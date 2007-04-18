|Acc
|
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 17:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2062525810
|2007.04.18 15:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2060
|0.0000
|1.2083
|2007.04.19 17:00
|1.2054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|-0.50
|
|100017
|Goblin BiPolar Buy
|2062528375
|2007.04.18 23:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2045
|0.0000
|1.2068
|2007.04.19 17:00
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|1.33
|
|100017
|Goblin BiPolar Buy
|2062528582
|2007.04.19 00:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3607
|1.3673
|1.3566
|2007.04.19 09:45
|1.3566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.20
|
|20070128
|SP[complete]
|2062528815
|2007.04.19 01:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2035
|0.0000
|1.2012
|2007.04.19 06:42
|1.2012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|
|200017
|Goblin Bipolar Sell[complete]
|2062529411
|2007.04.19 03:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2029
|0.0000
|1.2052
|2007.04.19 17:00
|1.2052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.63
|
|100017
|Goblin BiPolar Buy[complete]
|2062532626
|2007.04.19 09:49
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2044
|0.0000
|1.2021
|2007.04.19 12:14
|1.2021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.83
|
|200017
|Goblin Bipolar Sell[complete]
|2062536348
|2007.04.19 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2059
|0.0000
|1.2082
|2007.04.20 10:43
|1.2068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.75
|
|100017
|Goblin BiPolar Buy
|2062538362
|2007.04.19 23:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2044
|0.0000
|1.2067
|2007.04.20 10:43
|1.2067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|3.81
|
|100017
|Goblin BiPolar Buy[complete]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|26.96
|Closed P/L:
|27.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2062538448
|2007.04.20 00:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3610
|1.3676
|1.3569
|
|1.3596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|20070128
|SP
|2062531166
|2007.04.19 07:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2013
|0.0000
|1.1990
|
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-6.04
|
|200017
|Goblin Bipolar Sell
|2062535770
|2007.04.19 16:06
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2044
|0.0000
|1.2021
|
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-6.95
|
|200017
|Goblin Bipolar Sell
|2062538082
|2007.04.19 20:52
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2059
|0.0000
|1.2036
|
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-8.94
|
|200017
|Goblin Bipolar Sell
|2062543699
|2007.04.20 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2074
|0.0000
|1.2097
|
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|
|100017
|Goblin BiPolar Buy
|2062545885
|2007.04.20 16:39
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2089
|0.0000
|1.2066
|
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.99
|
|200017
|Goblin Bipolar Sell
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-16.40
|
|Floating P/L:
|-17.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|27.94
|Floating P/L:
|-17.10
|Margin:
|83.61
|Balance:
|643.79
|Equity:
|626.69
|Free Margin:
|543.08
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|28.19
|Gross Loss:
|0.25
|Total Net Profit:
|27.94
|Profit Factor:
|112.76
|Expected Payoff:
|3.49
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.25 (0.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.04% (0.25)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|8.20
|loss trade:
|-0.25
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.03
|loss trade:
|-0.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (23.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.25)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|23.39 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.25 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1