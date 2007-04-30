|Account: 654251
|Name: Dude
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 1, 19:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1435001
|2007.04.30 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0012
|1.9562
|2.0072
|2007.05.01 06:53
|2.0019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1440453
|2007.05.01 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0021
|1.9571
|2.0081
|2007.05.01 10:19
|2.0027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|1440589
|2007.05.01 10:19
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0030
|1.9580
|2.0090
|2007.05.01 10:24
|2.0037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1440779
|2007.05.01 10:24
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0039
|1.9589
|2.0099
|2007.05.01 10:48
|2.0046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1440836
|2007.05.01 10:48
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0050
|1.9600
|2.0110
|2007.05.01 12:31
|2.0057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1441274
|2007.05.01 12:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0061
|1.9611
|2.0121
|2007.05.01 13:06
|2.0068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1428518
|2007.04.30 08:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.67
|115.17
|120.27
|2007.05.01 14:00
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-2.85
|1433937
|2007.04.30 15:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.35
|119.16
|118.75
|2007.05.01 13:21
|119.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|1.59
|1443680
|2007.05.01 13:18
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.11
|112.41
|119.71
|2007.05.01 14:00
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|6.53
|Closed P/L:
|6.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1449431
|2007.05.01 19:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.78
|115.28
|120.38
|119.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|Floating P/L:
|-0.25
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|6.50
|Floating P/L:
|-0.25
|Margin:
|10.00
|Balance:
|511.77
|Equity:
|511.52
|Free Margin:
|501.52
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9.25
|Gross Loss:
|2.75
|Total Net Profit:
|6.50
|Profit Factor:
|3.36
|Expected Payoff:
|0.72
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2.75 (0.53%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.53% (2.75)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.69
|loss trade:
|-2.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.16
|loss trade:
|-2.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (9.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-2.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9.25 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.75 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1