Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1415057 Name: Goblin Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291329472007.03.25 21:38balanceDeposit25 000.00
291368762007.03.25 22:45sell1.00gbpjpy231.080.000.002007.03.26 05:51231.670.000.000.00-500.00
291608472007.03.26 05:51buy1.00gbpusd1.96380.00000.00002007.03.27 09:531.96350.000.00-0.40-30.00
291646172007.03.26 06:50buy1.00gbpjpy231.690.000.002007.03.27 09:54232.010.000.0020.55270.84
291708952007.03.26 07:45buy1.00eurjpy156.800.000.002007.03.27 14:02157.400.000.008.50508.60
291948122007.03.26 13:45buy1.00eurusd1.32860.00000.00002007.03.28 02:001.33430.000.00-12.10570.00
292102402007.03.26 14:45sell1.00usdjpy117.760.000.002007.03.29 00:18117.160.000.00-71.50512.12
292104362007.03.26 14:47sell1.00usdchf1.21350.00000.00002007.03.28 07:341.21380.000.00-18.80-24.72
292840702007.03.27 10:53sell1.00gbpjpy232.210.000.002007.03.29 03:14229.920.000.00-106.001 955.60
293205352007.03.27 15:45sell1.00eurjpy157.380.000.002007.03.28 00:10157.540.000.00-11.20-135.62
293486222007.03.27 23:46sell1.00gbpusd1.96560.00000.00002007.03.28 03:121.96670.000.000.00-110.00
293593362007.03.28 01:45sell1.00eurjpy156.850.000.002007.03.29 03:57156.150.000.00-33.60597.02
293852312007.03.28 06:45sell1.00eurusd1.33430.00000.00002007.03.29 06:001.33270.000.0016.20160.00
294000772007.03.28 08:45buy1.00usdchf1.21260.00000.00002007.03.29 08:541.21450.000.0026.70156.44
294290972007.03.28 12:46buy1.00gbpusd1.96600.00000.00002007.03.28 15:201.96340.000.000.00-260.00
295197262007.03.29 01:45buy1.00gbpusd1.96360.00000.00002007.03.29 12:361.96250.000.000.00-110.00
295295532007.03.29 03:45buy1.00usdjpy117.180.000.002007.03.30 02:04117.660.000.0013.50407.96
295355982007.03.29 04:45buy1.00gbpjpy230.120.000.002007.03.30 02:01231.000.000.0020.55747.54
295365082007.03.29 04:57buy1.00eurjpy156.090.000.002007.03.30 02:00156.940.000.008.50721.93
295566892007.03.29 07:53buy1.00eurusd1.33260.00000.00002007.03.30 03:131.33330.000.00-6.0570.00
295677932007.03.29 09:53sell1.00usdchf1.21440.00000.00002007.03.29 12:321.21740.000.000.00-246.43
295955092007.03.29 13:45buy1.00usdchf1.21740.00000.00002007.03.30 03:021.21640.000.008.90-82.21
295956122007.03.29 13:46sell1.00gbpusd1.96280.00000.00002007.03.30 02:431.96350.000.000.30-70.00
296714492007.03.30 03:45sell1.00eurjpy157.040.000.002007.04.03 06:59158.150.000.00-22.40-938.38
296717442007.03.30 03:47sell1.00gbpjpy231.190.000.002007.03.30 07:02231.470.000.000.00-237.47
296717502007.03.30 03:47sell1.00usdjpy117.720.000.002007.03.30 07:02117.930.000.000.00-178.07
296717562007.03.30 03:47buy1.00gbpusd1.96430.00000.00002007.03.30 06:511.96200.000.000.00-230.00
296968692007.03.30 07:45buy1.00usdchf1.21860.00000.00002007.03.30 16:211.21210.000.000.00-536.26
296969182007.03.30 07:45sell1.00eurusd1.33230.00000.00002007.03.30 15:181.33450.000.000.00-220.00
297094062007.03.30 08:45sell1.00gbpjpy231.000.000.002007.04.02 14:00233.030.000.00-26.50-1 723.41
297972132007.03.30 15:45sell1.00usdjpy117.430.000.002007.04.02 00:16118.030.000.00-14.30-508.35
297972592007.03.30 15:45buy1.00gbpusd1.97100.00000.00002007.04.03 10:151.97580.000.00-0.80480.00
298191592007.03.30 16:46buy1.00eurusd1.33710.00000.00002007.04.02 08:001.33460.000.00-6.05-250.00
298905412007.04.02 01:45sell1.00usdjpy117.780.000.002007.04.02 18:16117.800.000.000.00-16.98
300503332007.04.02 19:45buy1.00usdchf1.21560.00000.00002007.04.04 07:341.22030.000.0017.80385.15
300806122007.04.03 01:45sell1.00usdjpy117.740.000.002007.04.03 12:20118.740.000.000.00-842.18
301061312007.04.03 05:45sell1.00eurusd1.33620.00000.00002007.04.03 07:001.33700.000.000.00-80.00
301409512007.04.03 07:59sell1.00eurusd1.33620.00000.00002007.04.03 13:001.33680.000.000.00-60.00
301913092007.04.03 12:45sell1.00gbpusd1.97580.00000.00002007.04.04 07:141.97540.000.000.3040.00
302034242007.04.03 13:59buy1.00eurusd1.33700.00000.00002007.04.03 16:001.33610.000.000.00-90.00
302335982007.04.03 16:59sell1.00eurusd1.33580.00000.00002007.04.04 05:061.33440.000.005.40140.00
302750992007.04.03 22:54sell1.00eurjpy158.260.000.002007.04.03 23:54158.340.000.000.00-67.28
303005222007.04.04 01:45sell1.00gbpjpy234.200.000.002007.04.04 02:44234.290.000.000.00-75.78
303005302007.04.04 01:45sell1.00eurjpy158.250.000.002007.04.04 02:45158.260.000.000.00-8.42
303434822007.04.04 07:45buy1.00eurusd1.33560.00000.00002007.04.05 05:221.33630.000.00-18.1570.00
303498112007.04.04 08:45buy1.00gbpusd1.97690.00000.00002007.04.04 10:591.97360.000.000.00-330.00
303500522007.04.04 08:47sell1.00usdchf1.21940.00000.00002007.04.05 03:001.22020.000.00-28.20-65.56
303780302007.04.04 12:45sell1.00gbpjpy234.270.000.002007.04.05 09:00234.400.000.00-79.50-109.43
303851472007.04.04 13:53sell1.00usdjpy118.760.000.002007.04.05 06:56118.770.000.00-42.90-8.42
303947352007.04.04 14:45buy1.00gbpusd1.97620.00000.00002007.04.05 08:201.97500.000.00-1.20-120.00
304217532007.04.04 19:46sell1.00eurjpy158.550.000.002007.04.06 00:54159.440.000.00-44.80-749.34
304528442007.04.05 03:59sell1.00usdchf1.21960.00000.00002007.04.05 12:181.22000.000.000.00-32.79
304683572007.04.05 06:45sell1.00eurusd1.33610.00000.00002007.04.05 07:441.33720.000.000.00-110.00
304775002007.04.05 07:55sell1.00usdjpy118.690.000.002007.04.05 17:03118.780.000.000.00-75.77
304867582007.04.05 08:49sell1.00eurusd1.33640.00000.00002007.04.05 13:451.34430.000.000.00-790.00
304933662007.04.05 09:45sell1.00gbpusd1.97360.00000.00002007.04.06 04:571.97240.000.000.30120.00
304949272007.04.05 09:59sell1.00gbpjpy234.230.000.002007.04.05 22:03234.150.000.00-26.5067.35
305990912007.04.05 20:47buy1.00usdjpy118.730.000.002007.04.06 10:00118.730.000.0013.500.00
306185662007.04.06 00:57buy1.00gbpjpy234.070.000.002007.04.06 11:00234.060.000.000.00-8.42
306315762007.04.06 04:58buy1.00usdchf1.21660.00000.00002007.04.06 11:001.21640.000.000.00-16.44
306356552007.04.06 05:57buy1.00gbpusd1.97190.00000.00002007.04.06 11:011.97060.000.000.00-130.00
307417962007.04.09 03:45sell1.00eurjpy159.430.000.002007.04.09 08:46159.620.000.000.00-159.25
307466192007.04.09 05:56sell1.00gbpjpy234.300.000.002007.04.09 21:05234.240.000.00-26.5050.27
307600602007.04.09 09:45buy1.00eurusd1.33770.00000.00002007.04.11 00:291.34190.000.00-12.10420.00
307706302007.04.09 12:48sell1.00eurjpy159.380.000.002007.04.09 13:58159.550.000.000.00-142.46
307717802007.04.09 12:55sell1.00usdjpy119.210.000.002007.04.10 10:27119.170.000.00-14.3033.57
307839372007.04.09 14:57buy1.00eurjpy159.430.000.002007.04.09 15:58159.420.000.000.00-8.38
307839442007.04.09 14:57sell1.00eurjpy159.390.000.002007.04.10 02:33159.540.000.00-11.20-126.21
308273312007.04.10 00:47buy1.00gbpusd1.96340.00000.00002007.04.11 18:041.97560.000.00-0.401 220.00
308404162007.04.10 01:45sell1.00usdchf1.22380.00000.00002007.04.11 04:101.21870.000.00-9.40418.48
308648162007.04.10 03:45buy1.00gbpjpy234.230.000.002007.04.10 22:00234.650.000.0020.55352.86
308648382007.04.10 03:45buy1.00eurjpy159.700.000.002007.04.11 01:18159.820.000.008.50100.76
309298342007.04.10 11:45buy1.00usdjpy119.200.000.002007.04.11 01:26119.030.000.0013.50-142.82
310244002007.04.11 01:45sell1.00eurusd1.34160.00000.00002007.04.12 23:001.34920.000.0021.60-760.00
310333252007.04.11 02:45sell1.00eurjpy159.730.000.002007.04.11 04:55160.050.000.000.00-268.41
310334222007.04.11 02:45sell1.00usdjpy118.960.000.002007.04.11 04:04119.160.000.000.00-167.84
310794222007.04.11 07:45buy1.00usdchf1.21970.00000.00002007.04.12 05:241.21990.000.0026.7016.39
311746072007.04.11 19:46sell1.00gbpusd1.97460.00000.00002007.04.12 10:001.97620.000.000.90-160.00
312017782007.04.12 00:45sell1.00gbpjpy235.610.000.002007.04.12 01:44235.840.000.000.00-192.68
312561962007.04.12 06:53sell1.00usdjpy119.240.000.002007.04.12 08:49119.430.000.000.00-159.09
312730202007.04.12 08:45sell1.00gbpjpy235.740.000.002007.04.12 09:45235.840.000.000.00-83.74
312836862007.04.12 09:48buy1.00usdjpy119.390.000.002007.04.12 10:48119.330.000.000.00-50.28
312838032007.04.12 09:49sell1.00usdchf1.22010.00000.00002007.04.13 15:001.21610.000.00-9.40328.92
312923322007.04.12 10:59buy1.00gbpusd1.97660.00000.00002007.04.13 15:161.98220.000.00-0.40560.00
313005432007.04.12 11:47sell1.00usdjpy119.340.000.002007.04.13 14:35118.940.000.00-14.30336.30
313100762007.04.12 12:45sell1.00gbpjpy235.760.000.002007.04.12 20:17235.820.000.000.00-50.34
313105812007.04.12 12:48sell1.00eurjpy160.460.000.002007.04.12 15:00160.570.000.000.00-92.46
313587282007.04.12 16:45sell1.00eurjpy160.420.000.002007.04.12 19:37160.620.000.000.00-167.97
314333792007.04.13 01:45buy1.00gbpjpy235.780.000.002007.04.13 02:45235.490.000.000.00-244.07
314488132007.04.13 03:45sell1.00gbpjpy235.690.000.002007.04.13 04:44235.590.000.000.0084.15
314488102007.04.13 03:45buy1.00gbpjpy235.770.000.002007.04.17 00:40237.760.000.0041.101 664.58
314638462007.04.13 05:45sell1.00eurjpy160.400.000.002007.04.13 06:44160.520.000.000.00-101.12
315537362007.04.13 13:45buy1.00eurjpy160.610.000.002007.04.16 21:58161.870.000.0017.001 053.07
315972822007.04.13 15:45buy1.00usdjpy119.270.000.002007.04.17 00:42119.520.000.0027.00209.17
315999742007.04.13 15:59buy1.00usdchf1.21550.00000.00002007.04.16 08:251.21280.000.008.90-222.63
317473512007.04.16 13:55sell1.00eurusd1.35440.00000.00002007.04.17 05:291.35450.000.005.40-10.00
317664142007.04.16 15:57buy1.00usdchf1.21360.00000.00002007.04.17 02:161.21310.000.008.90-41.22
317965642007.04.16 21:48sell1.00gbpusd1.98900.00000.00002007.04.17 10:202.00050.000.000.00-1 150.00
318081822007.04.17 00:45sell1.00eurjpy161.770.000.002007.04.17 14:08161.830.000.000.00-50.35
318112642007.04.17 01:46sell1.00usdjpy119.560.000.002007.04.18 19:01118.640.000.00-14.30775.46
318152702007.04.17 03:54buy1.00usdchf1.21380.00000.00002007.04.17 12:471.20760.000.000.00-513.42
318206022007.04.17 05:45sell1.00gbpjpy237.860.000.002007.04.17 08:35238.510.000.000.00-544.71
318274102007.04.17 06:51sell1.00eurusd1.35400.00000.00002007.04.17 10:271.35440.000.000.00-40.00
318523002007.04.17 09:45buy1.00gbpjpy238.410.000.002007.04.17 20:20238.420.000.000.008.42
318689062007.04.17 11:45buy1.00eurusd1.35430.00000.00002007.04.18 12:051.35700.000.00-6.05270.00
319188892007.04.17 15:45buy1.00eurjpy161.550.000.002007.04.17 16:44161.280.000.000.00-227.03
319189032007.04.17 15:45sell1.00eurjpy161.510.000.002007.04.18 06:20161.540.000.00-11.20-25.25
319617012007.04.17 23:56sell1.00gbpjpy238.410.000.002007.04.18 08:21238.630.000.000.00-185.28
320160832007.04.18 07:45sell1.00eurjpy161.280.000.002007.04.18 09:43161.570.000.000.00-244.29
320160802007.04.18 07:45buy1.00eurjpy161.320.000.002007.04.18 08:44161.360.000.000.0033.70
320418152007.04.18 09:45buy1.00gbpjpy238.740.000.002007.04.18 11:11238.420.000.000.00-269.93
320750952007.04.18 12:45sell1.00gbpusd2.00360.00000.00002007.04.18 13:442.00660.000.000.00-300.00
320870622007.04.18 13:53sell1.00eurusd1.35840.00000.00002007.04.19 09:411.36030.000.0016.20-190.00
321154812007.04.18 19:48buy1.00eurjpy161.260.000.002007.04.19 00:48160.840.000.0025.50-355.18
321254852007.04.18 20:45buy1.00usdjpy118.710.000.002007.04.19 02:44117.970.000.0040.50-627.28
321512832007.04.19 01:45sell1.00gbpusd2.00550.00000.00002007.04.19 02:442.00390.000.000.00160.00
322654542007.04.19 12:58buy1.00usdchf1.20410.00000.00002007.04.20 06:111.20400.000.008.90-8.31
322853242007.04.19 14:45buy1.00eurjpy161.090.000.002007.04.20 11:10161.240.000.008.50126.55
323149292007.04.19 20:58buy1.00gbpusd2.00380.00000.00002007.04.20 08:302.00130.000.00-0.40-250.00
323970272007.04.20 09:45buy1.00gbpusd2.00390.00000.00002007.04.20 17:442.00240.000.000.00-150.00
323970312007.04.20 09:45sell1.00gbpusd2.00350.00000.00002007.04.20 10:442.00410.000.000.00-60.00
  0.00 0.00 -240.25 -2 516.53
Closed P/L: -2 756.78
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
324427562007.04.20 18:57sell1.00eurjpy161.420.000.00 161.460.000.00-11.20-33.69
322458222007.04.19 10:45sell1.00eurusd1.35910.00000.0000 1.35990.000.0010.80-80.00
322853302007.04.19 14:45buy1.00gbpjpy237.140.000.00 237.830.000.0041.10581.25
322742242007.04.19 13:49buy1.00usdjpy118.320.000.00 118.710.000.0027.00328.53
  0.00 0.00 67.70 796.09
 Floating P/L: 863.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 756.78 Floating P/L: 863.79 Margin: 4 000.00
Balance: 22 243.22 Equity: 23 107.01 Free Margin: 19 107.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 16 123.09 Gross Loss: 18 879.87 Total Net Profit: -2 756.78
Profit Factor: 0.85 Expected Payoff: -22.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 3 030.86 Maximal Drawdown (%): 8 083.04 (26.90%)  
 
Total Trades: 120 Short Positions (won %): 68 (23.53%) Long Positions (won %): 52 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 42 (35.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 78 (65.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 849.60 loss trade: -1 749.91
Average profit trade: 383.88 loss trade: -242.05
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (3 212.98) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-4 988.17)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 212.98 (5) consecutive loss (count): -4 988.17 (11)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3