|Account: 435693
|Name: corcione
|Currency: EUR
|2007 April 27, 21:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8600911
|2007.03.26 10:48
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|8600939
|2007.03.26 10:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3274
|1.2914
|1.3302
|2007.03.26 10:54
|1.3276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.51
|8602059
|2007.03.26 11:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3262
|1.3335
|1.3455
|2007.03.26 17:32
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|109.49
|8601045
|2007.03.26 10:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3280
|1.3334
|1.3454
|2007.03.26 17:32
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.99
|8612967
|2007.03.26 17:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3358
|1.3478
|2007.03.28 00:06
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|14.23
|8652830
|2007.03.28 10:33
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3340
|1.3362
|1.3482
|2007.03.28 18:05
|1.3362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.93
|8644282
|2007.03.28 00:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3359
|1.3089
|1.3459
|2007.03.28 18:05
|1.3363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.99
|8673568
|2007.03.28 22:54
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3341
|1.3461
|2007.03.29 14:11
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.67
|185.89
|8672040
|2007.03.28 21:26
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3094
|1.3428
|2007.03.29 14:11
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.33
|38.98
|8667084
|2007.03.28 18:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3346
|1.3094
|1.3446
|2007.03.29 14:12
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.67
|-7.50
|8666272
|2007.03.28 18:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3364
|1.3094
|1.3464
|2007.03.29 14:12
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|-15.74
|8713630
|2007.03.30 11:28
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3338
|1.3458
|2007.03.30 18:18
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.97
|8719995
|2007.03.30 15:39
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3292
|1.3338
|1.3458
|2007.03.30 18:18
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|275.90
|8688459
|2007.03.29 15:32
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3076
|1.3428
|2007.03.30 18:19
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|14.99
|8686773
|2007.03.29 14:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3346
|1.3076
|1.3446
|2007.03.30 18:19
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-6.75
|8726750
|2007.03.30 18:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3340
|1.3383
|1.3503
|2007.03.30 18:31
|1.3383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.13
|8740400
|2007.04.02 03:18
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3367
|1.3487
|2007.04.02 16:33
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.86
|8731193
|2007.03.30 18:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3114
|1.3466
|2007.04.02 16:33
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|1.50
|8728696
|2007.03.30 18:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3384
|1.3114
|1.3484
|2007.04.02 16:33
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-11.22
|8786191
|2007.04.03 20:57
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3363
|1.3483
|2007.04.04 13:56
|1.3363
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|86.81
|8775103
|2007.04.03 12:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3352
|1.3100
|1.3452
|2007.04.04 13:56
|1.3362
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|14.97
|8756480
|2007.04.02 16:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3100
|1.3470
|2007.04.04 13:56
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|-6.74
|8802468
|2007.04.04 14:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3345
|1.3368
|1.3488
|2007.04.04 17:53
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.41
|8801972
|2007.04.04 13:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3364
|1.3094
|1.3464
|2007.04.04 17:54
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|8809979
|2007.04.04 17:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3423
|1.3543
|2007.04.05 16:33
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|39.48
|8859509
|2007.04.09 09:32
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3423
|1.3543
|2007.04.10 05:57
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|196.68
|8846593
|2007.04.06 15:32
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3423
|1.3543
|2007.04.10 05:57
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|70.03
|8830259
|2007.04.05 16:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3425
|1.3155
|1.3525
|2007.04.10 05:57
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-0.74
|8889615
|2007.04.10 10:55
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3407
|1.3429
|1.3549
|2007.04.10 16:06
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.76
|8881124
|2007.04.10 05:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3425
|1.3155
|1.3525
|2007.04.10 16:06
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.98
|8941095
|2007.04.11 21:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3413
|1.3455
|1.3575
|2007.04.12 04:51
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|62.43
|8897019
|2007.04.10 16:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3431
|1.3454
|1.3574
|2007.04.12 04:51
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|17.84
|8949349
|2007.04.12 04:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3458
|1.3488
|1.3608
|2007.04.12 17:45
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.24
|8968341
|2007.04.12 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3512
|1.3632
|2007.04.13 04:43
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|16.28
|8978977
|2007.04.13 04:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.3537
|1.3657
|2007.04.13 14:54
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.25
|9000009
|2007.04.13 18:14
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3503
|1.3530
|1.3650
|2007.04.13 22:17
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.82
|8997469
|2007.04.13 17:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3521
|1.3269
|1.3621
|2007.04.13 22:17
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.30
|8990995
|2007.04.13 14:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3269
|1.3639
|2007.04.13 22:18
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.91
|9008048
|2007.04.16 01:10
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3571
|1.3551
|1.3431
|2007.04.16 09:21
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.04
|9006402
|2007.04.15 23:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3805
|1.3453
|2007.04.16 09:22
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|9005045
|2007.04.13 22:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3799
|1.3429
|2007.04.16 09:22
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-16.23
|9065242
|2007.04.18 10:14
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3579
|1.3459
|2007.04.18 15:08
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.81
|9047678
|2007.04.17 15:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3582
|1.3834
|1.3482
|2007.04.18 15:08
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|5.89
|9014477
|2007.04.16 09:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3818
|1.3448
|2007.04.18 15:08
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-22.83
|9087691
|2007.04.19 02:10
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3614
|1.3588
|1.3468
|2007.04.19 05:58
|1.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.54
|9085497
|2007.04.18 23:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3596
|1.3848
|1.3496
|2007.04.19 05:58
|1.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|11.78
|9073633
|2007.04.18 15:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3578
|1.3848
|1.3478
|2007.04.19 05:58
|1.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|-7.36
|9092550
|2007.04.19 06:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3572
|1.3452
|2007.04.19 10:02
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.63
|9091542
|2007.04.19 05:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3587
|1.3857
|1.3487
|2007.04.19 10:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.31
|9136956
|2007.04.20 01:08
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3626
|1.3606
|1.3486
|2007.04.20 16:06
|1.3606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.60
|9116709
|2007.04.19 15:37
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3842
|1.3508
|2007.04.20 16:06
|1.3606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|5.88
|9106537
|2007.04.19 11:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3842
|1.3490
|2007.04.20 16:06
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-26.46
|9100690
|2007.04.19 10:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3842
|1.3472
|2007.04.20 16:06
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-25.72
|9164697
|2007.04.20 16:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3585
|1.3465
|2007.04.23 10:30
|1.3585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|13.99
|9190230
|2007.04.23 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3583
|1.3562
|1.3442
|2007.04.23 14:17
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.49
|9210414
|2007.04.23 18:41
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3580
|1.3559
|1.3439
|2007.04.24 05:53
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|30.97
|9200044
|2007.04.23 14:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3562
|1.3832
|1.3462
|2007.04.24 05:53
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|2.21
|9273697
|2007.04.25 09:10
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3643
|1.3615
|1.3495
|2007.04.26 12:48
|1.3615
|0.00
|0.00
|5.28
|329.05
|9259446
|2007.04.24 17:23
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3625
|1.3841
|1.3525
|2007.04.26 12:49
|1.3616
|0.00
|0.00
|3.52
|52.88
|9257571
|2007.04.24 17:01
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3607
|1.3841
|1.3507
|2007.04.26 12:49
|1.3615
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|-23.50
|9248062
|2007.04.24 13:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3576
|1.3828
|1.3476
|2007.04.26 12:50
|1.3615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-57.29
|9228584
|2007.04.24 05:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3558
|1.3828
|1.3458
|2007.04.26 12:50
|1.3616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-42.60
|9339978
|2007.04.27 15:31
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3669
|1.3630
|1.3510
|2007.04.27 18:06
|1.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|228.91
|9339706
|2007.04.27 15:26
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3650
|1.3884
|1.3550
|2007.04.27 18:06
|1.3631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.76
|9336144
|2007.04.27 13:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3632
|1.3884
|1.3532
|2007.04.27 18:06
|1.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.93
|9305045
|2007.04.26 12:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3614
|1.3884
|1.3514
|2007.04.27 18:06
|1.3631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-12.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.13
|2 451.39
|Closed P/L:
|2 442.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9346647
|2007.04.27 18:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3628
|1.3898
|1.3528
|1.3636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.87
|Floating P/L:
|-5.87
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 442.26
|Floating P/L:
|-5.87
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|7 442.26
|Equity:
|7 436.39
|Free Margin:
|7 336.39
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 731.60
|Gross Loss:
|289.34
|Total Net Profit:
|2 442.26
|Profit Factor:
|9.44
|Expected Payoff:
|37.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|120.31 (1.65%)
|Total Trades:
|65
|Short Positions (won %):
|28 (67.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|37 (81.08%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|49 (75.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (24.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|334.33
|loss trade:
|-56.41
|Average
|profit trade:
|55.75
|loss trade:
|-18.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (260.87)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-120.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|453.83 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-120.31 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1