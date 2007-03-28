FXDD

Account: 542987 Name: Da P6advancedBeta Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
77662872007.03.28 21:36balanceDeposit10 000.00
77663402007.03.28 21:45buy0.50gbpusd1.96251.95411.96672007.03.30 18:201.96670.000.00-2.05210.00
78230922007.03.30 20:15sell0.50gbpusd1.96921.97761.96502007.04.02 14:511.97760.000.00-0.50-420.00
78451322007.04.02 17:01sell0.50gbpusd1.97931.98771.97512007.04.03 12:141.97510.000.00-0.10210.00
78643882007.04.03 13:46buy0.50gbpusd1.97601.96761.98022007.04.05 14:001.96760.000.00-3.65-420.00
79191882007.04.05 17:30buy0.50gbpusd1.97171.96331.97592007.04.09 14:231.96330.000.00-2.20-420.00
79585092007.04.09 16:47buy0.50gbpusd1.96191.95351.96612007.04.10 04:411.96610.000.00-1.25210.00
79729392007.04.10 06:15sell0.50gbpusd1.96801.97641.96382007.04.11 05:001.97640.000.000.15-420.00
80088912007.04.11 08:16sell0.40gbpusd1.97501.98341.97082007.04.13 04:311.98340.000.001.07-336.00
80675292007.04.13 05:46sell0.40gbpusd1.98191.99031.97772007.04.16 11:311.99030.000.000.12-336.00
81179622007.04.16 17:46buy0.40gbpusd1.99021.98181.99442007.04.17 11:301.99440.000.00-0.60168.00
81355152007.04.17 14:00sell0.40gbpusd2.00102.00941.99682007.04.18 08:392.00940.000.00-0.36-336.00
81666802007.04.18 14:15sell0.40gbpusd2.01072.01912.00652007.04.18 14:542.00650.000.000.00168.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.37 -1 722.00
Closed P/L: -1 731.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
81742662007.04.18 17:00buy0.40gbpusd2.00541.99702.0096 2.00330.000.00-2.41-84.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.41 -84.00
 Floating P/L: -86.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 731.37 Floating P/L: -86.41 Margin: 401.08
Balance: 8 268.63 Equity: 8 182.22 Free Margin: 7 781.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 962.00 Gross Loss: 2 693.37 Total Net Profit: -1 731.37
Profit Factor: 0.36 Expected Payoff: -144.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 899.37 Maximal Drawdown: 2 107.32 (20.64%) Relative Drawdown: 20.64% (2 107.32)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 7 (28.57%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (41.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (58.33%)
Largest profit trade: 209.90 loss trade: -423.65
Average profit trade: 192.40 loss trade: -384.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (209.90) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 090.66)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 209.90 (1) consecutive loss (count): -1 090.66 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2