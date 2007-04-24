|Account: 553968
|Name: Gianni Pellizzaro
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 25, 21:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8280882
|2007.04.24 17:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0035
|1.9948
|2.0050
|2007.04.25 09:11
|2.0050
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|45.00
|8194020
|2007.04.19 09:44
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9985
|2.0073
|1.9970
|2007.04.24 05:23
|1.9970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|45.00
|8193500
|2007.04.19 09:39
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0004
|2.0090
|1.9989
|2007.04.19 09:44
|1.9989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|8170853
|2007.04.18 15:34
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0023
|2.0109
|2.0008
|2007.04.19 09:39
|2.0008
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|45.00
|8169051
|2007.04.18 15:05
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0042
|2.0128
|2.0027
|2007.04.18 15:34
|2.0027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|8168582
|2007.04.18 15:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0061
|2.0151
|2.0046
|2007.04.18 15:05
|2.0046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|8141414
|2007.04.17 16:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0064
|1.9971
|2.0079
|2007.04.17 17:00
|2.0053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|8130835
|2007.04.17 11:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9995
|1.9908
|2.0010
|2007.04.17 13:20
|2.0010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|8130672
|2007.04.17 11:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9969
|1.9883
|1.9984
|2007.04.17 11:30
|1.9984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|8129876
|2007.04.17 11:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9925
|1.9838
|1.9940
|2007.04.17 11:30
|1.9940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|8095848
|2007.04.15 23:53
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|372.00
|Closed P/L:
|370.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8295884
|2007.04.25 10:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0050
|1.9960
|2.0065
|2.0021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-87.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-87.00
|Floating P/L:
|-87.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|370.38
|Floating P/L:
|-87.00
|Margin:
|300.75
|Balance:
|3 370.38
|Equity:
|3 283.38
|Free Margin:
|2 982.63
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|403.38
|Gross Loss:
|33.00
|Total Net Profit:
|370.38
|Profit Factor:
|12.22
|Expected Payoff:
|37.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|33.00 (1.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.05% (33.00)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|45.00
|loss trade:
|-33.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|44.82
|loss trade:
|-33.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (268.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-33.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|268.38 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-33.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1