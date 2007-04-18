FXDD

Acc Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 17:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20625258102007.04.18 15:45buy0.01usdchf1.20600.00001.20832007.04.19 17:001.20540.000.000.25-0.50
 100017Goblin BiPolar Buy
20625283752007.04.18 23:20buy0.02usdchf1.20450.00001.20682007.04.19 17:001.20530.000.000.491.33
 100017Goblin BiPolar Buy
20625285822007.04.19 00:00sell0.02eurusd1.36071.36731.35662007.04.19 09:451.35660.000.000.008.20
 20070128SP[complete]
20625288152007.04.19 01:00sell0.01usdchf1.20350.00001.20122007.04.19 06:421.20120.000.000.001.91
 200017Goblin Bipolar Sell[complete]
20625294112007.04.19 03:30buy0.04usdchf1.20290.00001.20522007.04.19 17:001.20520.000.000.007.63
 100017Goblin BiPolar Buy[complete]
20625326262007.04.19 09:49sell0.02usdchf1.20440.00001.20212007.04.19 12:141.20210.000.000.003.83
 200017Goblin Bipolar Sell[complete]
20625363482007.04.19 17:00buy0.01usdchf1.20590.00001.20822007.04.20 10:431.20680.000.000.080.75
 100017Goblin BiPolar Buy
20625383622007.04.19 23:36buy0.02usdchf1.20440.00001.20672007.04.20 10:431.20670.000.000.163.81
 100017Goblin BiPolar Buy[complete]
  0.00 0.00 0.98 26.96
Closed P/L: 27.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20625384482007.04.20 00:02sell0.02eurusd1.36101.36761.3569 1.35960.000.000.002.80
 20070128SP
20625311662007.04.19 07:00sell0.01usdchf1.20130.00001.1990 1.20860.000.00-0.10-6.04
 200017Goblin Bipolar Sell
20625357702007.04.19 16:06sell0.02usdchf1.20440.00001.2021 1.20860.000.00-0.20-6.95
 200017Goblin Bipolar Sell
20625380822007.04.19 20:52sell0.04usdchf1.20590.00001.2036 1.20860.000.00-0.40-8.94
 200017Goblin Bipolar Sell
20625436992007.04.20 13:15buy0.01usdchf1.20740.00001.2097 1.20830.000.000.000.74
 100017Goblin BiPolar Buy
20625458852007.04.20 16:39sell0.08usdchf1.20890.00001.2066 1.20860.000.000.001.99
 200017Goblin Bipolar Sell
  0.00 0.00 -0.70 -16.40
 Floating P/L: -17.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 27.94 Floating P/L: -17.10 Margin: 83.61
Balance: 643.79 Equity: 626.69 Free Margin: 543.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 28.19 Gross Loss: 0.25 Total Net Profit: 27.94
Profit Factor: 112.76 Expected Payoff: 3.49  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.25 (0.04%) Relative Drawdown: 0.04% (0.25)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 8.20 loss trade: -0.25
Average profit trade: 4.03 loss trade: -0.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (23.39) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.25)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 23.39 (5) consecutive loss (count): -0.25 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1