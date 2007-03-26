North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 435693 Name: corcione Currency: EUR 2007 April 30, 22:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
86009112007.03.26 10:48balanceDeposit5 000.00
86009392007.03.26 10:50buy0.10eurusd1.32741.29141.33022007.03.26 10:541.32760.000.000.001.51
86020592007.03.26 11:45buy0.20eurusd1.32621.33351.34552007.03.26 17:321.33350.000.000.00109.49
86010452007.03.26 10:55buy0.10eurusd1.32801.33341.34542007.03.26 17:321.33360.000.000.0041.99
86129672007.03.26 17:32buy0.10eurusd1.33391.33581.34782007.03.28 00:061.33580.000.00-0.5614.23
86528302007.03.28 10:33buy0.20eurusd1.33401.33621.34822007.03.28 18:051.33620.000.000.0032.93
86442822007.03.28 00:06buy0.10eurusd1.33591.30891.34592007.03.28 18:051.33630.000.000.002.99
86735682007.03.28 22:54buy0.80eurusd1.33101.33411.34612007.03.29 14:111.33410.000.00-6.67185.89
86720402007.03.28 21:26buy0.40eurusd1.33281.30941.34282007.03.29 14:111.33410.000.00-3.3338.98
86670842007.03.28 18:21buy0.20eurusd1.33461.30941.34462007.03.29 14:121.33410.000.00-1.67-7.50
86662722007.03.28 18:05buy0.10eurusd1.33641.30941.34642007.03.29 14:121.33430.000.00-0.83-15.74
87136302007.03.30 11:28buy0.40eurusd1.33101.33381.34582007.03.30 18:181.33380.000.000.0083.97
87199952007.03.30 15:39buy0.80eurusd1.32921.33381.34582007.03.30 18:181.33380.000.000.00275.90
86884592007.03.29 15:32buy0.20eurusd1.33281.30761.34282007.03.30 18:191.33380.000.00-0.5614.99
86867732007.03.29 14:12buy0.10eurusd1.33461.30761.34462007.03.30 18:191.33370.000.00-0.28-6.75
87267502007.03.30 18:19buy0.10eurusd1.33401.33831.35032007.03.30 18:311.33830.000.000.0032.13
87404002007.04.02 03:18buy0.40eurusd1.33481.33671.34872007.04.02 16:331.33670.000.000.0056.86
87311932007.03.30 18:56buy0.20eurusd1.33661.31141.34662007.04.02 16:331.33670.000.00-0.551.50
87286962007.03.30 18:31buy0.10eurusd1.33841.31141.34842007.04.02 16:331.33690.000.00-0.28-11.22
87861912007.04.03 20:57buy0.40eurusd1.33341.33631.34832007.04.04 13:561.33630.000.00-1.1186.81
87751032007.04.03 12:53buy0.20eurusd1.33521.31001.34522007.04.04 13:561.33620.000.00-0.5614.97
87564802007.04.02 16:33buy0.10eurusd1.33701.31001.34702007.04.04 13:561.33610.000.00-0.56-6.74
88024682007.04.04 14:02buy0.20eurusd1.33451.33681.34882007.04.04 17:531.33680.000.000.0034.41
88019722007.04.04 13:56buy0.10eurusd1.33641.30941.34642007.04.04 17:541.33670.000.000.002.24
88099792007.04.04 17:54buy0.10eurusd1.33701.34231.35432007.04.05 16:331.34230.000.00-0.8339.48
88595092007.04.09 09:32buy0.40eurusd1.33571.34231.35432007.04.10 05:571.34230.000.00-1.11196.68
88465932007.04.06 15:32buy0.20eurusd1.33761.34231.35432007.04.10 05:571.34230.000.00-1.1070.03
88302592007.04.05 16:33buy0.10eurusd1.34251.31551.35252007.04.10 05:571.34240.000.00-0.84-0.74
88896152007.04.10 10:55buy0.20eurusd1.34071.34291.35492007.04.10 16:061.34290.000.000.0032.76
88811242007.04.10 05:58buy0.10eurusd1.34251.31551.35252007.04.10 16:061.34290.000.000.002.98
89410952007.04.11 21:10buy0.20eurusd1.34131.34551.35752007.04.12 04:511.34550.000.00-1.6562.43
88970192007.04.10 16:06buy0.10eurusd1.34311.34541.35742007.04.12 04:511.34550.000.00-1.1117.84
89493492007.04.12 04:52buy0.10eurusd1.34581.34881.36082007.04.12 17:451.34880.000.000.0022.24
89683412007.04.12 17:45buy0.10eurusd1.34901.35121.36322007.04.13 04:431.35120.000.00-0.2716.28
89789772007.04.13 04:43buy0.10eurusd1.35151.35371.36572007.04.13 14:541.35370.000.000.0016.25
90000092007.04.13 18:14buy0.40eurusd1.35031.35301.36502007.04.13 22:171.35300.000.000.0079.82
89974692007.04.13 17:40buy0.20eurusd1.35211.32691.36212007.04.13 22:171.35300.000.000.0013.30
89909952007.04.13 14:54buy0.10eurusd1.35391.32691.36392007.04.13 22:181.35310.000.000.00-5.91
90080482007.04.16 01:10sell0.40eurusd1.35711.35511.34312007.04.16 09:211.35510.000.000.0059.04
90064022007.04.15 23:01sell0.20eurusd1.35531.38051.34532007.04.16 09:221.35490.000.000.005.90
90050452007.04.13 22:21sell0.10eurusd1.35291.37991.34292007.04.16 09:221.35510.000.000.11-16.23
90652422007.04.18 10:14sell0.40eurusd1.36011.35791.34592007.04.18 15:081.35790.000.000.0064.81
90476782007.04.17 15:46sell0.20eurusd1.35821.38341.34822007.04.18 15:081.35780.000.000.225.89
90144772007.04.16 09:22sell0.10eurusd1.35481.38181.34482007.04.18 15:081.35790.000.000.22-22.83
90876912007.04.19 02:10sell0.40eurusd1.36141.35881.34682007.04.19 05:581.35880.000.000.0076.54
90854972007.04.18 23:16sell0.20eurusd1.35961.38481.34962007.04.19 05:581.35880.000.000.6611.78
90736332007.04.18 15:09sell0.10eurusd1.35781.38481.34782007.04.19 05:581.35880.000.000.33-7.36
90925502007.04.19 06:45sell0.20eurusd1.36051.35721.34522007.04.19 10:021.35720.000.000.0048.63
90915422007.04.19 05:59sell0.10eurusd1.35871.38571.34872007.04.19 10:021.35730.000.000.0010.31
91369562007.04.20 01:08sell0.80eurusd1.36261.36061.34862007.04.20 16:061.36060.000.000.00117.60
91167092007.04.19 15:37sell0.40eurusd1.36081.38421.35082007.04.20 16:061.36060.000.000.445.88
91065372007.04.19 11:54sell0.20eurusd1.35901.38421.34902007.04.20 16:061.36080.000.000.22-26.46
91006902007.04.19 10:02sell0.10eurusd1.35721.38421.34722007.04.20 16:061.36070.000.000.11-25.72
91646972007.04.20 16:06sell0.10eurusd1.36041.35851.34652007.04.23 10:301.35850.000.000.1113.99
91902302007.04.23 10:31sell0.10eurusd1.35831.35621.34422007.04.23 14:171.35620.000.000.0015.49
92104142007.04.23 18:41sell0.20eurusd1.35801.35591.34392007.04.24 05:531.35590.000.000.2230.97
92000442007.04.23 14:17sell0.10eurusd1.35621.38321.34622007.04.24 05:531.35590.000.000.112.21
92736972007.04.25 09:10sell1.60eurusd1.36431.36151.34952007.04.26 12:481.36150.000.005.28329.05
92594462007.04.24 17:23sell0.80eurusd1.36251.38411.35252007.04.26 12:491.36160.000.003.5252.88
92575712007.04.24 17:01sell0.40eurusd1.36071.38411.35072007.04.26 12:491.36150.000.001.76-23.50
92480622007.04.24 13:37sell0.20eurusd1.35761.38281.34762007.04.26 12:501.36150.000.000.88-57.29
92285842007.04.24 05:53sell0.10eurusd1.35581.38281.34582007.04.26 12:501.36160.000.000.44-42.60
93399782007.04.27 15:31sell0.80eurusd1.36691.36301.35102007.04.27 18:061.36300.000.000.00228.91
93397062007.04.27 15:26sell0.40eurusd1.36501.38841.35502007.04.27 18:061.36310.000.000.0055.76
93361442007.04.27 13:43sell0.20eurusd1.36321.38841.35322007.04.27 18:061.36300.000.000.002.93
93050452007.04.26 12:50sell0.10eurusd1.36141.38841.35142007.04.27 18:061.36310.000.000.11-12.47
93523542007.04.27 22:46sell0.20eurusd1.36461.36261.35062007.04.30 02:501.36260.000.000.2229.36
93466472007.04.27 18:06sell0.10eurusd1.36281.38981.35282007.04.30 02:501.36260.000.000.111.47
93585342007.04.30 05:24sell0.20eurusd1.36411.36171.34972007.04.30 09:451.36170.000.000.0035.25
93568172007.04.30 02:51sell0.10eurusd1.36231.38931.35232007.04.30 09:451.36180.000.000.003.67
  0.00 0.00 -8.80 2 521.14
Closed P/L: 2 512.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
93627972007.04.30 09:46sell0.10eurusd1.36151.38851.3515 1.36520.000.000.00-27.10
93737572007.04.30 16:27sell0.20eurusd1.36331.38851.3533 1.36520.000.000.00-27.83
93771462007.04.30 18:06sell0.40eurusd1.36511.38851.3551 1.36520.000.000.00-2.93
93778142007.04.30 18:18sell0.80eurusd1.36691.38851.3569 1.36520.000.000.0099.62
  0.00 0.00 0.00 41.76
 Floating P/L: 41.76
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 512.34 Floating P/L: 41.76 Margin: 1 500.00
Balance: 7 512.34 Equity: 7 554.10 Free Margin: 6 054.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 801.68 Gross Loss: 289.34 Total Net Profit: 2 512.34
Profit Factor: 9.68 Expected Payoff: 36.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 120.31 (1.65%)  
 
Total Trades: 69 Short Positions (won %): 32 (71.88%) Long Positions (won %): 37 (81.08%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 53 (76.81%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (23.19%)
Largest profit trade: 334.33 loss trade: -56.41
Average profit trade: 52.86 loss trade: -18.08
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (260.87) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-120.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 453.83 (6) consecutive loss (count): -120.31 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1