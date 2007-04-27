|Account: 561419
|Name: Gianni Pellizzaro
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 1, 22:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8374599
|2007.04.27 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.76
|115.26
|120.36
|2007.05.01 18:42
|119.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|5.01
|8400047
|2007.04.30 18:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.37
|119.17
|118.77
|2007.05.01 16:21
|119.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|16.78
|8416232
|2007.05.01 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0062
|2.0063
|2.0122
|2007.05.01 16:07
|2.0063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|8415659
|2007.05.01 15:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0051
|2.0058
|2.0111
|2007.05.01 15:31
|2.0058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|8363023
|2007.04.27 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0040
|2.0045
|2.0100
|2007.05.01 15:02
|2.0045
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|5.00
|8397011
|2007.04.30 17:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.43
|119.40
|118.83
|2007.04.30 18:35
|119.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|8390223
|2007.04.30 11:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9910
|1.9904
|1.9850
|2007.04.30 11:59
|1.9904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|8389261
|2007.04.30 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9913
|1.9913
|1.9853
|2007.04.30 11:49
|1.9913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8381658
|2007.04.30 04:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9935
|1.9934
|1.9875
|2007.04.30 09:30
|1.9934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|8357500
|2007.04.27 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.50
|115.00
|120.10
|2007.04.27 18:04
|119.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.18
|8355792
|2007.04.27 11:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.29
|119.06
|118.69
|2007.04.27 15:30
|119.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.32
|8362293
|2007.04.27 15:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0014
|1.9564
|2.0074
|2007.04.27 15:30
|2.0028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|8361951
|2007.04.27 15:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0007
|1.9557
|2.0067
|2007.04.27 15:24
|2.0011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8361656
|2007.04.27 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9997
|1.9547
|2.0057
|2007.04.27 15:11
|2.0002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|8359437
|2007.04.27 13:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9980
|1.9530
|2.0040
|2007.04.27 13:53
|1.9984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8359296
|2007.04.27 13:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9971
|1.9521
|2.0031
|2007.04.27 13:40
|1.9975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8358616
|2007.04.27 13:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9960
|1.9510
|2.0020
|2007.04.27 13:39
|1.9964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8358333
|2007.04.27 13:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9953
|1.9503
|2.0013
|2007.04.27 13:09
|1.9957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8358215
|2007.04.27 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9946
|1.9496
|2.0006
|2007.04.27 13:02
|1.9950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8340835
|2007.04.26 18:51
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|110.80
|Closed P/L:
|111.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8390471
|2007.04.30 11:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9899
|2.0349
|1.9839
|1.9999
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-100.00
|Floating P/L:
|-100.09
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|111.54
|Floating P/L:
|-100.09
|Margin:
|99.50
|Balance:
|3 111.54
|Equity:
|3 011.45
|Free Margin:
|2 911.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|111.54
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|111.54
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|5.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|19.32
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.87
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|19 (111.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|111.54 (19)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|19
|consecutive losses:
|0