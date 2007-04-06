FXDD

Account: 548539 Name: Test EA 05-04-2007 Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79265122007.04.06 08:06balanceDeposit5 000.00
79333932007.04.06 15:19buy0.10eurusd1.34241.32441.34592007.04.10 03:591.33780.000.00-1.32-46.00
79343772007.04.06 15:30buy0.20eurusd1.33911.32291.34262007.04.10 03:591.33790.000.00-2.63-24.00
79394292007.04.06 16:57buy0.40eurusd1.33711.32271.34062007.04.10 03:591.33780.000.00-5.2728.00
79587592007.04.09 16:57buy0.10usdchf1.22471.22731.23282007.04.09 20:141.22730.000.000.0021.18
79612682007.04.09 19:41sell0.10gbpusd1.96011.97811.95662007.04.10 03:591.96470.000.000.03-46.00
79613602007.04.09 19:42buy0.80eurusd1.33531.33711.34262007.04.10 03:591.33790.000.00-5.42208.00
79637262007.04.09 23:02sell0.20gbpusd1.96191.97811.95842007.04.10 03:591.96460.000.000.06-54.00
79666282007.04.10 03:51sell0.40gbpusd1.96371.97811.96022007.04.10 03:581.96430.000.000.00-24.00
79676652007.04.10 04:13sell0.10usdjpy119.04120.84118.692007.04.11 05:14119.010.000.00-1.462.52
79827372007.04.10 13:07sell0.10usdchf1.21941.21721.21172007.04.10 16:461.21720.000.000.0018.07
79839362007.04.10 13:57buy0.10gbpusd1.97241.97671.98222007.04.11 05:111.97670.000.00-0.2543.00
79844612007.04.10 14:05sell0.20usdjpy119.23119.01118.462007.04.11 05:14119.010.000.00-2.9236.97
79910512007.04.10 16:47sell0.10usdchf1.21691.23491.21342007.04.11 17:471.21940.000.00-1.11-20.50
79940272007.04.10 18:05buy0.10eurusd1.34521.32721.34872007.04.11 04:521.34210.000.00-0.68-31.00
79967202007.04.10 20:07buy0.20eurusd1.34341.32721.34692007.04.11 04:521.34190.000.00-1.36-30.00
80036032007.04.11 04:19buy0.40eurusd1.34161.32721.34512007.04.11 04:511.34200.000.000.0016.00
80103262007.04.11 09:13buy0.10gbpusd1.97931.96131.98282007.04.11 17:251.97690.000.000.00-24.00
80140312007.04.11 10:31sell0.20usdchf1.21881.23501.21532007.04.11 17:471.21940.000.000.00-9.84
80156022007.04.11 11:03buy0.20gbpusd1.97751.96131.98102007.04.11 17:251.97700.000.000.00-10.00
80191872007.04.11 13:42sell0.40usdchf1.22071.23511.21722007.04.11 17:471.21940.000.000.0042.64
80219552007.04.11 15:25buy0.40gbpusd1.97571.96131.97922007.04.11 17:241.97720.000.000.0060.00
80317722007.04.11 21:40buy0.10usdjpy119.35117.55119.702007.04.12 22:34119.050.000.003.65-25.20
80351362007.04.12 03:11sell0.10gbpusd1.97511.99311.97162007.04.12 11:511.97520.000.000.00-1.00
80429312007.04.12 09:17sell0.20gbpusd1.97761.97511.96962007.04.12 11:511.97510.000.000.0050.00
80443252007.04.12 10:16buy0.10eurusd1.34791.32991.35142007.04.12 12:591.34530.000.000.00-26.00
80450972007.04.12 10:50buy0.20eurusd1.34611.32991.34962007.04.12 12:581.34540.000.000.00-14.00
80464682007.04.12 11:49sell0.10usdchf1.22031.21591.21042007.04.12 17:041.21590.000.000.0036.19
80476572007.04.12 12:45buy0.40eurusd1.34431.32991.34782007.04.12 12:581.34550.000.000.0048.00
80522752007.04.12 16:00buy0.20usdjpy119.16117.54119.512007.04.12 22:34119.040.000.000.00-20.16
80536532007.04.12 16:46buy0.10eurusd1.34781.35051.35602007.04.13 03:501.35050.000.00-0.6827.00
80537642007.04.12 16:46buy0.10gbpusd1.97911.96111.98262007.04.13 02:301.97930.000.00-0.252.00
80542212007.04.12 16:51buy0.40usdjpy118.97117.53119.322007.04.12 22:33119.050.000.000.0026.88
80548782007.04.12 17:04sell0.10usdchf1.21551.23351.21202007.04.13 04:431.21540.000.00-1.110.82
80584312007.04.12 18:22buy0.20gbpusd1.97731.97931.98482007.04.13 02:301.97930.000.00-0.5040.00
80597262007.04.12 19:28sell0.20usdchf1.21731.21551.21002007.04.13 04:431.21550.000.00-2.2129.62
  0.00 0.00 -23.43 331.19
Closed P/L: 307.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 307.76 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 307.76 Equity: 5 307.76 Free Margin: 5 307.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 717.11 Gross Loss: 409.35 Total Net Profit: 307.76
Profit Factor: 1.75 Expected Payoff: 8.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 102.73 Maximal Drawdown: 123.91 (2.47%) Relative Drawdown: 2.47% (123.91)
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 14 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (52.38%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (51.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (48.57%)
Largest profit trade: 202.58 loss trade: -53.94
Average profit trade: 39.84 loss trade: -24.08
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (137.86) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-123.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 225.31 (2) consecutive loss (count): -123.91 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2