|2007.04.12 14:45
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3512
|1.3567
|2007.04.13 01:43
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|24.20
|31334042
|2007.04.12 14:27
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1362
|1.1344
|1.1289
|2007.04.13 11:11
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|17.45
|31282591
|2007.04.12 09:43
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3489
|1.3544
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.80
|31226311
|2007.04.12 02:35
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3487
|1.3542
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.60
|31213191
|2007.04.12 01:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1397
|1.1373
|1.1318
|2007.04.12 14:04
|1.1373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.10
|31118973
|2007.04.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1435
|1.1393
|1.1338
|2007.04.11 22:02
|1.1393
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|36.86
|31013600
|2007.04.11 00:26
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3455
|1.3510
|2007.04.12 01:52
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.63
|66.00
|30959112
|2007.04.10 14:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3260
|1.3475
|2007.04.12 01:52
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|15.00
|30946430
|2007.04.10 13:13
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3584
|1.3405
|2007.04.10 13:53
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|30931220
|2007.04.10 11:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3584
|1.3387
|2007.04.10 13:54
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|30921255
|2007.04.10 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1478
|1.1448
|1.1393
|2007.04.11 12:44
|1.1448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|26.21
|30900829
|2007.04.10 08:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3404
|1.3584
|1.3369
|2007.04.10 13:54
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|30891565
|2007.04.10 07:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1520
|1.1485
|1.1430
|2007.04.10 10:40
|1.1485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.95
|30862034
|2007.04.10 03:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1502
|1.1682
|1.1467
|2007.04.10 10:40
|1.1485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.80
|30852839
|2007.04.10 02:33
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3546
|1.3385
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|30846724
|2007.04.10 02:03
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3402
|1.3546
|1.3367
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|30840233
|2007.04.10 01:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3384
|1.3546
|1.3349
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|30775343
|2007.04.09 13:36
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1525
|1.1507
|1.1452
|2007.04.10 03:29
|1.1507
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|31.29
|30736275
|2007.04.09 01:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1507
|1.1687
|1.1472
|2007.04.10 03:29
|1.1506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|0.87
|30729457
|2007.04.08 23:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3546
|1.3331
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-39.00
|30728948
|2007.04.08 23:41
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|1 057.48
|Closed P/L:
|1 049.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|32419620
|2007.04.20 13:36
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3720
|1.3557
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-8.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-8.40
|Floating P/L:
|-7.75
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 049.08
|Floating P/L:
|-7.75
|Margin:
|60.00
|Balance:
|6 049.08
|Equity:
|6 041.33
|Free Margin:
|5 981.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 834.32
|Gross Loss:
|785.24
|Total Net Profit:
|1 049.08
|Profit Factor:
|2.34
|Expected Payoff:
|16.65
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|239.12 (4.11%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.11% (239.12)
|Total Trades:
|63
|Short Positions (won %):
|45 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (61.90%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|24 (38.10%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|252.44
|loss trade:
|-88.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|47.03
|loss trade:
|-32.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (401.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-235.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|401.81 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-235.31 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2