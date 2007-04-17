|Account: 216214
|Name: amri salman
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5639385
|2007.04.17 06:39
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|5643116
|2007.04.17 09:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.27
|0.00
|119.68
|2007.04.17 09:57
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.03
|5643125
|2007.04.17 09:50
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.48
|0.00
|119.68
|2007.04.18 03:09
|118.76
|cancelled
|5643138
|2007.04.17 09:51
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9908
|0.0000
|1.9886
|2007.04.18 03:09
|2.0083
|cancelled
|5658467
|2007.04.18 03:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.74
|0.00
|118.92
|2007.04.20 05:51
|118.65
|0.00
|0.00
|3.55
|-7.59
|5673069
|2007.04.18 18:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0057
|0.0000
|2.0078
|2007.04.18 22:29
|2.0078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|5676672
|2007.04.19 03:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3591
|0.0000
|1.3579
|2007.04.19 04:41
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|5682625
|2007.04.19 06:11
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0066
|2.0056
|2.0076
|2007.04.19 18:11
|2.0024
|cancelled
|5682646
|2007.04.19 15:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.25
|118.15
|118.35
|2007.04.19 16:01
|118.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.45
|5684204
|2007.04.19 09:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3590
|0.0000
|1.3610
|2007.04.19 14:38
|1.3610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5703524
|2007.04.20 05:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.66
|118.94
|118.46
|2007.04.20 15:34
|118.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.54
|5705123
|2007.04.20 09:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0046
|2.0076
|2.0025
|2007.04.20 10:30
|2.0025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.55
|56.35
|Closed P/L:
|59.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|5714861
|2007.04.20 18:06
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.63
|118.93
|118.43
|118.77
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|59.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|559.90
|Equity:
|559.90
|Free Margin:
|559.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|87.48
|Gross Loss:
|27.58
|Total Net Profit:
|59.90
|Profit Factor:
|3.17
|Expected Payoff:
|7.49
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|23.54 (4.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.03% (23.54)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|21.00
|loss trade:
|-23.54
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.58
|loss trade:
|-13.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (66.48)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-23.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|66.48 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-23.54 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1