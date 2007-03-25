|Account: 1415057
|Name: Goblin
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29132947
|2007.03.25 21:38
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|29136876
|2007.03.25 22:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|231.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.26 05:51
|231.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|29160847
|2007.03.26 05:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.27 09:53
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-30.00
|29164617
|2007.03.26 06:50
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|231.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.27 09:54
|232.01
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|270.84
|29170895
|2007.03.26 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|156.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.27 14:02
|157.40
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|508.60
|29194812
|2007.03.26 13:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3286
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.28 02:00
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.10
|570.00
|29210240
|2007.03.26 14:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.76
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.29 00:18
|117.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.50
|512.12
|29210436
|2007.03.26 14:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2135
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.28 07:34
|1.2138
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.80
|-24.72
|29284070
|2007.03.27 10:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|232.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.29 03:14
|229.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.00
|1 955.60
|29320535
|2007.03.27 15:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|157.38
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.28 00:10
|157.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|-135.62
|29348622
|2007.03.27 23:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.28 03:12
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.00
|29359336
|2007.03.28 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|156.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.29 03:57
|156.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.60
|597.02
|29385231
|2007.03.28 06:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3343
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.29 06:00
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|160.00
|29400077
|2007.03.28 08:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2126
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|26.70
|156.44
|29429097
|2007.03.28 12:46
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9660
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.28 15:20
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.00
|29519726
|2007.03.29 01:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.29 12:36
|1.9625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.00
|29529553
|2007.03.29 03:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.30 02:04
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|13.50
|407.96
|29535598
|2007.03.29 04:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|230.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.30 02:01
|231.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|747.54
|29536508
|2007.03.29 04:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|156.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.30 02:00
|156.94
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|721.93
|29556689
|2007.03.29 07:53
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3326
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 03:13
|1.3333
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.05
|70.00
|29567793
|2007.03.29 09:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2144
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.29 12:32
|1.2174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-246.43
|29595509
|2007.03.29 13:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2174
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 03:02
|1.2164
|0.00
|0.00
|8.90
|-82.21
|29595612
|2007.03.29 13:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 02:43
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-70.00
|29671449
|2007.03.30 03:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|157.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.03 06:59
|158.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.40
|-938.38
|29671744
|2007.03.30 03:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|231.19
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.30 07:02
|231.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-237.47
|29671750
|2007.03.30 03:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.30 07:02
|117.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-178.07
|29671756
|2007.03.30 03:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9643
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 06:51
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.00
|29696869
|2007.03.30 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2186
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 16:21
|1.2121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-536.26
|29696918
|2007.03.30 07:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3323
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:18
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.00
|29709406
|2007.03.30 08:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|231.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.02 14:00
|233.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.50
|-1 723.41
|29797213
|2007.03.30 15:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.43
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.02 00:16
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.30
|-508.35
|29797259
|2007.03.30 15:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.03 10:15
|1.9758
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|480.00
|29819159
|2007.03.30 16:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3371
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.02 08:00
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.05
|-250.00
|29890541
|2007.04.02 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.02 18:16
|117.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.98
|30050333
|2007.04.02 19:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2156
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.04 07:34
|1.2203
|0.00
|0.00
|17.80
|385.15
|30080612
|2007.04.03 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.03 12:20
|118.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-842.18
|30106131
|2007.04.03 05:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3362
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.03 07:00
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|30140951
|2007.04.03 07:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3362
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.03 13:00
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|30191309
|2007.04.03 12:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.04 07:14
|1.9754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|40.00
|30203424
|2007.04.03 13:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3370
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.03 16:00
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|30233598
|2007.04.03 16:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3358
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.04 05:06
|1.3344
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|140.00
|30275099
|2007.04.03 22:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|158.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.03 23:54
|158.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.28
|30300522
|2007.04.04 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|234.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.04 02:44
|234.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.78
|30300530
|2007.04.04 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|158.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.04 02:45
|158.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.42
|30343482
|2007.04.04 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3356
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.05 05:22
|1.3363
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.15
|70.00
|30349811
|2007.04.04 08:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9769
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.04 10:59
|1.9736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-330.00
|30350052
|2007.04.04 08:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2194
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.05 03:00
|1.2202
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.20
|-65.56
|30378030
|2007.04.04 12:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|234.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.05 09:00
|234.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.50
|-109.43
|30385147
|2007.04.04 13:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.76
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.05 06:56
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.90
|-8.42
|30394735
|2007.04.04 14:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9762
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.05 08:20
|1.9750
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-120.00
|30421753
|2007.04.04 19:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|158.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.06 00:54
|159.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.80
|-749.34
|30452844
|2007.04.05 03:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.05 12:18
|1.2200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.79
|30468357
|2007.04.05 06:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3361
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.05 07:44
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.00
|30477500
|2007.04.05 07:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.05 17:03
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.77
|30486758
|2007.04.05 08:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3364
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.05 13:45
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-790.00
|30493366
|2007.04.05 09:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.06 04:57
|1.9724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|120.00
|30494927
|2007.04.05 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|234.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.05 22:03
|234.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.50
|67.35
|30599091
|2007.04.05 20:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.06 10:00
|118.73
|0.00
|0.00
|13.50
|0.00
|30618566
|2007.04.06 00:57
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|234.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.06 11:00
|234.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.42
|30631576
|2007.04.06 04:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2166
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.06 11:00
|1.2164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.44
|30635655
|2007.04.06 05:57
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9719
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.06 11:01
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|30741796
|2007.04.09 03:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|159.43
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.09 08:46
|159.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-159.25
|30746619
|2007.04.09 05:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|234.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.09 21:05
|234.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.50
|50.27
|30760060
|2007.04.09 09:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3377
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.11 00:29
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.10
|420.00
|30770630
|2007.04.09 12:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|159.38
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.09 13:58
|159.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.46
|30771780
|2007.04.09 12:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.10 10:27
|119.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.30
|33.57
|30783937
|2007.04.09 14:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|159.43
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.09 15:58
|159.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.38
|30783944
|2007.04.09 14:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|159.39
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.10 02:33
|159.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|-126.21
|30827331
|2007.04.10 00:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.11 18:04
|1.9756
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|1 220.00
|30840416
|2007.04.10 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2238
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.11 04:10
|1.2187
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.40
|418.48
|30864816
|2007.04.10 03:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|234.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.10 22:00
|234.65
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|352.86
|30864838
|2007.04.10 03:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|159.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.11 01:18
|159.82
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|100.76
|30929834
|2007.04.10 11:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.11 01:26
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|13.50
|-142.82
|31024400
|2007.04.11 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3416
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.12 23:00
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|-760.00
|31033325
|2007.04.11 02:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|159.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.11 04:55
|160.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-268.41
|31033422
|2007.04.11 02:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.11 04:04
|119.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-167.84
|31079422
|2007.04.11 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2197
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.12 05:24
|1.2199
|0.00
|0.00
|26.70
|16.39
|31174607
|2007.04.11 19:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9746
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.12 10:00
|1.9762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-160.00
|31201778
|2007.04.12 00:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|235.61
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.12 01:44
|235.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-192.68
|31256196
|2007.04.12 06:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.12 08:49
|119.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-159.09
|31273020
|2007.04.12 08:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|235.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.12 09:45
|235.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-83.74
|31283686
|2007.04.12 09:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.39
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.12 10:48
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.28
|31283803
|2007.04.12 09:49
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2201
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.13 15:00
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.40
|328.92
|31292332
|2007.04.12 10:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9766
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.13 15:16
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|560.00
|31300543
|2007.04.12 11:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.34
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.13 14:35
|118.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.30
|336.30
|31310076
|2007.04.12 12:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|235.76
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.12 20:17
|235.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.34
|31310581
|2007.04.12 12:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|160.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.12 15:00
|160.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-92.46
|31358728
|2007.04.12 16:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|160.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.12 19:37
|160.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-167.97
|31433379
|2007.04.13 01:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|235.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.13 02:45
|235.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-244.07
|31448813
|2007.04.13 03:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|235.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.13 04:44
|235.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.15
|31448810
|2007.04.13 03:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|235.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.17 00:40
|237.76
|0.00
|0.00
|41.10
|1 664.58
|31463846
|2007.04.13 05:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|160.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.13 06:44
|160.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-101.12
|31553736
|2007.04.13 13:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|160.61
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.16 21:58
|161.87
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|1 053.07
|31597282
|2007.04.13 15:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.17 00:42
|119.52
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|209.17
|31599974
|2007.04.13 15:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2155
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.16 08:25
|1.2128
|0.00
|0.00
|8.90
|-222.63
|31747351
|2007.04.16 13:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3544
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 05:29
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|-10.00
|31766414
|2007.04.16 15:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2136
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 02:16
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|8.90
|-41.22
|31796564
|2007.04.16 21:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9890
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 10:20
|2.0005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 150.00
|31808182
|2007.04.17 00:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|161.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.17 14:08
|161.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.35
|31811264
|2007.04.17 01:46
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.18 19:01
|118.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.30
|775.46
|31815270
|2007.04.17 03:54
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2138
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 12:47
|1.2076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-513.42
|31820602
|2007.04.17 05:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|237.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.17 08:35
|238.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-544.71
|31827410
|2007.04.17 06:51
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3540
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 10:27
|1.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|31852300
|2007.04.17 09:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|238.41
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.17 20:20
|238.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.42
|31868906
|2007.04.17 11:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.18 12:05
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.05
|270.00
|31918889
|2007.04.17 15:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|161.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.17 16:44
|161.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-227.03
|31918903
|2007.04.17 15:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|161.51
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.18 06:20
|161.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|-25.25
|31961701
|2007.04.17 23:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|238.41
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.18 08:21
|238.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-185.28
|32016083
|2007.04.18 07:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|161.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.18 09:43
|161.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-244.29
|32016080
|2007.04.18 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|161.32
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.18 08:44
|161.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.70
|32041815
|2007.04.18 09:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|238.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.18 11:11
|238.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.93
|32075095
|2007.04.18 12:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.18 13:44
|2.0066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|32087062
|2007.04.18 13:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3584
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.19 09:41
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|-190.00
|32115481
|2007.04.18 19:48
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|161.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.19 00:48
|160.84
|0.00
|0.00
|25.50
|-355.18
|32125485
|2007.04.18 20:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.71
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.19 02:44
|117.97
|0.00
|0.00
|40.50
|-627.28
|32151283
|2007.04.19 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0055
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.19 02:44
|2.0039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|32265454
|2007.04.19 12:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2041
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.20 06:11
|1.2040
|0.00
|0.00
|8.90
|-8.31
|32285324
|2007.04.19 14:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|161.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.20 11:10
|161.24
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|126.55
|32314929
|2007.04.19 20:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0038
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.20 08:30
|2.0013
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-250.00
|32397027
|2007.04.20 09:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0039
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.20 17:44
|2.0024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|32397031
|2007.04.20 09:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0035
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.20 10:44
|2.0041
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.25
|-2 516.53
|Closed P/L:
|-2 756.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|32442756
|2007.04.20 18:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|161.42
|0.00
|0.00
|161.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|-33.69
|32245822
|2007.04.19 10:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3591
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|-80.00
|32285330
|2007.04.19 14:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|237.14
|0.00
|0.00
|237.83
|0.00
|0.00
|41.10
|581.25
|32274224
|2007.04.19 13:49
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|118.71
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|328.53
|0.00
|0.00
|67.70
|796.09
|Floating P/L:
|863.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 756.78
|Floating P/L:
|863.79
|Margin:
|4 000.00
|Balance:
|22 243.22
|Equity:
|23 107.01
|Free Margin:
|19 107.01
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|16 123.09
|Gross Loss:
|18 879.87
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 756.78
|Profit Factor:
|0.85
|Expected Payoff:
|-22.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3 030.86
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|8 083.04 (26.90%)
|Total Trades:
|120
|Short Positions (won %):
|68 (23.53%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|52 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|42 (35.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|78 (65.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 849.60
|loss trade:
|-1 749.91
|Average
|profit trade:
|383.88
|loss trade:
|-242.05
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (3 212.98)
|consecutive losses ($):
|11 (-4 988.17)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 212.98 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4 988.17 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3