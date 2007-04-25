|Account: 560693
|Name: P6 B5simple
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8311360
|2007.04.25 19:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|8311529
|2007.04.25 19:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2029
|1.2064
|1.1989
|2007.04.26 12:19
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.07
|-290.12
|8340232
|2007.04.26 18:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2085
|1.2047
|1.2031
|2007.04.27 14:17
|1.2047
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.69
|315.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.76
|25.31
|Closed P/L:
|-13.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-13.45
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 986.55
|Equity:
|9 986.55
|Free Margin:
|9 986.55
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|305.74
|Gross Loss:
|319.19
|Total Net Profit:
|-13.45
|Profit Factor:
|0.96
|Expected Payoff:
|-6.72
|Absolute Drawdown:
|319.19
|Maximal Drawdown:
|319.19 (3.19%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.19% (319.19)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|305.74
|loss trade:
|-319.19
|Average
|profit trade:
|305.74
|loss trade:
|-319.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (305.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-319.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|305.74 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-319.19 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1