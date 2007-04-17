MIG Investments SA

Account: 216214 Name: amri salman Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56393852007.04.17 06:39balanceDeposit500.00
56431162007.04.17 09:49buy0.10usdjpy119.270.00119.682007.04.17 09:57119.330.000.000.005.03
56431252007.04.17 09:50buy stop0.10usdjpy119.480.00119.682007.04.18 03:09118.76cancelled
56431382007.04.17 09:51sell stop0.10gbpusd1.99080.00001.98862007.04.18 03:092.0083cancelled
56584672007.04.18 03:06buy0.10usdjpy118.740.00118.922007.04.20 05:51118.650.000.003.55-7.59
56730692007.04.18 18:36buy0.10gbpusd2.00570.00002.00782007.04.18 22:292.00780.000.000.0021.00
56766722007.04.19 03:44sell0.10eurusd1.35910.00001.35792007.04.19 04:411.35790.000.000.0012.00
56826252007.04.19 06:11buy stop0.10gbpusd2.00662.00562.00762007.04.19 18:112.0024cancelled
56826462007.04.19 15:48buy0.10usdjpy118.25118.15118.352007.04.19 16:01118.350.000.000.008.45
56842042007.04.19 09:51buy0.10eurusd1.35900.00001.36102007.04.19 14:381.36100.000.000.0020.00
57035242007.04.20 05:54sell0.10usdjpy118.66118.94118.462007.04.20 15:34118.940.000.000.00-23.54
57051232007.04.20 09:04sell0.10gbpusd2.00462.00762.00252007.04.20 10:302.00250.000.000.0021.00
  0.00 0.00 3.55 56.35
Closed P/L: 59.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
57148612007.04.20 18:06sell stop0.10usdjpy118.63118.93118.43 118.77
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 59.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 559.90 Equity: 559.90 Free Margin: 559.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 87.48 Gross Loss: 27.58 Total Net Profit: 59.90
Profit Factor: 3.17 Expected Payoff: 7.49  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 23.54 (4.03%) Relative Drawdown: 4.03% (23.54)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 21.00 loss trade: -23.54
Average profit trade: 14.58 loss trade: -13.79
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (66.48) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-23.54)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 66.48 (5) consecutive loss (count): -23.54 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1