FXDD

Account: 536563 Name: Da Phoenix6 Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75229512007.03.18 23:19balanceDeposit5 000.00
75236322007.03.19 00:24buy0.30usdchf1.20571.19671.21052007.03.19 10:371.21050.000.000.00118.96
75364362007.03.19 10:37sell0.30usdchf1.21021.21921.20542007.03.23 21:021.21920.000.00-18.18-221.46
76650862007.03.23 21:07sell0.20usdchf1.21871.22771.21392007.03.26 17:161.21390.000.00-2.0279.08
76936772007.03.26 17:17buy0.20usdchf1.21351.20451.21832007.03.29 15:471.21830.000.007.8878.80
77877392007.03.29 20:39buy0.30usdchf1.21731.20831.22212007.03.30 15:381.22210.000.002.29117.82
78091562007.03.30 15:46sell0.30usdchf1.22211.23111.21732007.03.30 18:171.21730.000.000.00118.29
78184152007.03.30 18:30buy0.30usdchf1.21031.20131.21512007.03.30 21:571.21510.000.000.00118.51
78324162007.04.02 06:22sell0.30usdchf1.21641.22541.21162007.04.09 16:571.22540.000.00-21.38-220.29
79611242007.04.09 19:31sell0.30usdchf1.22711.23611.22232007.04.10 05:001.22230.000.00-3.32117.81
80020262007.04.11 03:25sell0.30usdchf1.21801.22701.21322007.04.13 09:331.21320.000.00-12.90118.69
80965972007.04.16 00:21buy0.30usdchf1.21361.20461.21842007.04.18 11:321.20460.000.004.70-224.14
81797982007.04.18 21:47sell0.30usdchf1.20581.21481.20102007.04.19 06:421.20100.000.00-8.52119.90
  0.00 0.00 -51.45 321.97
Closed P/L: 270.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
82148602007.04.19 20:55sell0.30usdchf1.20571.21471.2009 1.20810.000.00-5.92-59.60
  0.00 0.00 -5.92 -59.60
 Floating P/L: -65.52
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 270.52 Floating P/L: -65.52 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 5 270.52 Equity: 5 205.00 Free Margin: 4 905.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 971.27 Gross Loss: 700.75 Total Net Profit: 270.52
Profit Factor: 1.39 Expected Payoff: 22.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 120.68 Maximal Drawdown: 241.67 (4.48%) Relative Drawdown: 4.68% (239.64)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 120.11 loss trade: -241.67
Average profit trade: 107.92 loss trade: -233.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (520.65) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-241.67)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 520.65 (5) consecutive loss (count): -241.67 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1