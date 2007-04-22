Interbank FX, LLC

Currency: USD 2007 April 27, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
324470352007.04.22 17:41balanceDeposit10 000.00
324654572007.04.23 01:33sell0.20eurusd1.35901.35701.35152007.04.23 08:401.35700.000.000.0040.00
327916212007.04.25 06:38sell1.60eurusd1.36511.37771.36162007.04.25 12:391.36320.000.000.00304.00
327339572007.04.24 19:51sell0.80eurusd1.36331.37771.35982007.04.25 12:401.36310.000.004.3216.00
327186492007.04.24 16:09sell0.40eurusd1.36151.37771.35802007.04.25 12:401.36330.000.002.16-72.00
325105772007.04.23 08:40sell0.20eurusd1.35681.37481.35332007.04.25 12:401.36320.000.002.16-128.00
329965422007.04.26 11:33buy1.60eurusd1.35961.34701.36312007.04.27 08:131.36110.000.00-9.68240.00
329760882007.04.26 09:34buy0.80eurusd1.36151.34711.36502007.04.27 08:131.36110.000.00-4.84-32.00
329708632007.04.26 09:19buy0.40eurusd1.36331.34711.36682007.04.27 08:131.36120.000.00-2.42-84.00
329213402007.04.26 02:37buy0.20eurusd1.36511.34711.36862007.04.27 08:131.36130.000.00-1.21-76.00
331245542007.04.27 09:47buy0.20eurusd1.36181.36671.37222007.04.27 12:311.36670.000.000.0098.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.51 306.00
Closed P/L: 296.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 296.49 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 296.49 Equity: 10 296.49 Free Margin: 10 296.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 692.64 Gross Loss: 396.15 Total Net Profit: 296.49
Profit Factor: 1.75 Expected Payoff: 29.65  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 200.47 (1.93%) Relative Drawdown: 1.93% (200.47)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 304.00 loss trade: -125.84
Average profit trade: 138.53 loss trade: -79.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (364.32) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-200.47)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 364.32 (3) consecutive loss (count): -200.47 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3