FastBrokersFX.com

Account: 654251 Name: Dude Currency: USD 2007 May 1, 19:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14350012007.04.30 17:00buy0.01gbpusd2.00121.95622.00722007.05.01 06:532.00190.000.000.000.70
14404532007.05.01 09:00buy0.01gbpusd2.00211.95712.00812007.05.01 10:192.00270.000.000.000.60
14405892007.05.01 10:19buy0.01gbpusd2.00301.95802.00902007.05.01 10:242.00370.000.000.000.70
14407792007.05.01 10:24buy0.01gbpusd2.00391.95892.00992007.05.01 10:482.00460.000.000.000.70
14408362007.05.01 10:48buy0.01gbpusd2.00501.96002.01102007.05.01 12:312.00570.000.000.000.70
14412742007.05.01 12:31buy0.01gbpusd2.00611.96112.01212007.05.01 13:062.00680.000.000.000.70
14285182007.04.30 08:05buy0.01usdjpy119.67115.17120.272007.05.01 14:00119.330.000.000.10-2.85
14339372007.04.30 15:09sell0.01usdjpy119.35119.16118.752007.05.01 13:21119.160.000.00-0.131.59
14436802007.05.01 13:18buy0.02usdjpy119.11112.41119.712007.05.01 14:00119.330.000.000.003.69
  0.00 0.00 -0.03 6.53
Closed P/L: 6.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14494312007.05.01 19:16buy0.01usdjpy119.78115.28120.38 119.750.000.000.00-0.25
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.25
 Floating P/L: -0.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 6.50 Floating P/L: -0.25 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 511.77 Equity: 511.52 Free Margin: 501.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9.25 Gross Loss: 2.75 Total Net Profit: 6.50
Profit Factor: 3.36 Expected Payoff: 0.72  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2.75 (0.53%) Relative Drawdown: 0.53% (2.75)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 3.69 loss trade: -2.75
Average profit trade: 1.16 loss trade: -2.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (9.25) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-2.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9.25 (8) consecutive loss (count): -2.75 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1