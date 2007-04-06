|Account: 548539
|Name: Test EA 05-04-2007
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7926512
|2007.04.06 08:06
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|7933393
|2007.04.06 15:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3244
|1.3459
|2007.04.10 03:59
|1.3378
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|-46.00
|7934377
|2007.04.06 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3391
|1.3229
|1.3426
|2007.04.10 03:59
|1.3379
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|-24.00
|7939429
|2007.04.06 16:57
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.3227
|1.3406
|2007.04.10 03:59
|1.3378
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.27
|28.00
|7958759
|2007.04.09 16:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2247
|1.2273
|1.2328
|2007.04.09 20:14
|1.2273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.18
|7961268
|2007.04.09 19:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9601
|1.9781
|1.9566
|2007.04.10 03:59
|1.9647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-46.00
|7961360
|2007.04.09 19:42
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3353
|1.3371
|1.3426
|2007.04.10 03:59
|1.3379
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.42
|208.00
|7963726
|2007.04.09 23:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9619
|1.9781
|1.9584
|2007.04.10 03:59
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-54.00
|7966628
|2007.04.10 03:51
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9637
|1.9781
|1.9602
|2007.04.10 03:58
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|7967665
|2007.04.10 04:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.04
|120.84
|118.69
|2007.04.11 05:14
|119.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|2.52
|7982737
|2007.04.10 13:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2194
|1.2172
|1.2117
|2007.04.10 16:46
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.07
|7983936
|2007.04.10 13:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9724
|1.9767
|1.9822
|2007.04.11 05:11
|1.9767
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|43.00
|7984461
|2007.04.10 14:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.23
|119.01
|118.46
|2007.04.11 05:14
|119.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.92
|36.97
|7991051
|2007.04.10 16:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2169
|1.2349
|1.2134
|2007.04.11 17:47
|1.2194
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|-20.50
|7994027
|2007.04.10 18:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3272
|1.3487
|2007.04.11 04:52
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|-31.00
|7996720
|2007.04.10 20:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3272
|1.3469
|2007.04.11 04:52
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|-30.00
|8003603
|2007.04.11 04:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3416
|1.3272
|1.3451
|2007.04.11 04:51
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8010326
|2007.04.11 09:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9793
|1.9613
|1.9828
|2007.04.11 17:25
|1.9769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|8014031
|2007.04.11 10:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2188
|1.2350
|1.2153
|2007.04.11 17:47
|1.2194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.84
|8015602
|2007.04.11 11:03
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9775
|1.9613
|1.9810
|2007.04.11 17:25
|1.9770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|8019187
|2007.04.11 13:42
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2207
|1.2351
|1.2172
|2007.04.11 17:47
|1.2194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.64
|8021955
|2007.04.11 15:25
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|1.9613
|1.9792
|2007.04.11 17:24
|1.9772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|8031772
|2007.04.11 21:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.35
|117.55
|119.70
|2007.04.12 22:34
|119.05
|0.00
|0.00
|3.65
|-25.20
|8035136
|2007.04.12 03:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9751
|1.9931
|1.9716
|2007.04.12 11:51
|1.9752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|8042931
|2007.04.12 09:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9776
|1.9751
|1.9696
|2007.04.12 11:51
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|8044325
|2007.04.12 10:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3479
|1.3299
|1.3514
|2007.04.12 12:59
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|8045097
|2007.04.12 10:50
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3299
|1.3496
|2007.04.12 12:58
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|8046468
|2007.04.12 11:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2203
|1.2159
|1.2104
|2007.04.12 17:04
|1.2159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.19
|8047657
|2007.04.12 12:45
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3299
|1.3478
|2007.04.12 12:58
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|8052275
|2007.04.12 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.16
|117.54
|119.51
|2007.04.12 22:34
|119.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.16
|8053653
|2007.04.12 16:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3478
|1.3505
|1.3560
|2007.04.13 03:50
|1.3505
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|27.00
|8053764
|2007.04.12 16:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|1.9611
|1.9826
|2007.04.13 02:30
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|2.00
|8054221
|2007.04.12 16:51
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.97
|117.53
|119.32
|2007.04.12 22:33
|119.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.88
|8054878
|2007.04.12 17:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2155
|1.2335
|1.2120
|2007.04.13 04:43
|1.2154
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|0.82
|8058431
|2007.04.12 18:22
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9773
|1.9793
|1.9848
|2007.04.13 02:30
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|40.00
|8059726
|2007.04.12 19:28
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2173
|1.2155
|1.2100
|2007.04.13 04:43
|1.2155
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.21
|29.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.43
|331.19
|Closed P/L:
|307.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|307.76
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 307.76
|Equity:
|5 307.76
|Free Margin:
|5 307.76
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|717.11
|Gross Loss:
|409.35
|Total Net Profit:
|307.76
|Profit Factor:
|1.75
|Expected Payoff:
|8.79
|Absolute Drawdown:
|102.73
|Maximal Drawdown:
|123.91 (2.47%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.47% (123.91)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (52.38%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (51.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (48.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|202.58
|loss trade:
|-53.94
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.84
|loss trade:
|-24.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (137.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-123.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|225.31 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-123.91 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2