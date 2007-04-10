AL Trade Inc.

Account: 64806 Name: Giovanni Currency: USD 2007 April 19, 14:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8743642007.04.10 05:32buy1.00gbpusd1.96991.94992.16992007.04.19 06:152.00360.000.000.003 370.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3 370.00
Closed P/L: 3 370.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8858252007.04.19 06:15sell1.00gbpusd2.00372.02371.8037 2.00140.000.000.00230.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 230.00
 Floating P/L: 230.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 370.00 Floating P/L: 230.00 Margin: 2 003.70
Balance: 6 370.00 Equity: 6 600.00 Free Margin: 4 596.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 370.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3 370.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 3370.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3 370.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 3 370.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (3 370.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 370.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0