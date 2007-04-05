Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1425986 Name: Test EA 05-04-2007 Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
305729562007.04.05 16:03balanceDeposit1 000.00
306190092007.04.06 01:00sell0.02eurusdm1.34211.36011.33862007.04.06 12:331.33860.000.000.000.70
306220942007.04.06 01:48sell0.02eurchfm1.63101.64901.62752007.04.10 15:001.63470.000.00-0.02-0.61
306232382007.04.06 02:33buy0.02usdjpym118.80117.00119.152007.04.06 12:32119.150.000.000.000.58
306242552007.04.06 02:54sell0.02gbpusdm1.97041.98841.96692007.04.06 12:301.96690.000.000.000.70
306625122007.04.06 12:27sell0.03eurchfm1.63281.67961.62932007.04.10 15:001.63480.000.00-0.04-0.49
306659432007.04.06 12:34sell0.02gbpusdm1.96481.98281.96132007.04.09 08:251.96490.000.000.00-0.02
306719372007.04.06 12:39sell0.04gbpusdm1.96671.96481.95932007.04.09 08:251.96480.000.000.000.76
307156672007.04.06 18:35sell0.05eurchfm1.63511.68011.63162007.04.10 15:001.63470.000.00-0.060.16
307246222007.04.08 22:45sell0.02eurusdm1.33691.35491.33342007.04.11 00:301.34210.000.000.02-1.04
307424712007.04.09 04:00sell0.02usdjpym119.33118.92118.372007.04.10 02:14118.920.000.00-0.030.69
307664302007.04.09 11:57sell0.02gbpusdm1.96331.96041.95492007.04.09 17:411.96040.000.000.000.58
307770882007.04.09 13:57sell0.08eurchfm1.63711.63471.62922007.04.10 15:001.63470.000.00-0.051.58
308060402007.04.09 20:02buy0.02gbpusdm1.96241.96651.97202007.04.10 01:571.96650.000.000.000.82
308414222007.04.10 01:47sell0.04eurusdm1.33871.35491.33522007.04.11 00:301.34220.000.000.02-1.40
308483682007.04.10 02:09buy0.02gbpusdm1.96821.97001.97552007.04.10 08:391.97000.000.000.000.36
308506262007.04.10 02:25sell0.08eurusdm1.34081.35521.33732007.04.11 00:301.34210.000.000.04-1.04
308557022007.04.10 02:40sell0.16eurusdm1.34261.35521.33912007.04.11 00:301.34220.000.000.090.64
308566392007.04.10 02:41sell0.02usdjpym118.77120.57118.422007.04.11 01:58118.920.000.00-0.03-0.25
308622862007.04.10 03:30sell0.04usdjpym118.95120.57118.602007.04.11 01:57118.910.000.00-0.060.13
308996362007.04.10 07:58sell0.08usdjpym119.14120.58118.792007.04.11 01:57118.890.000.00-0.111.68
309221812007.04.10 10:55buy0.02gbpusdm1.97231.97671.98222007.04.11 02:111.97670.000.000.000.88
309599092007.04.10 14:39sell0.32eurusdm1.34441.35521.34092007.04.11 00:301.34200.000.000.177.68
309929932007.04.10 20:00sell0.02eurchfm1.63481.68341.63132007.04.12 14:111.63880.000.00-0.05-0.66
310301822007.04.11 02:12buy0.02gbpusdm1.97711.95911.98062007.04.11 06:141.97900.000.000.000.38
310412132007.04.11 04:03sell0.02eurusdm1.34181.35981.33832007.04.12 08:491.34500.000.000.03-0.64
310413782007.04.11 04:05buy0.04gbpusdm1.97531.95911.97882007.04.11 06:131.97880.000.000.001.40
310446402007.04.11 04:30buy0.02usdjpym119.16119.40119.952007.04.11 14:23119.400.000.000.000.40
310614192007.04.11 06:16buy0.02gbpusdm1.97881.96081.98232007.04.11 14:401.97750.000.000.00-0.26
310834202007.04.11 08:05buy0.04gbpusdm1.97691.96071.98042007.04.11 14:391.97750.000.000.000.24
310892272007.04.11 09:02sell0.03eurchfm1.63661.68341.63312007.04.12 14:101.63880.000.00-0.06-0.54
311001552007.04.11 10:39sell0.05eurchfm1.63851.68351.63502007.04.12 14:091.63880.000.00-0.10-0.12
311139252007.04.11 12:26buy0.08gbpusdm1.97511.97741.98292007.04.11 14:391.97740.000.000.001.84
311322522007.04.11 14:24buy0.02usdjpym119.41117.61119.762007.04.12 13:05119.010.000.000.08-0.67
311376222007.04.11 14:57sell0.04eurusdm1.34371.35991.34022007.04.12 08:491.34530.000.000.06-0.64
311548922007.04.11 17:42sell0.02gbpusdm1.97691.97481.96932007.04.11 18:151.97480.000.000.000.42
311729222007.04.11 19:28sell0.02gbpusdm1.97461.99261.97112007.04.12 01:241.97380.000.000.000.16
311899612007.04.11 23:01sell0.04gbpusdm1.97641.97381.96832007.04.12 01:241.97380.000.000.001.04
311950802007.04.12 00:00sell0.08eurchfm1.64031.68351.63682007.04.12 14:091.63890.000.000.000.92
311954452007.04.12 00:01sell0.12eurchfm1.64241.63891.63342007.04.12 14:091.63880.000.000.003.56
312061162007.04.12 01:02sell0.18eurchfm1.64421.63881.63332007.04.12 14:081.63880.000.000.007.99
312121052007.04.12 01:26sell0.02gbpusdm1.97341.99141.96992007.04.12 08:491.97490.000.000.00-0.30
312154892007.04.12 01:41sell0.04gbpusdm1.97531.99151.97182007.04.12 08:481.97500.000.000.000.12
312157612007.04.12 01:42sell0.08eurusdm1.34551.35991.34202007.04.12 08:491.34540.000.000.000.08
312510082007.04.12 06:17sell0.08gbpusdm1.97711.99151.97362007.04.12 08:481.97510.000.000.001.60
312590532007.04.12 07:15sell0.16eurusdm1.34731.35991.34382007.04.12 08:491.34540.000.000.003.04
312783942007.04.12 09:05sell0.02eurusdm1.34521.36321.34172007.04.13 14:411.35170.000.000.01-1.30
312975082007.04.12 11:37buy0.02gbpusdm1.97761.97961.98512007.04.12 14:441.97960.000.000.000.40
313128212007.04.12 12:59buy0.04usdjpym119.22117.60119.572007.04.12 13:05119.000.000.000.00-0.74
313148792007.04.12 13:05buy0.08usdjpym119.03117.59119.382007.04.12 13:05118.980.000.000.00-0.34
313150912007.04.12 13:05sell0.02usdjpym119.00118.81118.262007.04.13 06:09118.810.000.00-0.030.32
313193952007.04.12 13:34sell0.04eurusdm1.34701.36321.34352007.04.13 14:411.35170.000.000.02-1.88
313307172007.04.12 14:18sell0.08eurusdm1.34881.36321.34532007.04.13 14:411.35190.000.000.04-2.48
313338262007.04.12 14:26sell0.02eurchfm1.63811.68671.63462007.04.13 09:451.63730.000.00-0.010.13
313388982007.04.12 14:44buy0.02gbpusdm1.97991.96191.98342007.04.13 00:501.97990.000.000.000.00
313458792007.04.12 15:21buy0.04gbpusdm1.97751.97981.98532007.04.13 00:501.97980.000.000.000.92
313549362007.04.12 16:16sell0.03eurchfm1.63991.63731.63182007.04.13 09:451.63730.000.00-0.020.65
314169292007.04.13 00:44sell0.16eurusdm1.35061.36321.34712007.04.13 14:411.35180.000.000.00-1.92
314269422007.04.13 01:23sell0.05eurchfm1.64171.63731.63182007.04.13 09:451.63730.000.000.001.82
314696642007.04.13 06:22buy0.02gbpusdm1.98481.98751.99302007.04.13 12:131.98750.000.000.000.54
314740172007.04.13 06:38sell0.32eurusdm1.35241.36321.34892007.04.13 14:401.35220.000.000.000.64
314754822007.04.13 06:45sell0.02usdjpym118.65118.34117.792007.04.13 08:49118.340.000.000.000.52
315160562007.04.13 10:27sell0.64eurusdm1.35421.36321.35072007.04.13 14:401.35230.000.000.0012.16
315279062007.04.13 11:40sell0.02eurchfm1.63491.68351.63142007.04.17 07:041.64300.000.00-0.02-1.34
315430362007.04.13 12:40sell0.03eurchfm1.63671.68351.63322007.04.17 07:041.64290.000.00-0.04-1.53
315644072007.04.13 14:30sell0.05eurchfm1.63851.68351.63502007.04.17 07:041.64260.000.00-0.06-1.69
315651612007.04.13 14:35sell0.02gbpusdm1.98471.97961.97412007.04.13 15:191.97960.000.000.001.02
315701042007.04.13 14:41sell0.08eurchfm1.64041.68361.63692007.04.17 07:031.64250.000.00-0.10-1.38
315762472007.04.13 14:56sell0.12eurchfm1.64221.68361.63872007.04.17 07:031.64250.000.00-0.16-0.30
315831662007.04.13 15:10buy0.02usdjpym119.50117.70119.852007.04.15 22:35119.550.000.000.030.08
315844232007.04.13 15:13sell0.02eurusdm1.35011.36811.34662007.04.17 00:201.35370.000.000.02-0.72
315895842007.04.13 15:21sell0.02gbpusdm1.98081.99881.97732007.04.17 08:311.99880.000.000.00-3.60
315926402007.04.13 15:30buy0.04usdjpym119.31119.55120.102007.04.15 22:35119.550.000.000.050.80
315986772007.04.13 15:53sell0.04gbpusdm1.98271.99891.97922007.04.17 08:311.99890.000.000.00-6.48
315993942007.04.13 15:56sell0.04eurusdm1.35191.36811.34842007.04.17 00:191.35370.000.000.04-0.72
316105582007.04.13 17:41sell0.08gbpusdm1.98451.99891.98102007.04.17 08:311.99890.000.000.00-11.52
316124152007.04.13 17:49sell0.08eurusdm1.35391.36831.35042007.04.17 00:181.35370.000.000.080.16
316155482007.04.13 18:16sell0.16gbpusdm1.98631.99891.98282007.04.17 08:311.99890.000.000.00-20.16
316264752007.04.15 22:04sell0.18eurchfm1.64511.64251.63702007.04.17 07:031.64250.000.00-0.123.85
316265722007.04.15 22:04sell0.16eurusdm1.35601.35371.34822007.04.17 00:181.35370.000.000.093.68
316381032007.04.15 22:35buy0.02usdjpym119.60117.80119.952007.04.16 06:21119.390.000.000.00-0.35
316393622007.04.15 22:43sell0.32gbpusdm1.98811.99891.98462007.04.17 08:311.99890.000.000.01-34.56
316459412007.04.15 23:17buy0.04usdjpym119.41117.79119.762007.04.16 06:21119.370.000.000.00-0.13
316499702007.04.15 23:29buy0.08usdjpym119.22119.43119.982007.04.16 06:21119.430.000.000.001.41
316576462007.04.16 00:22buy0.16usdjpym119.03119.43119.982007.04.16 06:21119.430.000.000.005.36
316893552007.04.16 06:21buy0.02usdjpym119.44119.67120.222007.04.16 14:43119.670.000.000.000.38
317049502007.04.16 08:32sell0.64gbpusdm1.98991.99891.98642007.04.17 08:311.99890.000.000.02-57.60
317567292007.04.16 15:05buy0.02usdjpym119.85118.05120.202007.04.17 15:04119.300.000.000.03-0.92
317977292007.04.16 21:55buy0.04usdjpym119.65118.03120.002007.04.17 15:04119.290.000.000.00-1.21
318195022007.04.17 05:31buy0.02eurusdm1.35451.35841.36392007.04.17 12:541.35840.000.000.000.78
318203552007.04.17 05:40buy0.08usdjpym119.47118.03119.822007.04.17 15:04119.300.000.000.00-1.14
318262542007.04.17 06:46buy0.16usdjpym119.28118.02119.632007.04.17 15:04119.290.000.000.000.13
318369732007.04.17 08:31sell0.02eurchfm1.64041.63851.63302007.04.18 09:411.63850.000.00-0.010.32
318549422007.04.17 10:15buy0.02gbpusdm2.00022.00202.00752007.04.17 10:392.00200.000.000.000.36
319021122007.04.17 13:51buy0.32usdjpym119.10118.02119.452007.04.17 15:03119.300.000.000.005.36
319189812007.04.17 15:45buy0.02gbpusdm2.00621.98822.00972007.04.17 20:122.00630.000.000.000.02
319254412007.04.17 16:21buy0.04gbpusdm2.00442.00632.01182007.04.17 20:122.00630.000.000.000.76
319417622007.04.17 19:39buy0.02eurusdm1.35721.35901.36452007.04.18 07:211.35900.000.00-0.010.36
319542682007.04.17 22:01sell0.02usdjpym118.90118.64118.092007.04.18 03:42118.640.000.000.000.44
319949292007.04.18 05:37buy0.02gbpusdm2.00892.01182.01732007.04.18 08:332.01180.000.000.000.58
320118862007.04.18 07:21buy0.02eurusdm1.35921.34121.36272007.04.18 22:161.36030.000.00-0.040.22
320138502007.04.18 07:32sell0.02usdjpym118.69118.40117.852007.04.18 12:03118.400.000.000.000.49
320506642007.04.18 11:12sell0.02eurchfm1.63651.63471.62922007.04.19 03:561.63460.000.00-0.040.31
320540112007.04.18 11:31sell0.02gbpusdm2.00792.00511.99962007.04.18 12:092.00510.000.000.000.56
320640152007.04.18 12:05buy0.04eurusdm1.35741.36031.36582007.04.18 22:161.36030.000.00-0.071.16
320658302007.04.18 12:09sell0.02gbpusdm2.00472.00271.99722007.04.18 12:362.00270.000.000.000.40
320715022007.04.18 12:33sell0.02usdjpym118.25120.05117.902007.04.18 14:18118.220.000.000.000.05
320735902007.04.18 12:37sell0.02gbpusdm2.00242.02041.99892007.04.19 00:502.00580.000.000.00-0.68
320754262007.04.18 12:46sell0.04gbpusdm2.00432.02052.00082007.04.19 00:502.00590.000.000.00-0.64
320785162007.04.18 12:55sell0.08gbpusdm2.00622.02062.00272007.04.19 00:502.00610.000.000.010.08
320834472007.04.18 13:26sell0.04usdjpym118.43118.23117.682007.04.18 14:18118.230.000.000.000.68
320907782007.04.18 14:19sell0.02usdjpym118.23120.03117.882007.04.19 00:22118.330.000.00-0.09-0.17
321051172007.04.18 17:21sell0.04usdjpym118.42120.04118.072007.04.19 00:18118.330.000.00-0.170.30
321090882007.04.18 18:16sell0.08usdjpym118.63118.34117.792007.04.19 00:18118.340.000.00-0.341.96
321226962007.04.18 20:29sell0.16gbpusdm2.00812.02072.00462007.04.19 00:492.00610.000.000.013.20
321265782007.04.18 20:56sell0.03eurchfm1.63831.63461.62912007.04.19 03:561.63460.000.00-0.060.92
321491442007.04.19 01:13sell0.02eurusdm1.35941.35731.35182007.04.19 07:021.35730.000.000.000.42
321513502007.04.19 01:46sell0.02gbpusdm2.00521.99981.99432007.04.19 06:561.99980.000.000.001.08
321581902007.04.19 02:42sell0.02usdjpym118.08117.90117.352007.04.19 05:14117.900.000.000.000.31
321832202007.04.19 05:14sell0.02usdjpym117.87119.67117.522007.04.19 08:20117.940.000.000.00-0.12
322071732007.04.19 06:59sell0.02gbpusdm2.00032.01831.99682007.04.19 08:122.00290.000.000.00-0.52
322105342007.04.19 07:03sell0.04usdjpym118.12117.84117.292007.04.19 08:20117.840.000.000.000.95
322106502007.04.19 07:03sell0.04gbpusdm2.00272.01891.99922007.04.19 08:122.00280.000.000.00-0.04
322216042007.04.19 07:50sell0.08gbpusdm2.00462.01902.00112007.04.19 08:122.00290.000.000.001.36
322443912007.04.19 10:37sell0.02gbpusdm2.00192.01991.99842007.04.19 13:302.00100.000.000.000.18
322486782007.04.19 11:01sell0.02eurusdm1.35901.37701.35552007.04.20 13:061.36090.000.000.01-0.38
322608782007.04.19 12:37sell0.04eurusdm1.36081.37701.35732007.04.20 13:061.36080.000.000.020.00
322613572007.04.19 12:38sell0.04gbpusdm2.00382.00101.99552007.04.19 13:302.00100.000.000.001.12
323108852007.04.19 20:01sell0.02gbpusdm2.00142.01941.99792007.04.20 08:302.00380.000.000.00-0.48
323145532007.04.19 20:53sell0.04gbpusdm2.00322.01941.99972007.04.20 08:302.00340.000.000.00-0.08
323211342007.04.19 22:08sell0.08eurusdm1.36261.36071.35522007.04.20 13:061.36070.000.000.001.52
323657722007.04.20 06:14sell0.08gbpusdm2.00532.00331.99782007.04.20 08:302.00330.000.000.001.60
323848762007.04.20 08:30sell0.02gbpusdm2.00272.00081.99532007.04.20 08:482.00080.000.000.000.38
  0.00 0.00 -1.00 -61.47
Closed P/L: -62.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
321695472007.04.19 03:56sell0.02eurchfm1.63411.68271.6306 1.64230.000.00-0.02-1.36
322657832007.04.19 13:00sell0.03eurchfm1.63601.68281.6325 1.64230.000.00-0.04-1.56
322770212007.04.19 14:02sell0.05eurchfm1.63781.68281.6343 1.64230.000.00-0.06-1.86
322957502007.04.19 16:17sell0.08eurchfm1.63971.68291.6362 1.64230.000.00-0.10-1.73
323184792007.04.19 21:53sell0.12eurchfm1.64151.68291.6380 1.64230.000.00-0.08-0.79
324318162007.04.20 15:46sell0.18eurchfm1.64331.68291.6398 1.64230.000.00-0.121.49
324196262007.04.20 13:36sell0.02eurusdm1.35921.37721.3557 1.35990.000.000.01-0.14
324046402007.04.20 11:25sell0.02gbpusdm2.00332.02131.9998 2.00370.000.000.00-0.08
322498672007.04.19 11:09sell0.02usdjpym117.84119.64117.49 118.740.000.00-0.06-1.52
322670562007.04.19 13:07sell0.04usdjpym118.05119.67117.70 118.740.000.00-0.12-2.32
322738402007.04.19 13:48sell0.08usdjpym118.24119.68117.89 118.740.000.00-0.22-3.37
322772262007.04.19 14:02sell0.16usdjpym118.45119.71118.10 118.740.000.00-0.46-3.91
323383742007.04.20 00:54sell0.32usdjpym118.64119.72118.29 118.740.000.00-0.46-2.69
324179152007.04.20 13:26sell0.64usdjpym118.83119.73118.48 118.740.000.00-0.924.85
  0.00 0.00 -2.65 -14.99
 Floating P/L: -17.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -62.47 Floating P/L: -17.64 Margin: 89.00
Balance: 937.53 Equity: 919.89 Free Margin: 830.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 103.65 Gross Loss: 166.12 Total Net Profit: -62.47
Profit Factor: 0.62 Expected Payoff: -0.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 83.70 Maximal Drawdown: 140.51 (13.30%) Relative Drawdown: 13.30% (140.51)
 
Total Trades: 132 Short Positions (won %): 95 (58.95%) Long Positions (won %): 37 (75.68%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 84 (63.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 48 (36.36%)
Largest profit trade: 12.16 loss trade: -57.58
Average profit trade: 1.23 loss trade: -3.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (7.66) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-140.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 18.04 (11) consecutive loss (count): -140.51 (11)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3