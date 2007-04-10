|Account: 64806
|Name: Giovanni
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 19, 14:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|874364
|2007.04.10 05:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9699
|1.9499
|2.1699
|2007.04.19 06:15
|2.0036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 370.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 370.00
|Closed P/L:
|3 370.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|885825
|2007.04.19 06:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0037
|2.0237
|1.8037
|2.0014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|Floating P/L:
|230.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 370.00
|Floating P/L:
|230.00
|Margin:
|2 003.70
|Balance:
|6 370.00
|Equity:
|6 600.00
|Free Margin:
|4 596.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 370.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3 370.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|3370.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 370.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3 370.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (3 370.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 370.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|0