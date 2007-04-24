FXDD

Account: 553968 Name: Gianni Pellizzaro Currency: USD 2007 April 25, 21:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
82808822007.04.24 17:30buy0.30gbpusd2.00351.99482.00502007.04.25 09:112.00500.000.00-0.4545.00
81940202007.04.19 09:44sell0.30gbpusd1.99852.00731.99702007.04.24 05:231.99700.000.00-0.8145.00
81935002007.04.19 09:39sell0.30gbpusd2.00042.00901.99892007.04.19 09:441.99890.000.000.0045.00
81708532007.04.18 15:34sell0.30gbpusd2.00232.01092.00082007.04.19 09:392.00080.000.00-0.3645.00
81690512007.04.18 15:05sell0.30gbpusd2.00422.01282.00272007.04.18 15:342.00270.000.000.0045.00
81685822007.04.18 15:00sell0.30gbpusd2.00612.01512.00462007.04.18 15:052.00460.000.000.0045.00
81414142007.04.17 16:00buy0.30gbpusd2.00641.99712.00792007.04.17 17:002.00530.000.000.00-33.00
81308352007.04.17 11:30buy0.30gbpusd1.99951.99082.00102007.04.17 13:202.00100.000.000.0045.00
81306722007.04.17 11:30buy0.30gbpusd1.99691.98831.99842007.04.17 11:301.99840.000.000.0045.00
81298762007.04.17 11:00buy0.30gbpusd1.99251.98381.99402007.04.17 11:301.99400.000.000.0045.00
80958482007.04.15 23:53balanceDeposit3 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.62 372.00
Closed P/L: 370.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
82958842007.04.25 10:00buy0.30gbpusd2.00501.99602.0065 2.00210.000.000.00-87.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -87.00
 Floating P/L: -87.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 370.38 Floating P/L: -87.00 Margin: 300.75
Balance: 3 370.38 Equity: 3 283.38 Free Margin: 2 982.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 403.38 Gross Loss: 33.00 Total Net Profit: 370.38
Profit Factor: 12.22 Expected Payoff: 37.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 33.00 (1.05%) Relative Drawdown: 1.05% (33.00)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 45.00 loss trade: -33.00
Average profit trade: 44.82 loss trade: -33.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (268.38) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-33.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 268.38 (6) consecutive loss (count): -33.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1