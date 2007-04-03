FXDD

Account: 546051 Name: Da P573 Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78504972007.04.03 00:28balanceDeposit10 000.00
78506122007.04.03 01:00sell0.10eurjpy157.52158.32156.962007.04.03 10:42158.320.000.000.00-67.58
78506132007.04.03 01:00sell0.10eurjpy157.52158.32156.822007.04.03 09:24158.090.000.000.00-48.19
78506142007.04.03 01:00sell0.10eurjpy157.52158.32156.682007.04.03 09:24158.080.000.000.00-47.35
78704452007.04.03 18:16sell0.20gbpusd1.97751.98551.96872007.04.05 14:001.96870.000.000.14176.00
78704482007.04.03 18:16sell0.20gbpusd1.97751.97751.96652007.04.06 15:301.96650.000.000.10220.00
78704502007.04.03 18:16sell0.20gbpusd1.97751.97131.96432007.04.06 15:431.96430.000.000.10264.00
78761602007.04.04 01:45buy0.10eurjpy158.34157.54158.902007.04.04 13:36158.900.000.000.0047.10
78761622007.04.04 01:45buy0.10eurjpy158.34158.34159.042007.04.05 15:22159.040.000.003.3958.88
78761632007.04.04 01:45buy0.10eurjpy158.34158.72159.182007.04.05 16:13159.180.000.003.3970.72
79228282007.04.06 00:01sell0.10eurjpy159.41160.21158.852007.04.11 13:16160.210.000.00-4.10-67.08
79228342007.04.06 00:01sell0.10eurjpy159.41160.21158.712007.04.10 14:04159.970.000.00-2.68-46.96
79228362007.04.06 00:01sell0.10eurjpy159.41160.21158.572007.04.10 14:04159.960.000.00-2.68-46.13
79418232007.04.06 21:16sell0.20gbpusd1.96511.97311.95632007.04.10 13:581.97310.000.000.02-160.00
79418292007.04.06 21:16sell0.20gbpusd1.96511.97311.95412007.04.10 13:581.97310.000.000.02-160.00
79418312007.04.06 21:16sell0.20gbpusd1.96511.97311.95192007.04.10 13:581.97310.000.000.02-160.00
80184562007.04.11 13:16sell0.10eurjpy160.16160.96159.602007.04.13 17:34160.960.000.00-5.51-67.27
80184582007.04.11 13:16sell0.10eurjpy160.16160.96159.462007.04.12 04:42160.730.000.00-4.10-47.76
80184592007.04.11 13:16sell0.10eurjpy160.16160.96159.322007.04.12 04:42160.710.000.00-4.10-46.09
80362592007.04.12 04:01sell1.00usdjpy119.36119.96118.962007.04.12 16:52118.960.000.000.00336.25
80368032007.04.12 04:29sell0.30usdjpy119.35120.19119.012007.04.12 16:05119.010.000.000.0085.71
80368042007.04.12 04:29sell0.30usdjpy119.35119.35118.932007.04.12 16:52118.930.000.000.00105.94
80368052007.04.12 04:29sell0.30usdjpy119.35119.14118.852007.04.12 17:22118.850.000.000.00126.21
80389442007.04.12 05:00buy0.10gbpusd1.97501.96701.98382007.04.13 08:431.98380.000.00-0.2588.00
80389452007.04.12 05:00buy0.10gbpusd1.97501.97501.98602007.04.13 09:261.98600.000.00-0.25110.00
80389502007.04.12 05:00buy0.10gbpusd1.97501.98121.98822007.04.13 14:421.98820.000.00-0.25132.00
80616152007.04.12 23:30sell0.20usdjpy119.14119.98118.802007.04.13 05:54118.800.000.00-2.9257.24
80616162007.04.12 23:30sell0.20usdjpy119.14119.14118.722007.04.13 08:43118.720.000.00-2.9270.75
80616182007.04.12 23:30sell0.20usdjpy119.14118.93118.642007.04.13 09:39118.640.000.00-2.9284.29
80959592007.04.16 00:02sell0.20eurjpy161.80162.60161.242007.04.18 03:11161.240.000.00-5.1694.26
80959602007.04.16 00:02sell0.20eurjpy161.80162.60161.102007.04.16 01:31162.360.000.000.00-93.62
80959612007.04.16 00:02sell0.20eurjpy161.80162.60160.962007.04.16 01:30162.360.000.000.00-93.64
81057332007.04.16 09:00sell0.20usdjpy119.41120.25119.072007.04.17 18:41119.070.000.00-2.7857.11
81640182007.04.18 12:00buy0.20usdjpy118.65117.81118.992007.04.19 06:52117.810.000.007.54-142.60
81640282007.04.18 12:00buy0.20usdjpy118.65117.81119.072007.04.19 06:52117.810.000.007.54-142.60
81640302007.04.18 12:00buy0.20usdjpy118.65117.81119.152007.04.19 06:52117.810.000.007.54-142.60
81851012007.04.19 04:00buy0.20gbpusd2.00651.99852.01532007.04.19 09:441.99850.000.000.00-160.00
81851072007.04.19 04:00buy0.20gbpusd2.00651.99852.01752007.04.19 09:441.99850.000.000.00-160.00
81851112007.04.19 04:00buy0.20gbpusd2.00651.99852.01972007.04.19 09:441.99850.000.000.00-160.00
82079702007.04.19 16:15sell0.10usdjpy118.00118.84117.662007.04.20 11:37118.840.000.00-1.39-70.68
82079712007.04.19 16:15sell0.10usdjpy118.00118.84117.582007.04.20 11:37118.840.000.00-1.39-70.68
82079722007.04.19 16:15sell0.10usdjpy118.00118.84117.502007.04.20 11:37118.840.000.00-1.39-70.68
82087302007.04.19 16:45sell0.20eurjpy160.57161.37160.012007.04.20 01:05161.370.000.00-2.58-135.03
82087312007.04.19 16:45sell0.20eurjpy160.57161.37159.872007.04.19 17:22161.120.000.000.00-92.83
82087342007.04.19 16:45sell0.20eurjpy160.57161.37159.732007.04.19 17:22161.130.000.000.00-94.50
82174032007.04.20 02:15sell0.20eurjpy161.21162.01160.512007.04.20 03:58161.770.000.000.00-94.29
82174042007.04.20 02:15sell0.20eurjpy161.21162.01160.372007.04.20 03:58161.770.000.000.00-94.29
  0.00 0.00 -17.57 -597.99
Closed P/L: -615.56
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
82174012007.04.20 02:15sell0.20eurjpy161.21162.01160.65 161.430.000.00-2.57-37.05
82288642007.04.20 14:15buy0.10usdjpy118.63117.79118.97 118.720.000.001.217.58
82288702007.04.20 14:15buy0.10usdjpy118.63117.79119.05 118.720.000.001.217.58
82288722007.04.20 14:15buy0.10usdjpy118.63117.79119.13 118.720.000.001.217.58
  0.00 0.00 1.06 -14.31
 Floating P/L: -13.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -615.56 Floating P/L: -13.25 Margin: 286.22
Balance: 9 384.44 Equity: 9 371.19 Free Margin: 9 084.97
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 174.13 Gross Loss: 2 789.69 Total Net Profit: -615.56
Profit Factor: 0.78 Expected Payoff: -13.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 615.56 Maximal Drawdown: 1 731.52 (15.58%) Relative Drawdown: 15.58% (1 731.52)
 
Total Trades: 46 Short Positions (won %): 34 (35.29%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (39.13%) Loss trades (% of total): 28 (60.87%)
Largest profit trade: 336.25 loss trade: -160.00
Average profit trade: 120.79 loss trade: -99.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (1 186.88) consecutive losses ($): 14 (-1 614.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 186.88 (10) consecutive loss (count): -1 614.91 (14)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 7