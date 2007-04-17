MoneyTec LLC

Account: 7009063 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33984572007.04.17 14:52balanceDeposit4 500.00
34016812007.04.17 18:11sell0.10gbpusd2.00502.01102.00202007.04.18 11:302.01100.000.00-0.03-60.00
34016822007.04.18 00:20buy0.30gbpusd2.00802.00202.01102007.04.18 11:302.01100.000.000.0090.00
34046792007.04.18 00:20sell stop0.60gbpusd2.00502.01102.00202007.04.18 11:302.0121cancelled
34086772007.04.18 11:30sell0.10gbpusd2.01212.01812.00912007.04.18 14:282.00910.000.000.0030.00
34086802007.04.18 11:30buy stop0.30gbpusd2.01512.00872.01772007.04.18 14:282.0090cancelled
34105382007.04.18 14:28sell0.10gbpusd2.00862.01462.00562007.04.18 14:552.00560.000.000.0030.00
34105392007.04.18 14:28buy stop0.30gbpusd2.01162.00532.01432007.04.18 14:552.0058cancelled
34111092007.04.18 14:55sell0.10gbpusd2.00542.01142.00242007.04.18 15:342.00240.000.000.0030.00
34111102007.04.18 14:55buy stop0.30gbpusd2.00842.00202.01102007.04.18 15:342.0022cancelled
34122872007.04.18 15:34sell0.10gbpusd2.00202.00801.99902007.04.18 23:262.00800.000.000.00-60.00
34122912007.04.18 15:46buy0.30gbpusd2.00501.99862.00762007.04.18 23:262.00760.000.000.0078.00
34126392007.04.18 15:46sell stop0.60gbpusd2.00202.00801.99902007.04.18 23:262.0075cancelled
34178202007.04.18 23:26buy0.10gbpusd2.00772.00172.01072007.04.19 09:342.00170.000.00-0.13-60.00
34178212007.04.19 05:40sell0.30gbpusd2.00472.01112.00212007.04.19 09:282.00210.000.000.0078.00
34208032007.04.19 05:40buy stop0.60gbpusd2.00772.00172.01072007.04.19 09:342.0022cancelled
34375792007.04.20 11:30buy stop4.80gbpusd2.00481.99842.00742007.04.20 12:522.0048deleted [no money]
34386112007.04.20 12:55buy stop4.80gbpusd2.00481.99842.00742007.04.20 13:282.0048deleted [no money]
34387722007.04.20 13:50buy stop4.80gbpusd2.00481.99852.00752007.04.20 18:152.0048deleted [no money]
  0.00 0.00 -0.16 156.00
Closed P/L: 155.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34228772007.04.19 09:34sell0.10gbpusd2.00182.00781.9988 2.00260.000.00-0.06-8.00
34228802007.04.19 10:50buy0.30gbpusd2.00481.99842.0074 2.00220.000.00-0.26-78.00
34241322007.04.19 13:37sell0.60gbpusd2.00182.00781.9988 2.00260.000.00-0.38-48.00
34250202007.04.20 09:11buy1.20gbpusd2.00481.99852.0075 2.00220.000.00-0.50-312.00
34351392007.04.20 11:30sell2.40gbpusd2.00182.00781.9988 2.00260.000.00-0.77-192.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.97 -638.00
 Floating P/L: -639.97
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
34410912007.04.20 19:58buy stop4.80gbpusd2.00481.99842.0074 2.0026
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 4 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 155.84 Floating P/L: -639.97 Margin: 2 303.20
Balance: 4 655.84 Equity: 4 015.87 Free Margin: 2 352.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 336.00 Gross Loss: 180.16 Total Net Profit: 155.84
Profit Factor: 1.87 Expected Payoff: 17.32  
Absolute Drawdown: 60.03 Maximal Drawdown (%): 60.13 (1.28%)  
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 90.00 loss trade: -60.13
Average profit trade: 56.00 loss trade: -60.05
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (258.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-60.13)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 258.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): -60.13 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1