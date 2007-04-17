|Account: 7009063
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3398457
|2007.04.17 14:52
|balance
|Deposit
|4 500.00
|3401681
|2007.04.17 18:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0050
|2.0110
|2.0020
|2007.04.18 11:30
|2.0110
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-60.00
|3401682
|2007.04.18 00:20
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0080
|2.0020
|2.0110
|2007.04.18 11:30
|2.0110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|3404679
|2007.04.18 00:20
|sell stop
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0050
|2.0110
|2.0020
|2007.04.18 11:30
|2.0121
|cancelled
|3408677
|2007.04.18 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0121
|2.0181
|2.0091
|2007.04.18 14:28
|2.0091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|3408680
|2007.04.18 11:30
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0151
|2.0087
|2.0177
|2007.04.18 14:28
|2.0090
|cancelled
|3410538
|2007.04.18 14:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0086
|2.0146
|2.0056
|2007.04.18 14:55
|2.0056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|3410539
|2007.04.18 14:28
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0116
|2.0053
|2.0143
|2007.04.18 14:55
|2.0058
|cancelled
|3411109
|2007.04.18 14:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0054
|2.0114
|2.0024
|2007.04.18 15:34
|2.0024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|3411110
|2007.04.18 14:55
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0084
|2.0020
|2.0110
|2007.04.18 15:34
|2.0022
|cancelled
|3412287
|2007.04.18 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0020
|2.0080
|1.9990
|2007.04.18 23:26
|2.0080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|3412291
|2007.04.18 15:46
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0050
|1.9986
|2.0076
|2007.04.18 23:26
|2.0076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|3412639
|2007.04.18 15:46
|sell stop
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0020
|2.0080
|1.9990
|2007.04.18 23:26
|2.0075
|cancelled
|3417820
|2007.04.18 23:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0077
|2.0017
|2.0107
|2007.04.19 09:34
|2.0017
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-60.00
|3417821
|2007.04.19 05:40
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0047
|2.0111
|2.0021
|2007.04.19 09:28
|2.0021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|3420803
|2007.04.19 05:40
|buy stop
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0077
|2.0017
|2.0107
|2007.04.19 09:34
|2.0022
|cancelled
|3437579
|2007.04.20 11:30
|buy stop
|4.80
|gbpusd
|2.0048
|1.9984
|2.0074
|2007.04.20 12:52
|2.0048
|deleted [no money]
|3438611
|2007.04.20 12:55
|buy stop
|4.80
|gbpusd
|2.0048
|1.9984
|2.0074
|2007.04.20 13:28
|2.0048
|deleted [no money]
|3438772
|2007.04.20 13:50
|buy stop
|4.80
|gbpusd
|2.0048
|1.9985
|2.0075
|2007.04.20 18:15
|2.0048
|deleted [no money]
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|156.00
|Closed P/L:
|155.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3422877
|2007.04.19 09:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0018
|2.0078
|1.9988
|2.0026
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-8.00
|3422880
|2007.04.19 10:50
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0048
|1.9984
|2.0074
|2.0022
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|-78.00
|3424132
|2007.04.19 13:37
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0018
|2.0078
|1.9988
|2.0026
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-48.00
|3425020
|2007.04.20 09:11
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|2.0048
|1.9985
|2.0075
|2.0022
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|-312.00
|3435139
|2007.04.20 11:30
|sell
|2.40
|gbpusd
|2.0018
|2.0078
|1.9988
|2.0026
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|-192.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.97
|-638.00
|Floating P/L:
|-639.97
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|3441091
|2007.04.20 19:58
|buy stop
|4.80
|gbpusd
|2.0048
|1.9984
|2.0074
|2.0026
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|4 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|155.84
|Floating P/L:
|-639.97
|Margin:
|2 303.20
|Balance:
|4 655.84
|Equity:
|4 015.87
|Free Margin:
|2 352.65
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|336.00
|Gross Loss:
|180.16
|Total Net Profit:
|155.84
|Profit Factor:
|1.87
|Expected Payoff:
|17.32
|Absolute Drawdown:
|60.03
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|60.13 (1.28%)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|90.00
|loss trade:
|-60.13
|Average
|profit trade:
|56.00
|loss trade:
|-60.05
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (258.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-60.13)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|258.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-60.13 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1