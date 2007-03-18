|Account: 536563
|Name: Da Phoenix6
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7522951
|2007.03.18 23:19
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|7523632
|2007.03.19 00:24
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2057
|1.1967
|1.2105
|2007.03.19 10:37
|1.2105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.96
|7536436
|2007.03.19 10:37
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2102
|1.2192
|1.2054
|2007.03.23 21:02
|1.2192
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.18
|-221.46
|7665086
|2007.03.23 21:07
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2187
|1.2277
|1.2139
|2007.03.26 17:16
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.02
|79.08
|7693677
|2007.03.26 17:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2135
|1.2045
|1.2183
|2007.03.29 15:47
|1.2183
|0.00
|0.00
|7.88
|78.80
|7787739
|2007.03.29 20:39
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2173
|1.2083
|1.2221
|2007.03.30 15:38
|1.2221
|0.00
|0.00
|2.29
|117.82
|7809156
|2007.03.30 15:46
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2221
|1.2311
|1.2173
|2007.03.30 18:17
|1.2173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.29
|7818415
|2007.03.30 18:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2103
|1.2013
|1.2151
|2007.03.30 21:57
|1.2151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.51
|7832416
|2007.04.02 06:22
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2164
|1.2254
|1.2116
|2007.04.09 16:57
|1.2254
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.38
|-220.29
|7961124
|2007.04.09 19:31
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2271
|1.2361
|1.2223
|2007.04.10 05:00
|1.2223
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.32
|117.81
|8002026
|2007.04.11 03:25
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2180
|1.2270
|1.2132
|2007.04.13 09:33
|1.2132
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.90
|118.69
|8096597
|2007.04.16 00:21
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2136
|1.2046
|1.2184
|2007.04.18 11:32
|1.2046
|0.00
|0.00
|4.70
|-224.14
|8179798
|2007.04.18 21:47
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2058
|1.2148
|1.2010
|2007.04.19 06:42
|1.2010
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.52
|119.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.45
|321.97
|Closed P/L:
|270.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8214860
|2007.04.19 20:55
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2057
|1.2147
|1.2009
|1.2081
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.92
|-59.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.92
|-59.60
|Floating P/L:
|-65.52
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|270.52
|Floating P/L:
|-65.52
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|5 270.52
|Equity:
|5 205.00
|Free Margin:
|4 905.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|971.27
|Gross Loss:
|700.75
|Total Net Profit:
|270.52
|Profit Factor:
|1.39
|Expected Payoff:
|22.54
|Absolute Drawdown:
|120.68
|Maximal Drawdown:
|241.67 (4.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.68% (239.64)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|120.11
|loss trade:
|-241.67
|Average
|profit trade:
|107.92
|loss trade:
|-233.58
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (520.65)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-241.67)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|520.65 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-241.67 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1