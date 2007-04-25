FXDD

Account: 560693 Name: P6 B5simple Currency: USD 2007 April 27, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83113602007.04.25 19:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
83115292007.04.25 19:22sell1.00usdchf1.20291.20641.19892007.04.26 12:191.20640.000.00-29.07-290.12
83402322007.04.26 18:30sell1.00usdchf1.20851.20471.20312007.04.27 14:171.20470.000.00-9.69315.43
  0.00 0.00 -38.76 25.31
Closed P/L: -13.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -13.45 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 986.55 Equity: 9 986.55 Free Margin: 9 986.55
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 305.74 Gross Loss: 319.19 Total Net Profit: -13.45
Profit Factor: 0.96 Expected Payoff: -6.72  
Absolute Drawdown: 319.19 Maximal Drawdown: 319.19 (3.19%) Relative Drawdown: 3.19% (319.19)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 305.74 loss trade: -319.19
Average profit trade: 305.74 loss trade: -319.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (305.74) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-319.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 305.74 (1) consecutive loss (count): -319.19 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1