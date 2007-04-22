|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|32447035
|2007.04.22 17:41
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|32465457
|2007.04.23 01:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3570
|1.3515
|2007.04.23 08:40
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|32791621
|2007.04.25 06:38
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3651
|1.3777
|1.3616
|2007.04.25 12:39
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|304.00
|32733957
|2007.04.24 19:51
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3633
|1.3777
|1.3598
|2007.04.25 12:40
|1.3631
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|16.00
|32718649
|2007.04.24 16:09
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3615
|1.3777
|1.3580
|2007.04.25 12:40
|1.3633
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-72.00
|32510577
|2007.04.23 08:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3748
|1.3533
|2007.04.25 12:40
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-128.00
|32996542
|2007.04.26 11:33
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3596
|1.3470
|1.3631
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.68
|240.00
|32976088
|2007.04.26 09:34
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3615
|1.3471
|1.3650
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.84
|-32.00
|32970863
|2007.04.26 09:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3633
|1.3471
|1.3668
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.3612
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|-84.00
|32921340
|2007.04.26 02:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3651
|1.3471
|1.3686
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-76.00
|33124554
|2007.04.27 09:47
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3618
|1.3667
|1.3722
|2007.04.27 12:31
|1.3667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.51
|306.00
|Closed P/L:
|296.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|296.49
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 296.49
|Equity:
|10 296.49
|Free Margin:
|10 296.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|692.64
|Gross Loss:
|396.15
|Total Net Profit:
|296.49
|Profit Factor:
|1.75
|Expected Payoff:
|29.65
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|200.47 (1.93%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.93% (200.47)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|304.00
|loss trade:
|-125.84
|Average
|profit trade:
|138.53
|loss trade:
|-79.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (364.32)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-200.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|364.32 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-200.47 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3