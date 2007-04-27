FXDD

Account: 561419 Name: Gianni Pellizzaro Currency: USD 2007 May 1, 22:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83745992007.04.27 20:00buy0.10usdjpy119.76115.26120.362007.05.01 18:42119.820.000.002.425.01
84000472007.04.30 18:35sell0.10usdjpy119.37119.17118.772007.05.01 16:21119.170.000.00-1.3816.78
84162322007.05.01 15:31buy0.10gbpusd2.00622.00632.01222007.05.01 16:072.00630.000.000.001.00
84156592007.05.01 15:08buy0.10gbpusd2.00512.00582.01112007.05.01 15:312.00580.000.000.007.00
83630232007.04.27 15:30buy0.10gbpusd2.00402.00452.01002007.05.01 15:022.00450.000.00-0.305.00
83970112007.04.30 17:16sell0.10usdjpy119.43119.40118.832007.04.30 18:35119.400.000.000.002.51
83902232007.04.30 11:49sell0.10gbpusd1.99101.99041.98502007.04.30 11:591.99040.000.000.006.00
83892612007.04.30 11:05sell0.10gbpusd1.99131.99131.98532007.04.30 11:491.99130.000.000.000.00
83816582007.04.30 04:36sell0.10gbpusd1.99351.99341.98752007.04.30 09:301.99340.000.000.001.00
83575002007.04.27 12:00buy0.10usdjpy119.50115.00120.102007.04.27 18:04119.550.000.000.004.18
83557922007.04.27 11:11sell0.10usdjpy119.29119.06118.692007.04.27 15:30119.060.000.000.0019.32
83622932007.04.27 15:24buy0.10gbpusd2.00141.95642.00742007.04.27 15:302.00280.000.000.0014.00
83619512007.04.27 15:11buy0.10gbpusd2.00071.95572.00672007.04.27 15:242.00110.000.000.004.00
83616562007.04.27 15:00buy0.10gbpusd1.99971.95472.00572007.04.27 15:112.00020.000.000.005.00
83594372007.04.27 13:40buy0.10gbpusd1.99801.95302.00402007.04.27 13:531.99840.000.000.004.00
83592962007.04.27 13:39buy0.10gbpusd1.99711.95212.00312007.04.27 13:401.99750.000.000.004.00
83586162007.04.27 13:09buy0.10gbpusd1.99601.95102.00202007.04.27 13:391.99640.000.000.004.00
83583332007.04.27 13:02buy0.10gbpusd1.99531.95032.00132007.04.27 13:091.99570.000.000.004.00
83582152007.04.27 13:00buy0.10gbpusd1.99461.94962.00062007.04.27 13:021.99500.000.000.004.00
83408352007.04.26 18:51balanceDeposit3 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.74 110.80
Closed P/L: 111.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83904712007.04.30 11:59sell0.10gbpusd1.98992.03491.9839 1.99990.000.00-0.09-100.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.09 -100.00
 Floating P/L: -100.09
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 111.54 Floating P/L: -100.09 Margin: 99.50
Balance: 3 111.54 Equity: 3 011.45 Free Margin: 2 911.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 111.54 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 111.54
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 5.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 19.32 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 5.87 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 19 (111.54) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 111.54 (19) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 19 consecutive losses: 0